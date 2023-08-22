Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund told media today that fewer than 90 structures near West Kelowna, B.C., and Westbank First Nation were lost in the wildfires burning in the area. That figure includes fewer than 70 structures in West Kelowna and less than 20 in Westbank First Nation lands.

Brolund also said that Canadian Task Force 1, a search-and-rescue team, did a thorough search of wildfire-scorched areas and did not find evidence of any deaths. He says he is also not aware of anyone gone missing in the disaster.

Meanwhile, in Northwest Territories, crews continue to battle the wildfires that have displaced 30,000 people from their homes. The fire threatening Yellowknife remains 15 kilometres away from the municipal boundary, according to fire information officer Mike Westwick.

There have been reports of people returning to Fort Smith, NWT, despite the wildfire risk, says a spokesperson for the Northwest Territories’ emergency management organization. Jennifer Young says residents will be stopped at checkpoints and asked to verify their status as essential workers before being let through.

Ottawa nearing ‘final stages’ to launch foreign interference inquiry

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said today his government is nearing the “final stages” of the negotiations and internal planning needed to launch a public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada and he expects to make an announcement shortly.

The government began talks with the opposition parties in June, with the goal of unanimously agreeing to the terms of reference for an inquiry and the person who would lead it. LeBlanc acknowledged that the process has taken longer than expected.

“We’re not done yet. We’ve made a lot of progress and we are very close,” LeBlanc said in French, adding that the different political parties have for all intents and purposes agreed to how the inquiry will be structured and managed. “We are getting to the final stages,” he said, adding that it is a sensitive and difficult topic to navigate.

He said he has already spoken with his colleagues in the Conservative Party, NDP and Bloc Québécois a couple of times this week and expects more talks to happen later Tuesday.

Glaciers in the Alps are melting as temperatures hit zero degrees at record-high altitudes

Temperatures hit zero degrees Celsius at record altitudes in Italy and Switzerland, deepening fears of glaciers melting faster.

Overnight temperatures on Aug. 21 reached zero degrees in the Italian Alps at 5,328 metres, Italian weather site ilmeteo.it reported. At the same time, a weather balloon launched from Payerne, in western Switzerland, registered the zero-degree line in the Swiss Alps at 5,298 metres, beating the record of 5,184 metres set last year.

The zero-degree isotherm “separates layers of air with temperatures above 0°C at low altitudes from those below freezing at higher altitudes,” according to the MétéoSuisse weather site. The higher the isotherm level, the faster glaciers and snow packs melt. When glaciers melt, so do their stores of water, which could trigger a water crisis that could affect everything from crop yields and hydro power to wildlife and tourism.

Open this photo in gallery: The receding Morteratsch glacier, including a collapsed portion, near Pontresina, Switzerland, on May 21.Sean Gallup/Getty Images

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Large explosion in Prince George, B.C.: An explosion in an abandoned building in the city’s downtown, has sent three to hospital. Prince George RCMP said that they’re now investigating the cause of the explosion.

18 burned bodies found in Greek wildfires: Firefighters said they were investigating whether the bodies, found near a shack south of the village of Avantas in northeastern Greece, were migrants. The surrounding Evros region is a popular route for migrants from the Middle East and Asia crossing from Turkey.

Maui faces challenge of finding hundreds missing after wildfires: Anywhere between 500 and 1,000 people are still unaccounted for after fires destroyed Lahaina, which presents major challenges for officials trying to determine who has died and who has simply not checked in.

Eight people rescued from dangling cable car in Pakistan: A broken cable car was suspended hundreds of meters above a canyon Tuesday in a remote part of Pakistan. Two children were rescued and four more children and two adults still awaited recovery, the military said.

As chimneys disappear in Toronto, so do the fascinating birds that call them home: As office buildings and condominium towers replaced warehouses and factories in downtown Toronto, thousands of chimney swifts simply disappeared. The bird’s population has declined by 90 per cent since 1970.

MARKET WATCH

TSX, S&P 500 lower as interest-rate worries mount, bank shares slip

The TSX, Dow and S&P 500 ended modestly lower on Tuesday as investors remained worried the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer and as bank shares eased in both Canada and the U.S.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 93.66 points at 19,691.21.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 174.86 points at 34,288.83. The S&P 500 index was down 12.22 points at 4,387.55, while the Nasdaq composite was up 8.28 points at 13,505.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.81 cents US compared with 73.84 cents US on Monday.

TALKING POINTS

The Greenbelt saga is a long way from over

“The Ontario government’s defence of its indefensible deal to hand over thousands of hectares of protected land to favoured developers is one of the more disingenuous bits of political theatre in recent history.” – The Editorial Board

To help the Rohingya, the West must improve its own treatment of refugees

“Canada enjoys the reputation of being a caring society that affords protection to refugee claimants from around the world. Yet, in March, Canada signed a pact with the United States that extended the reach of the Safe Third Country Agreement to the entirety of the land border between the two countries.” – Saad Hammadi

LIVING BETTER

‘Social jetlag’ may harm your diet and your gut microbiome, study suggests

New study findings add to emerging evidence that sleep disruptions much smaller than those associated with shift work may have health consequences. Having a different sleep schedule for work days versus weekend days can cause “social jetlag.” The study found that compared with people who had a consistent a sleep-wake schedule across the week, those with social jetlag had an overall poor diet, a higher intake of sugar-sweetened beverages, and a lower intake of whole fruit and nuts, all of which can directly influence the gut microbiome. Three of the six microbial species that were more abundant in the social jetlag group have previously been tied to cardiovascular risk and inflammation.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Olive oil prices soar as climate-related catastrophes shrink Mediterranean harvests

Open this photo in gallery: On his small farm in Umbria, in central Italy, Fausto Venturi inspects one of his olive trees.Eric Reguly/The Globe and Mail

At this time of year in Umbria, central Italy, olive branches should be full of ripening Moraiolo olives, prized for making high-quality olive oil. But this year, as experienced by Fausto Venturi on his small farm, many trees are barren, bearing no fruit at all. “The harvest will be down by at least half, maybe two-thirds,” he tells The Globe’s Eric Reguly. Venturi and the other farmers near Spoleto face a disastrous, money-losing harvest. Oil prices will go up as these shortages continue, but not to the point that they will cover the plunge in production.

As the climate becomes more unreliable, olive farmers have rarely seen a normal harvest. Almost every growing season has seemingly been hit by too much rain or heat, or not enough rain or heat, or diseases. This year, heavy rain during the Umbria trees’ flowering season in May wrecked their pollination cycle, leading to the lacklustre growth. Read Reguly’s full report on the plight facing olive producers in Italy.

