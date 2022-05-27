Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The Supreme Court of Canada has struck down the punishment of life without parole for mass murderers, retroactive to the time it was enacted in 2011. The unanimous ruling determined the punishment is cruel and unusual and therefore illegal under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The decision came in the case of Alexandre Bissonnette, who killed six Muslims at a Quebec City mosque in 2017. Bissonnette now becomes eligible for full parole in 25 years. The ruling also affects at least 18 others who have been sentenced since 2011 to periods of parole ineligibility exceeding 25 years. Those who received 50 years or more, even if they have exhausted their appeals, have a clear right to ask a court to reduce their ineligibility period to 25 years.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Nearly 20 officers stood in a hallway outside of the classrooms during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman, authorities said today.

The on-site commander believed the 18-year-old gunman was barricaded in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde during Tuesday’s attack and that the children were not at risk, Texas department of public safety director Steven McCraw said at a news conference.

But questions have mounted over the amount of time – 90 minutes – that it took officers to enter the school to confront the gunman. Throughout the attack, teachers and children repeatedly called 911 asking for help. What happened in those 90 minutes has fuelled mounting public anger and scrutiny over law enforcement’s response to Tuesday’s rampage.

Meanwhile, the National Rifle Association pressed ahead with its annual convention in Houston as gun rights lobbyists gear up to “reflect on” – and deflect any blame for – the deadly shooting in Uvalde.

Inside one of the last Ukrainian-held corners of the Donbas

Sievierodonetsk has become Moscow’s latest ruined prize in Ukraine. It is among the last remaining Ukrainian strongholds in Luhansk, and a key centre in the eastern Donbas region. At least 95 per cent of Luhansk is already under Russian control. With a weeks-long barrage of aerial bombardments and heavy artillery, Russian forces have sought to encircle the city and seize the administrative seat of Luhansk Oblast. By week’s end, Russian troops had entered the outskirts of the city. Nathan VanderKlippe reports.

As monkeypox outbreak grows, fears of stigmatization for LGBTQ community on the rise

Early public health messaging that indicated a new outbreak of monkeypox was primarily affecting gay men quickly degenerated into mischaracterizations of it as “a gay disease,” say health experts and LGBTQ advocates, who fear the misinformation could hamper efforts to prevent the virus from spreading.

Meanwhile, a senior World Health Organization official said today that countries should take quick steps to contain the spread of monkeypox and share data about their vaccine stockpiles.

Needed measures included the early detection and isolation of cases and contact tracing, the official said. Member states should also share information about first-generation stockpiles of smallpox vaccines, which can also be effective against monkeypox.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Toronto Pearson airport chief calls on Ottawa to change screening rules causing clogged terminals, long waits

Deborah Flint, CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, is calling on the government to streamline the movement of people through the terminals. She is asking the government to drop some of the checks for COVID-19 and to expand the powers of the ArriveCAN travel app to eliminate line-ups at kiosks. She is also advocating the use of biometrics to identify and expedite check-ins for trusted travellers, and new technology to scan luggage without requiring the removal of laptops and other electronics.

Man fatally shot by police was carrying a fake rifle near schools in Scarborough, SIU says

The 27-year-old man who was shot dead by Toronto Police amidst a school-lockdown panic was carrying a fake firearm.

“It was actually a pellet gun,” Kristy Denette, a spokeswoman for Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said earlier today. She described the recovered weapon as a realistic-looking rifle.

G7 pledges to phase out coal power but without fixing date

Ministers from the world’s richest democracies agreed today to work to phase out coal-powered energy, although they failed to set a date for doing so, and said the energy crunch brought on by Russia-Ukraine war should not derail efforts to fight climate change.

Doug Ford: Anti-establishment firebrand or likeable everyman?

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has moderated his anti-establishment tendencies and has embraced the political battle for working-class voters. The retail politicking is still there, but Ford is in a position to win the election on June 2, in part because his brand of conservatism appeals to some Ontario voters who don’t traditionally vote for his party. He and his aides have tweaked his everyman persona to retain voters who like him, but don’t necessarily like the type of politics he or his party were associated with in 2018. Kelly Cryderman reports.

MARKET WATCH

The TSX notched its second straight weekly advance, closing at its highest closing level since May 4. The S&P/TSX composite index ended up 216.40 points, or 1.1 per cent, at 20,748.58.

Wall Street closed sharply higher today as signs of peaking inflation and consumer resiliency sent investors into the long holiday weekend with growing optimism that the Federal Reserve will be able to tighten monetary policy without tipping the economy into recession. All three major U.S. stock indexes snapped their longest weekly losing streaks in decades.

The S&P 500 gained 100.43 points, or 2.47 per cent, to end at 4,158.49 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 390.30 points, or 3.32 per cent, to 12,130.95. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 574.52 points, or 1.76 per cent, to 33,211.71.

The loonie was trading at 78.54 cents (U.S.), up 0.28 cents.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Ottawa wants to search your phone at the border, but its proposed rules are unreasonably suspicious

Editorial: “We think the proposed legal standard sounds a lot like asking CBSA officer Peter Parker if his Spidey senses are tingling.”

Am I Métis enough?

Tamara Macpherson Vukusic: “Do I feel that I have a responsibility to give rise to the lost voices of my Métis grandmothers whose contributions were overshadowed, undercelebrated and are only now finding their rightful place in Canada’s history? Damn right I do.” Tamara Macpherson Vukusic is the author of Obittersweet: Life Lessons from Obituaries.

LIVING BETTER

How to reduce your grocery bills in seven easy steps

In April, Canadians paid 9.7 per cent more for food purchased from stores on a year-over-year basis – the largest yearly increase since September, 1981. With so many world events effecting our grocery bills, learning a few skills and strategies in our day-to-day kitchen practices can make it easier to spend less and waste less, which means saving more.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Long COVID is taking a toll on the careers and mental health of women

It’s no secret that women have borne the brunt of the COVID pandemic, incurring heavy job losses and having to take on additional caregiving duties at home. Now, as the world slowly emerges from the devastation of the last two years, long COVID is casting a shadow over women’s work and family lives, with no clear respite in sight.

A survey found that 60 per cent of “long haulers” – COVID patients who got ill from the virus and continue to suffer from debilitating fatigue, brain fog, anxiety and have difficulty maintaining focus – had to take a leave from work. Most had to reduce their hours, and many had to go on disability and have been unable to access disability insurance. A follow-up survey revealed that over 80 per cent said the virus has negatively or very negatively impacted their brain health. And more than 87 per cent of survey respondents identified as women.

Evening Update is written and compiled by Andrew Saikali. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.