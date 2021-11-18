Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Rebuilding from catastrophic floods could cost $1-billion, Abbotsford, B.C., mayor says

Henry Braun, the mayor of Abbotsford, B.C., has warned senior levels of government that the cost of rebuilding from the catastrophic flood this week could reach $1-billion. He said he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as Premier John Horgan and multiple provincial ministers, who all assured him the city had their full support.

In other developments:

A handful of Armed Forces members have arrived in the province, the first of what Trudeau has said could be several hundred troops as Ottawa moves to help B.C. recover.

The railways that link Vancouver and the southern part of B.C. with the rest of the country are expected to remain flood-damaged and impassable for days.

Thousands of farm animals are dead, and many more are in “dire” circumstances as a result of the flooding, B.C.’s agriculture minister says.

In photos: B.C. declares third state of emergency this year from devastating floods

Watch: What’s an “atmospheric river” and how did it devastate B.C.’s Lower Mainland?

Read more:

The latest COVID-19 news: Kids’ vaccine approval expected tomorrow, plus more

Health Canada is expected to give the green light tomorrow for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11, sources tell The Globe and Mail. Ottawa has previously said that shipments of the vaccines will follow soon after the regulatory decision on the use of the shot.

Separately, Ontario has unveiled the details of its winter COVID-10 tests strategy, pledging to expand testing to people with symptoms at up to 1,300 pharmacies and distribute 11 million rapid tests to schoolchildren for use over the holidays to monitor spread of the virus. The province is reporting 711 new cases of COVID-19 today, its highest number since September.

Read more: Countries across Europe tighten COVID-19 restrictions

Three Amigos: Biden non-committal about relieving Canada from Buy America tax incentives

U.S. President Joe Biden was non-committal about whether his administration would give Canada a carve-out on its tax incentives for electric vehicles assembled in the United States. His comments came as he sat down for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office ahead of the Three Amigos summit that includes Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

He told reporters that tax credits of up to US$12,500 for EV vehicles manufactured domestically has still not passed Congress.

Asked if there was room for compromise, the President said: “The answer is: I don’t know, and I don’t know what we’re going to be dealing with, quite frankly, when it comes out of the legislation, so we’ll talk about it then.”

You can follow the developing story with our live blog here.

Canadian army stops delivering supplies to Afghan translator stranded in Ukraine

Jawed Haqmal has been harbouring deep disappointment in the Canadian military he once served as a translator in Afghanistan, senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon writes.

First, it did not evacuate him ahead of the Taliban’s takeover of the country this summer. Later, after he was rescued from Kabul by Ukrainian special forces, he wondered why he wasn’t welcomed onto the Canadian military base in western Ukraine.

Now, the army has told him it will stop delivering groceries to his family, ending the only support it was providing to an Afghan who risked his life alongside Canadian soldiers – and who is now a refugee because of it.

Jawed Haqmal with his daughter Dunya and son Mohhamad in Kyiv, Ukraine on Nov. 8, 2021.ANTON SKYBA/The Globe and Mail

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Rittenhouse deliberations continue: The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial in Kenosha, Wis., began deliberating for a third day with a new defence request for a mistrial hanging over the politically and racially fraught case.

Rapper Young Dolph killed: Rapper Young Dolph, widely admired in the hip-hop community for his authenticity and fierce independence, was shot dead yesterday inside a beloved local cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tenn., authorities said.

MLB honours for Ray: Robbie Ray was awarded the Cy Young Award as the American League’s best pitcher in 2021, playing for the Toronto Blue Jays, hours after officially becoming a free agent yesterday.

MARKET WATCH

North American stock markets closed mixed today, with both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq eking out record closing highs, as investors focused on upbeat retail and technology earnings which outshone hawkish inflation comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 60.10 points or 0.17 per cent to 35,870.95, the S&P 500 gained 15.87 points or 0.34 per cent to 4,704.54 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 72.14 points or 0.45 per cent to 15,993.71.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index slid 15.48 points or 0.07 per cent to 21,637.54.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Peng Shuai incident shows how we’re all compromised when it comes to the Beijing Olympics

“It’s beginning to feel like China creates dramas like the Peng incident in order to remind the rest of us how impotent we are when what we believe conflicts with what we like.” - Cathal Kelly

Read more: Tennis association demands proof Chinese tennis star is safe after state media publishes alleged letter

Britney Spears finally gets to sing a song of freedom, if she wants to

“We know how brilliant Tina Turner’s career was, once she was liberated. I can only imagine what we might expect from Britney Spears as she explores her freedom. Maybe it will be something completely unexpected; maybe she’ll just want to enjoy her life for a while. At least she gets to choose.” - Elizabeth Renzetti

Canada’s Conservatives self-destruct, again – and maybe that’s for the best

“Because he appears to stand for nothing for more than a week or two at a time, [Conservative Leader Erin] O’Toole has made it hard for average Canadians, much less members of his own party, to trust him.- Konrad Yakabuski

LIVING BETTER

Food plays a large role in many holiday get-togethers. Whether you celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, the lunar new year, Eid or Diwali - or just really appreciate delicious food - here are five recipes fit to mark the occasions.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Toronto startup Key Living helps renters get into real estate market by co-owning property

When it comes to an individual or a family stepping into Canada’s housing market there are two traditional options: buy or rent.

Now, Toronto-based startup company Key Living Corp. says it has been inspired by the spiraling housing affordability crisis in the country’s largest cities and has launched a new financial arrangement it calls a hybrid of that binary choice: a chance for a prospective home-buyer to “co-own” an existing property, that they also get to live in and earn equity on as they pay rent.

The company says its business differs from existing rent-to-own, time-share or other fractional-ownerships schemes in a number of key ways, but the promise – and the potential pitfalls – may be contained in those details. Read Shane Dingman’s full story here.

