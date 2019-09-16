Evening Update: The latest on arrested intelligence official Cameron Ortis; U.S. says attack on Saudi oil facilities came from Iran or Iraq

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:
The latest on arrested intelligence official Cameron Ortis
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has confirmed that Cameron Ortis, a civilian member of the Mounties who has been charged in relation to an alleged security breach, had access to high-level intelligence from Canadian and foreign agencies.
It’s the latest news on a story that broke on Friday and developed over the weekend: Ortis, formerly director general of the RCMP’s national intelligence co-ordination centre, has been charged with illegally storing and communicating classified information.
He had overseen a money-laundering probe into allegations that millions in defrauded Russian tax dollars, exposed by Russian tax lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, were funnelled through Canada.
Opinion: “Understanding the possible motivation will be a vital element of the already-underway damage assessment, and in considering the steps that need to be taken to prevent this from happening.” - Jessica Davis, author and president of Insight Threat Intelligence
Context: You can read more about Ortis’s background here.
Explainer: Keep up to date with recent developments and read up on the story so far here.
Damage at Saudi oil facilities suggests attack came from Iran or Iraq, U.S. says
The U.S. tried to build its case today that Iran was behind the fiery weekend attack on key Saudi Arabian oil facilities that raised new war worries and sent energy prices higher worldwide. Iran denied responsibility, while President Donald Trump said the United States was “locked and loaded” to respond if necessary.
U.S. officials released satellite images of the damage at the Abqaiq oil processing plant and a key oil field, alleging the pattern of destruction suggested Saturday’s attack came from either Iraq or Iran – rather than Yemen, as claimed by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels there.
Iran rejected the allegations, and a government spokesman said there now was “absolutely no chance” of a hoped-for meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Trump at the UN General Assembly next week.
Opinion: “The accuracy of the Saudi hit, and the Saudis’ apparent failure to detect the incoming drones or missiles, exposed the country’s most vulnerable asset – its oil infrastructure.” - Eric Reguly
Election 2019: Bernier to join leaders’ debates; Greens unveil platform; Liberals vow child-care support
The latest from the federal election campaign trail:
- People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier will join two official leaders’ debates next month: an event in English on Oct. 7 and a French-language debate on Oct. 10. The commission organizing the debates reversed an earlier decision, saying Bernier’s party has a “reasonable chance” at winning multiple seats.
- At an event in Toronto today, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May unveiled its platform. It includes a pledge to provide job transition programs for workers in the oil, gas and coal sectors as part of the party’s plan to reduce Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions.
- Speaking in Waterloo, Ont., Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a re-elected Liberal government would create as many as 250,000 additional before- and after-school child-care spaces. He also promised to lower child-care fees by 10 per cent across Canada.
Read more: Keep up to date with the issues and events with our federal election guide here.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
No sign of a Brexit deal: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s first meeting with top European Union officials ended today with no Brexit deal in sight, a botched news conference and a tongue-lashing from the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, who admonished the British leader’s tactics.
GM, union restart talks: General Motors and the United Auto Workers restarted bargaining today, after about 48,000 U.S. workers headed for the picket lines at midnight. Contract talks had reached an impasse over healthcare benefits, wages, profit-sharing and the use of temporary workers.
Netanyahu vows to annex all West Bank settlements: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annex “all the settlements” in the West Bank in a last-ditch move that appeared aimed at shoring up nationalist support the day before a do-over election.
Cars frontman Ric Ocasek dies: Ric Ocasek, songwriter and singer for the eighties band the Cars, was discovered dead yesterday afternoon at his town house in Manhattan, according to police. No cause of death has been released.
Bad day for NFL quarterbacks: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s season is over with news that his injured right elbow, which put him on the sidelines during yesterday’s game, will require surgery. Separately, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has reportedly been diagnosed with a torn ligament near the thumb of his throwing hand that is expected to sideline him at least six weeks.
Seinfeld to join Netflix lineup: Netflix has announced it would start streaming all 180 episodes of Seinfeld in 2021, gaining a hugely popular addition to its library as the battle for viewers heats up.
MARKET WATCH
Wall Street stocks dropped today as the attacks on crude facilities in Saudi Arabia sparked worries over the impact of an oil shock on economic growth, halting a positive run in world stock markets as investors reached for less-risky assets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.70 points to 27,076.82, the S&P 500 lost 9.43 points to end at 2,997.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.17 points to close at 8,153.54.
Meanwhile, Canada’s main stock index held at all-time highs as energy stocks were on track to post their best day in nearly three years. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed 68.89 points higher at 16,751.31, pushing past Friday’s record high.
TALKING POINTS
Press freedom applies to everyone – even The Rebel
“I’m not surprised the Liberals don’t like us. We ask prickly questions. But that’s part of our democratic system. If you need help understanding the problem, imagine if former prime minister Stephen Harper had banned liberal journalists from his government events.” - Ezra Levant, president of The Rebel News Network
It’s time for Canada to abandon one-person rule over monetary policy
“It is unlikely that the best governance structure for the Bank of Canada will coincide with that of any other country. It is even less likely that it coincides with the status quo that has been in place since 1992.” - Martin Eichenbaum, professor of economics at Northwestern University
LIVING BETTER
It’s well documented that consumption of sugary drinks is linked to an increased risk of obesity, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other ailments. But diet drinks pose risks too: Higher intakes of artificially sweetened soft drinks have been associated with heart attack, stroke, dementia and premature death. The latest (and largest) study suggests that regularly consuming diet drinks may be more dangerous to your health than drinking sugar-laden soft drinks.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
Policeman Dave Richardson wrote the lyrics to 1970s power ballad Wildflower
One night in 1970, Dave Richardson’s exhausted girlfriend returned home after a devastating nursing shift during which two patients had died. She went off to cry.
Richardson, a police officer who dabbled in poetry, scribbled some verse to capture the moment. His opening lines read, “She’s faced the hardest times you could imagine, and many times her eyes fought back the tears.” In about 15 minutes, he had composed a six-stanza poem, which also included the line, “Let her cry for she’s a lady.”
The words written in a rush by Mr. Richardson, who has died at 77, would become some of the most performed in Canadian popular music. With an expressive melody composed by the guitarist Doug Edwards, the song Wildflower was a massive hit for the band Skylark in the spring of 1973.
In the years since, more than 70 artists have covered the power ballad, including The O’Jays, Johnny Mathis, and the Neville Brothers. Various recordings have also been sampled by urban music artists, including Drake, Tupac Shakur and Kanye West.
More: Here Skylark performs Wildflower live on The Midnight Special TV show.
Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.