Evening Update: The latest on B.C. fugitives, a missing persons case from the 90s and Boris Johnson

Good evening,

RCMP, OPP intensifies manhunt for two B.C. teens wanted for murder

The manhunt intensified in northern Manitoba Thursday for two fugitives, who have now been charged in the death of a 64-year-old man. The two men are also suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese, 24, and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler. Charges have not been laid in their deaths.

Police said Thursday they believe the teens are still in the area as heavily armed police were roaming the small community as well as manning a check stop on the main road leading into and out of Gillam, Man.

Police are combing the dense bush, swamps and forests surrounding a remote town where two teens are believed to be hiding.

Ontario police appeal to the public for information on historical missing persons case in Muskoka

Ontario police said Thursday that the former owners of three retirement properties in the region of Muskoka are “of interest” in the disappearance of four seniors in the late 90s. The properties, and their operators, came to the attention of police in the late 1990s as the result of a fraud investigation. They discovered that cheques for 12 residents who had died continued to be cashed after the deaths.

All four missing persons, who ranged in age from 69 to 89, were described as vulnerable. They had health and mobility challenges, and had fallen out of touch with friends and family. All four are believed to be dead, but their remains have not been found.

Boris Johnson promises to make Britain ‘the greatest place on earth’ as showdown over Brexit looms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson echoed the patriotic rhetoric of U.S. President Donald Trump in his first speech to parliament Thursday. Johnson, who was hailed by the U.S. President as Britain’s Trump, has promised to strike a new divorce deal with the European Union and to energize the world’s fifth-largest economy after what he casts as the gloom of Theresa May’s premiership.

Former Ontario health minister David Caplan dies

Politicians of all stripes expressed shock and sadness Thursday as the former Ontario health minister is being remembered as a dedicated and hard-working public servant.

Caplan was first elected in 1997 and served in Dalton McGuinty’s cabinet when the Liberals rose to power in 2003. He was forced out as health minister in 2009 over the eHealth scandal.

Premier Doug Ford thanked Caplan for his service, Health Minister Christine Elliot called the news "tremendously sad” and interim Liberal leader John Fraser said, “David cared deeply about his community and was a strong voice for his constituents. His passion was public service.” Caplan was 54.

Thousands celebrate in Puerto Rico after governor announces resignation

People danced in the streets of San Juan’s old city on Thursday, after Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló bowed to protesters’ demands and said he would quit over profane chat messages and a corruption scandal that have sparked massive demonstrations.

After 12 days of sometime-violent demonstrations, first-term governor Rosselló said he would step down on Aug. 2, having failed to soothe critics by vowing not to seek re-election and giving up the leadership of his political party.

Labrador plane crash: RCMP say a fourth body has been recovered from the lake where a float plane carrying seven men, including the pilot, crashed July 15. Divers continued to search Thursday for the thee remaining people. The cause of the crash, which happened after the plane left Labrador’s Three Rivers Lodge for a fishing trip, is still unknown.

Britain begins escorting ships: Britain has started sending a warship to accompany all British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a change in policy announced on Thursday after the government previously said it did not have resources to do so. Tensions have spiked between Iran and Britain since last Friday when Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged tanker in the world’s most important waterway for oil shipments. A spokesman for Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Canada has not been asked to contribute to the coalition the British government wants to create to protect international shipping lanes from Iran.

Maxime Bernier’s promises: The People’s Party of Canada leader said that if he becomes Prime Minister, his government would slash immigration and refugee numbers, build a fence to block asylum seekers from walking across the border, and end a program that lets immigrants sponsor their families to join them.

Heat wave grips Europe: Temperature records that had stood for decades or even just days fell minute by minute Thursday afternoon on a day that no one on the continent will ever forget. The Paris area hit 42.6 C, the northern German town of Lingen set a new national temperature record also at 42.6 C and London set its hottest day on record for a July at 36.9 C at Heathrow airport.

Canada wins bronze in relay at world aquatics championships: The Canadian team, including 2016 Olympic sensation Penny Oleksiak, captured bronze in the 4x200-metre freestyle relay. It was the fifth swimming medal for Canada at the worlds, the country’s most since hosting the event in Montreal in 2005. Oleksiak became Canada’s most decorated female swimmer at the world championships with her fourth career medal.

Cracking down on real-estate signs: In recent years real-estate agents have been deploying variations on the old-fashioned ‘For sale’ sign in ways that slipped past the definitions of what constitutes a legal temporary sign. But now, Southern Ontario municipalities are fine-tuning bylaws and formulating new enforcement efforts to try to rein in the way temporary signage is proliferating, particularly among builders and realtors.

Use of death penalty resumes: The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday reinstated a two-decades-long dormant policy allowing the federal government’s use of capital punishment and immediately scheduled the executions for five death-row federal inmates. The last federal execution took place in 2003. Since then, protracted litigation over the drugs historically used in lethal injection executions prevented the government from continuing the practice, according to Justice Department officials.

Canada’s main stock index closed lower along with U.S. indexes as mixed earnings results put pressure on markets. The S&P/TSX composite index ended down 123.64 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 16,488.20 as energy and materials stocks fell.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 128.99 points at 27,140.98. The S&P 500 index ended down 15.89 points at 3,003.67, while the Nasdaq composite was down 82.96 points at 8,238.54.

The hidden costs of renting: How do you put down roots in a home that isn’t yours?

“A five-year-old and seven-year-old don’t understand the concept of renting – their home is their home, and to be forced to leave would be beyond their comprehension. We have no interest in uprooting our lives, but it doesn’t take much to shake the foundation we’ve created. Our landlord, who purchased the home as an investment, could sell the place at any time.” - Brianna Bell

Justin Trudeau, with Gerald Butts back in tow, turns to Plan B

“Framing the decision facing voters as a ‘stark choice’ between the forces of light and dark may not be a novel campaign tactic, but Liberals seem settled on going all out in their efforts to depict the Conservatives as scary. If they continue in the vein of recent Liberal characterizations of Conservative positions on conversion therapy, immigration and women’s rights, Canadians could be in for one of the most divisive election campaigns yet.” - Konrad Yakabuski

Robert Mueller: Man of integrity, terrible on TV

“The televised theatre of U.S. congressional hearings and testimony is a particular arena in which the winner provides concise sound bites and uses sincere, savage indignation to have impact. Anyone who expected Robert Mueller to be a winner in that arena on Wednesday, or offer a win for the Democrats, was delusional.” - John Doyle

So you think you want a cottage. You envision endless summer days on the dock and nights spent gazing at the stars by the fire. Well, take off your rose-coloured shades for a moment, because there’s a world of capital gains, estate planning, and the other financial issues for you to explore before you buy. Here’s a roundup of advice to help keep your emotions in check when buying recreational property, including how much a cottage can actually cost and how leaving a family cottage to your kids will cost you – or them.

My midlife career crisis: white collar by day, tool belt by night (and occasional weekends)

Ron Clarkin is a professional engineer with a master's degree in management and for his whole career has been a white-collar professional. His job is complex, ambiguous and full of anxiety. The complete opposite of his part-time gig as a handyman in his condo building.

“It turns out I garner much more enjoyment from my part-time gig than my full-time job,” he writes in this first-person essay.

Despite earning minimum wage rates, he says he gets “a little beer money, but more importantly a sense of accomplishment, a new friend, a connection and that handyman tool-belt swagger.”

