Queen Elizabeth’s funeral came to a close today after thousands lined the streets of London and nearby Windsor. Her coffin made its final journey to Windsor Castle for the committal service and burial, and was lowered into the royal vault at St George’s Chapel. The Royal Family later held a private service, where the Queen was interred with her late husband Prince Philip. You can catch up on the day’s event moment by moment with our live coverage from earlier today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor-General Mary Simon and actor Sandra Oh are among the 19 delegates who represented Canada. You can read about how three of Canada’s delegates prepared for the event.

Meanwhile in Ottawa, a commemorative ceremony was held for HM. A memorial parade consisting of Canadian Armed Forces and Royal Canadian Mounted Police members made its way along a 2.2-kilometre route ending at Christ Church Cathedral. Among others, Adrienne Clarkson, 26th governor-general of Canada, spoke at the ceremony, you can read her full speech here. You can also remember with Globe readers who shared their experiences meeting the Queen.

King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Countess of Wessex, the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex, Peter Phillips and the Earl of Snowdon follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral.POOL/Reuters

News from Ukraine today

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed there would be no let-up in Ukraine’s fight to regain its territory as Kyiv said its troops had crossed a major river, paving the way for an assault on Russia’s occupation forces in the eastern Donbas region.

Meanwhile, in the south of Ukraine, a Russian missile blasted a crater close to a nuclear power plant today, damaging nearby industrial equipment but not hitting its three reactors. Ukrainian authorities denounced the move as an act of “nuclear terrorism.”

Zelensky meets with BlackRock chief to discuss reconstruction fund

War in Ukraine, COVID-19 pandemic and climate change putting pressure on world’s poorest: OECD

Quebec family taking world tour before children lose their vision

Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and family on a sand dune near Walvis Bay, Namibia.Handout

A Quebec couple’s quest for a worldwide trip started when three of the couple’s children were diagnosed with an incurable disease that will eventually leave them blind. A specialist told the parents it would be a good idea to fill their children’s minds with visual memories before their eyesight disappeared.

But Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier took the advice literally, and wanted to show them how beautiful the world is. With another six months of travel to go, they hope their trip will continue to inspire parents of children with life-altering conditions to make the most of their situation.

Muslim homebuyers flock to halal financing options as new companies emerge to serve market

More than a million Canadians identify as Muslim, but they are disproportionately renters and many have felt shut out of the country’s real estate market. That is because practising Muslims are prohibited by their faith from paying or receiving interest, which prevents them from taking conventional mortgages.

Islamic finance isn’t new, but it exists in a fragmented patchwork across the country and has yet to enter the financial mainstream. Now in Edmonton, a new startup, Canadian Halal Financial Corp., is trying to meet some of the demand for home ownership in Alberta’s Muslim community.

More on housing: Inflation and cost of living set to dominate as Parliament resumes

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Afghans stranded and running out of money plead for Ottawa to speed up their approvals: Families with expired visas and cramped, precarious living arrangements are waiting for Canada – whose forces they helped before the Taliban takeover – to answer their pleas.

Etsy sellers frustrated by company’s approach to new sales-tax law: This approach has left many sellers baffled, and the new federal sales tax law have suddenly turned selling on the platform into a serious bookkeeping headache.

Child welfare experts warn it takes more to keep Indigenous families together: The number of newborns taken into care dropped dramatically as birth alerts ended across Canada, but issues of systemic racism will still persist.

Safe supply study shows benefits for drug users, critics raise warning flag: Critics of safe supply say the system is in its infancy and that it’s far too early to say whether it will really reduce overdoses and other harms.

Sex assault trial starts for Dany Fortin: The complainant in the sexual assault trial against Major-General Dany Fortin testified today that she woke up to the alleged assault one night in early 1988. Fortin was abruptly removed as head of the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign in May, 2021.

MARKET WATCH

Stocks higher as investors brace for Fed decision, Canadian inflation data

Wall Street’s main indexes ended a seesaw session higher on Monday, as investors turned their attention to this week’s policy meeting at the Federal Reserve and how aggressively it will hike interest rates. Toronto’s main stock also rose as energy and materials shares rallied ahead of the release of domestic inflation data.

The Canadian 10-year bond yield reached as high as 3.215%, still below peak levels from late spring. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 176.50 points, at 19,562.38, after posting on Friday its lowest closing level since Sept. 7. Canadian inflation data, due on Tuesday, could help guide expectations for additional interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada.

Also read:

Why bananas have avoided inflation – so far

Taxes can amplify the pain of inflation

TALKING POINTS

CSIS’s role in the Syrian trafficking operation must come to light

“For seven years, British teenage girls, their families, and lawyers have been looking for answers to urgent questions about how and why these youth ended up in Syria. They deserve answers from Canada.” – Huda Mukbil

For today’s Republican Party, human suffering is just part of a game

“This isn’t a game, and it isn’t those migrants seeking shelter from death and destruction who are gnawing away at the foundations of American society – it’s the political party for whom any amount of human suffering is a small price to pay for power.” – Omar El Akkad

LIVING BETTER

A new reason to build muscle: brain health

A recent study from researchers at McGill University, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, offers a new reason for continuing to work on building muscle: It’s good for your brain, not just your biceps.

More than 8,000 older adults underwent a series of baseline assessments such as measurement of muscle mass and cognitive test, and questionnaires about their exercise habits. The cognitive tests were repeated three years later. Teasing out exactly how muscle helps the brain remains a challenge. But still, results show that those with lower muscle mass had a faster decline in executive function, suggesting that muscle tissue itself has some sort of neuroprotective function. Read the full story for suggestions on keeping up your brain health.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Pratyusha Akunuri sits aboard as the boat heads out to catch cod fishKARA O`KEEFE/The Globe and Mail

How an all-female fishing program in Newfoundland and Labrador inspired women in Japan

In Canada and Japan, Girls Who Fish hosts small groups of women once or twice monthly. In both countries, gender inequality remains underscored by each countries’ gender wage gaps. Globally, women comprise nearly half of fisheries workers, but their roles tend to be informal and behind-the-scenes on or near shore, in seafood processing or bookkeeping.

The program makes room in the boat for women to learn about a male-dominated industry and gain the practical skills needed to change that – all while catching a few fish. But beyond recognizing women’s work in fisheries the program aims to elevate women’s voices.

“It’s not just about teaching girls how to fish – it’s about the traditions, the cultures, the communities and gender issues,” says Yinji Li, a marine social scientist at Tokai University in Shizuoka City. Read the full story today.

