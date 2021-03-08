Evening Update: The latest on COVID-19 vaccines, restrictions and more; Meghan and Harry’s interview sparks calls for probe of Royal Family racism

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest COVID-19 developments: vaccine deliveries, loosened restrictions and more

Canada is set to receive 910,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week as pharmaceutical companies ramp up deliveries to make good on their contractual obligations by the end of the month.

In Ontario, stay-at-home orders have lifted in Toronto, Peel Region and North Bay, loosening some pandemic restrictions imposed nearly two months ago. Meanwhile, Quebec has eased COVID-19 restrictions in five regions, including the capital, permitting residents to return to the gym and restaurant dining rooms for the first time in months.

Call centres in British Columbia received 1.7 million calls today in less than three hours after they opened to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for some of the province’s oldest residents. And Toronto has launched its own website and hotline for booking COVID-19 vaccines as it waits for a provincial system to make its debut.

Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview sparks calls in Britain for probe of Royal Family racism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s revelations about life inside the Royal Family have caused a furor across Britain and led to calls for an investigation into racism at Buckingham Palace.

During their televised interview with Oprah Winfrey yesterday, Markle talked about having suicidal thoughts and Prince Harry said an unnamed relative expressed concern about how dark their baby’s skin would be. He later clarified that the comments had not come from the Queen or her husband, Prince Philip.

The interview proved far more revealing than many royal watchers expected and the allegations raised by the pair have been met with fierce condemnation – of the Royal Family and of Markle.

Opinion: “The ancient world of ritual and emotional constipation met the modern world’s reckoning with mental health and racial justice, and the result was not pretty, but it was illuminating.” - Elizabeth Renzetti

Read more: Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview invites fresh scrutiny over Canada’s royal ties

Freeland announces task force on women and the economy ahead of 2021 budget

Timed to coincide with International Women’s Day, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced the creation of an 18-member Task Force on Women and the Economy.

The panel will begin meeting this month in advance of the 2021 budget, which has not yet been scheduled. As The Globe and Mail reported, the Liberal government has ruled out releasing a budget in March or early April.

Read more: How can we bridge the gender power gap? Six ways employers, governments and men can do better

Navalny allies chastise Canada for inaction on new Russia sanctions

Two of Alexey Navalny’s top lieutenants held a video conference call with diplomats from the United States, Canada, Britain and the European Union on Feb. 2, and asked them to introduce economic sanctions to punish those involved in the poisoning and imprisonment of the Russian opposition leader.

A month later, the U.S., Britain and the EU all have sanctions in place targeting senior Russian officials and government entities over the treatment of Navalny. But not Canada.

“Canada hasn’t been sending good messages for a while now when it comes to standing up for human rights in Russia,” said Vladimir Kara-Murza, an opposition activist. “I find this baffling and inexplicable because Canada has always led in the field of human rights.”

Read more: Alexey Navalny is driving Russia’s political insurgency. But what does he stand for?

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Committee votes to summon Kielburgers: Members of the House of Commons ethics committee have unanimously voted to summon WE Charity co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger to testify as part of its probe of the now-cancelled deal with the federal government to manage a student services grant. Last week, they declined requests to do so.

Trial in the death of George Floyd delayed: The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd today paused jury selection for at least a day while an appeal proceeds over the possible reinstatement of a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin.

Top court rejects Trump appeal: The U.S. Supreme Court has disposed of the last of three cases brought to the justices by former president Donald Trump challenging his election loss, bringing an end to his quest in the courts to hold on to power.

Mackenzie Scott remarries: MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has married Dan Jewett, a science teacher at a Seattle school that her children attended.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s benchmark stock index closed in record territory today, propelled by a rise in the dividend-rich financials and real estate sectors. The S&P/TSX composite index rose 76.82 points or 0.42 per cent to 18,457.78.

On Wall Street, the Dow climbed, led by stocks poised to benefit the most from an economic rebound as the US$1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief bill awaited a final congressional vote this week, but heavyweight tech-related stocks sold off in a big downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 306.14 points or 0.97 per cent to end at 31,802.44, the S&P 500 lost 20.59 points or 0.54 per cent to 3,821.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 310.99 points or 2.41 per cent to 12,609.16.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes a top value stock pick, three mistakes to avoid and the case for Fortis.

TALKING POINTS

A Michigan pipeline fight could cut off half of Ontario’s oil supply. Are you there, Joe Biden?

“It was bad enough for the U.S. to kill the unfinished Keystone XL; shutting down a key Canadian link that has operated safely for decades would be far worse.” - Globe editorial

O’Toole’s in a fight to keep control of a party bent on fighting itself

“This is where the Conservative Party is now, as an institution. It is still more consumed with fighting about conservatism than beating Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.” - Campbell Clark

Calgary and Edmonton housing-market surge is a head-scratcher for many

“While Alberta is often a different story when it comes to either the economy or housing markets, many of the same pandemic-related factors that are driving demand in other parts of the country are here, as well.” - Kelly Cryderman

LIVING BETTER

This might perk up coffee lovers whose travel rewards have been collecting dust during the pandemic: Aeroplan is launching a reward-points partnership with Starbucks. The Air Canada loyalty program says members will need to link their Aeroplan account to a Starbucks Rewards account to allow them to earn both Aeroplan points and Starbucks stars.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Fort McMurray millennial sank his emergency fund into the stock markets when the pandemic hit

When the pandemic hit, Josh didn’t panic or hunker down. Instead, the Fort McMurray, Alta.-based oil and gas control-panel operator drained his emergency fund – a total of $22,000 he had set aside for trips and contingencies – and invested it in his online brokerage account.

“When the markets crashed last year, I went all-in with our emergency fund and purchased equity,” he says. “It was a good time to buy some ETFs we had been eyeing for some time. [The market] has come back nicely.”

Josh is used to extremes. Having come from the searing heat of Dubai to Ontario in 2004 with his parents, he’s gone from studying eco-friendly environmental engineering at McMaster University to working in Fort McMurray’s oil and gas sector. “This week it’s been -35 – and it feels like -47,” he says. Read the full Paycheque Project profile here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.