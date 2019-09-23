Evening Update: The latest from the federal election campaign; Greta Thunberg condemns world leaders on climate change

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:
Liberals, NDP promise cheaper medicine while Conservatives target home owners
On the federal election campaign trail today, party leaders promised to make life more affordable for Canadians. Here’s what they pledged:
- Liberals: Justin Trudeau promised that a re-elected Liberal government would spend $6-billion over four years on health care, describing it as a “down payment” to launch negotiations with provinces on pharmacare but offering few details.
- Conservatives: Andrew Scheer said that a Conservative government would review the mortgage stress test for first-time buyers and remove it for mortgage renewals. The party also proposes increasing amortization periods on insured mortgages from 25 years to 30 for first-time buyers.
- NDP: Jagmeet Singh reiterated his party’s pledge earlier this year to bring in a universal and comprehensive national pharmacare program targeted to begin in 2020 if it wins.
Opinion: “Go too far in helping people afford to buy a home and you put the whole economy at risk,” Rob Carrick writes.
Behind the scenes: What’s Andrew Scheer like? Columnist Cathal Kelly breaks bread with the Conservative Leader and his family: “It occurs to me that if the Tory campaign could put a camera in the Scheer dining room on any random night and broadcast that instead of scripted ads, they’d have less to worry about on the candidate-selling front.”
Stay informed: Find out here where the major parties stand on immigration. And keep up-to-date with the campaign and the issues with our explainer here.
‘You have stolen my dreams’: Greta Thunberg condemns world leaders for failing to take action on climate change
Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg today opened the United Nations Climate Action Summit with an angry condemnation of world leaders for failing to take strong measures to combat climate change: “How dare you,” she said.
Her speech comes days after millions of young people took to the streets worldwide to demand emergency action on climate change.
Thunberg told the summit that the generations that have polluted the most have burdened her and her generation with the extreme affects of climate change. “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” she said, adding that the plans that leaders will unveil will not be enough to respond to the rate of the planet’s warming.
Context: Read up on the issues and events leading up to the climate change summit with our explainer here.
Thomas Cook collapses, leaving travellers stranded and staff out of a job
Families stranded, vacations cancelled and thousands of workers laid off: The sudden collapse of British tour company Thomas Cook and its network of airlines and hotels meant chaos for hundreds of thousands of travellers and businesses around the world.
Brought down by several factors, including crushing debt and online competition, the 178-year-old travel agency that helped pioneer the package tour ceased operating in the middle of the night. Its four airlines stopped carrying customers, and its 21,000 employees in 16 countries lost their jobs.
Canada’s Transat could face fallout: The tour operator, which runs Air Transat, was in the second year of a seven-year deal to exchange aircraft with Thomas Cook on a seasonal basis. Transat was slated to receive at least seven jetliners from it this fall, but “the partnership is dead,” spokesman Christophe Hennebelle said.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
More GM layoffs in Ontario: The automotive layoffs in Ontario continued to mount today as the U.S. strike by 49,000 General Motors workers halts the cross-border flow of parts and vehicles. Almost 3,000 GM employees represented by the Unifor union in Southern Ontario – about half GM’s hourly workforce in Canada – are laid off as of Monday, in addition to 1,700 Unifor employees at suppliers.
Huawei’s Meng in court: Defence lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou are asking British Columbia Supreme Court to force the release of documents in support of their allegations that she was unlawfully arrested at Vancouver’s airport in December last year. She was detained at the request of the United States, where she is facing charges of fraud and circumventing U.S. sanctions on Iran.
Boeing’s payout to victims’ families: Boeing’s US$50-million financial assistance fund will pay the families of 346 people killed in two fatal 737 Max crashes $144,500 each, the fund’s administrators says.
Horror actor Sid Haig dies: Sid Haig, the bearded character actor best known as Captain Spaulding in the House of 1000 Corpses trilogy, has died after a recent fall in his home. He was 80.
Trump not taking impeachment talk seriously: U.S. President Donald Trump today shrugged off talk about impeachment over reports that he had asked his Ukrainian counterpart to launch an investigation that could damage Democratic political rival Joe Biden.
MARKET WATCH
Canada’s main stock index fell from record highs today as fresh signs of weakness in the euro zone and worries about a U.S.-China trade deal kept investors on the sidelines. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 32.49 points at 16,867.20.
U.S. stocks barely budged, with gains in shares of Apple offset by mixed economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.92 points to 26,949.99, the S&P 500 lost 0.29 points to end at 2,991.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.21 points to 8,112.46.
Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes all-in-one ETFs, dividend all star update and hot potato portfolio with scorching results.
TALKING POINTS
I live in Quebec, and wish I felt connected to the rest of Canada. Here’s how we can come together
“I take inspiration from ancient Iroquois teachings to suggest that the decisions we make today should benefit humans seven generations into the future. If we want to thrive, we need to invest in youth.” - Fabrice Vil, founder of Pour 3 Points, an organization that transforms sports coaches into life coaches for low-income youth
Canada has taken a perilous road to an asset-based economy
“We have to think about what most people rely on nowadays to support themselves and secure their futures. And the answer is assets – housing assets in particular. It’s no longer our salaries or incomes, nor even our pensions.” - Kean Birch, associate professor at York University
Antiheroes are no longer hot in sports – just look at the fall and disgrace of Antonio Brown
“One of the things that has quietly changed about our biggest leagues and the way their customers interact with them: People no longer enjoy seeing people who behave badly make good in the end.” - Cathal Kelly
LIVING BETTER
A well-planned warm-up will enhance your workout and keep your body fresh for future training. Most injuries don’t just happen; along with preparing yourself for what’s to come, warming up allows you to take notice of the subtle clues your body is signalling, information that should dictate the course and intensity of your workout. Warm, relaxed muscles are less likely to get injured. So grab a skipping rope, hop on a cardio machine, jog or do some jumping jacks.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
The walking wounded: In Canada, survivors of Catholic Church sex abuse await a reckoning
Rob Bowden, a goldsmith in Sydney, Cape Breton, is plagued by nightmares from the sexual abuse he suffered as a child. Evelyn Korkmaz in Ottawa has recurring flashbacks of the mental, physical and sexual abuse she experienced in the early 1970s at the notorious St. Anne’s residential school in northern Ontario, and sometimes stutters when she tries to speak. Across the country in Tsawwassen, B.C., Nicholas Harrison still bears a scar that snakes across his chin from when he says he was thrown down the stairs at school as an eight-year-old.
All three are survivors of clergy abuse. Yet, even after decades of abuse-related scandals in the Catholic Church, there is little understanding of how many other walking wounded there are across Canada, and the true scope of the damage.
This week, victims from all corners of Canada will gather in Cornwall, Ont., site of the annual meeting of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB). They’re hoping to force abuse-related reforms onto the agenda and demand a response from the 90 bishops who’ll be attending the five-day summit.
Survivors are pushing for more transparency and accountability from leaders of the Catholic Church – an institution that has chosen a path of secrecy and defensiveness, even as it has paid out millions of dollars in quiet settlements to victims. Read Tavia Grant’s full story here.
