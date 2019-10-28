Evening Update: Thousands forced to flee after brush fire ignites in LA; aftermath of the U.S.-led raid that killed Islamic State leader al-Baghdadi

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Thousands ordered to evacuate after fast-moving brush fire ignites in Los Angeles

Wind-whipped flames chased thousands of residents from some of Los Angeles’ wealthiest neighbourhoods and threatened the famed Getty Center museum today, the latest outbreak in a wildfire season that has triggered mass evacuations and power outages across California.

Celebrities forced to flee and who took to social media include basketball great LeBron James and Terminator star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Meanwhile, fierce winds fanning wildfires elsewhere across the state in recent days – including a large blaze consuming parts of Sonoma County’s wine country – were expected to abate later today. The resulting intentional power outages have affected almost three million people.

But forecasters with the U.S. National Weather Service said high winds would return later in the week and could become the strongest so far this year in Southern California.

The aftermath of the U.S.-led raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

If U.S. President Donald Trump was expecting a hero’s welcome at last night’s ballgame following the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a raid by U.S. Special Forces, he was mistaken. Instead, as he was introduced to the crowd gathered in Washington to watch Game 5 of the MLB finals between the hometown Nationals and Houston Astros, the President was booed and heckled by some, while others chanted loudly: “Lock him up.”

Earlier in the day, Trump announced on TV that al-Baghdadi had blown himself up after being cornered in a tunnel underneath a compound in northwestern Syria. But the briefing fell short of some facts as the Trump falsely boasted that he predicted Osama bin Laden’s Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center and inaccurately said he had always opposed the war in Iraq. Here’s a look at some of his claims.

Separately: Kurdish forces say hours after that raid, another attack killed one of al-Baghdadi’s aides and possible successors. If confirmed, the death of Abu Hassan al-Muhajir would be another blow to the Islamic State.

At home: While other countries such as France are at heightened alert for possible retaliatory attacks by the Islamic State, Ottawa says the national-threat level remains unchanged from medium.

Read more: Here’s an account of how the raid that took down al-Baghdadi happened.

Watch: Drone footage shows the aftermath of the raid.

EU grants new Brexit delay as lawmakers reject Johnson’s call to hold early election

Britain got some Brexit breathing space but no clarity today when the European Union granted a three-month delay to its departure from the bloc. But after a testy debate in the House of Commons, lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call to hold an early election as a way of breaking the political deadlock over Brexit.

Legislators voted by 299-70 for a motion to hold a Dec. 12 election – short of the two-thirds majority of the 650 House of Commons lawmakers needed for it to pass. Johnson said he would try again this week, using a different procedure – a bill, which only needs a simple majority to pass.

Costly eye drops highlight loopholes in Canada’s drug-price regulation

The Ontario government has begun covering $100,000-a-year eye drops for an ultrarare disease, bringing relief to patients but underscoring how the Italian company that makes the drops managed to escape the scrutiny of Canada’s drug price regulator.

Cystadrops is a medication that keeps dangerous crystals from building up in the eyes of people with cystinosis, an inherited metabolic disorder that affects an estimated 100 Canadians.

Normally, the federal government’s Patented Medicine Prices Review Board would review Cystadrops to see whether it breaks rules prohibiting excessive pricing. But in this case, the PMPRB is powerless: Milan-based maker Recordati Rare Diseases has declined to apply for a Canadian patent, putting the drug out of the regulator’s reach.

Open this photo in gallery Katelyn Campbell administers eye drops to her children Nora Campbell age 2 and Alan Campbell age 6. (Photo by Rob Gurdebeke for The Globe and Mail) Rob Gurdebeke

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

CN Rail workers threaten strike: The union representing about 3,000 of Canadian National Railway’s conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons have threatened to launch a strike in three weeks after six months of negotiations.

Ford cutting jobs at Ontario plant: Ford’s largest Canadian manufacturing operation will eliminate 450 jobs by early next year as the auto maker discontinues two of the models made at the factory in Oakville, Ont.

Andreescu loses match: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu lost her opening match against Simona Halep of Romania in the round-robin portion of the WTA Finals today in China.

Woods ties winning record: Golfer Tiger Woods won the weather-whipped Zozo Championship in Japan today, equaling Sam Snead’s PGA Tour record of 82 victories.

Producer Robert Evans dies: Robert Evans, the producer of Chinatown who helped shepherd countless seminal films including The Godfather to the screen as chief of Paramount Pictures, has died at 89. His personal life was also the stuff of movies: He was married seven times, and his former wives include Ali MacGraw, Catherine Oxenberg and Phyllis George.

Apple launches upgraded AirPods: Apple has launched Apple AirPods Pro, an upgraded version of its premium wireless earphones with noise cancellation feature.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index slipped slightly today, despite growing hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China, as resource stocks slid with the price of gold and oil. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index closed down 16.96 points at 16,387.53.

On Wall Street, strong results from U.S. companies have boosted risk sentiment, and investors are hopeful the Fed will cut interest rates at its meeting this week. The S&P 500 rose 16.87 points to 3,039.42, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 132.66 points to end at 27,090.72, and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 82.87 points to 8,325.99.

TALKING POINTS

How Trudeau can win back Canada’s West

“The best way for this government to calm Western anger would be to move aggressively on a Western agenda. That would include the rapid completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, despite the protests of environmentalists and some Indigenous communities.” - John Ibbitson

Washington’s fans weather brutal luck (and Trump) as a World Series opportunity slips away

“This may not be a town of winners. It may even be a town of losers. But over one awful weekend, it proved it’s a sports town par excellence.” - Cathal Kelly

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the moral rot of pseudo-events

“This feels like something different: a tech giant creating events that evoke corporate benevolence, that putatively ‘give back’ at the same time they are trolling its customers’ social-media feeds to put forth a marketing campaign that has the glow of a grassroots community event.” - Marc Weingarten, author and journalist

LIVING BETTER

Has your lunch fallen prey to an office food thief? David Eddie offers his advice on what you can do. It’s most likely labeling your food or attaching guilt-trip notes won’t help - the thief already knows it’s not theirs. Security cameras in common areas also may not bring a solution. Instead, he recommends using insulated bags to store your work-time nibbles under your desk.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Former Bre-X geologist John Felderhof, key player in gold mining scandal, dies

Former Bre-X Minerals geologist John Felderhof, a central figure in Canada’s largest stock market fraud, died over the weekend.

He was vice-president of exploration at Bre-X when the tiny mining company reported finding a massive gold deposit in the jungles of Busang, Indonesia, in the 1990s.

At its peak in 1996, Bre-X had a market value of $6-billion, making it the world’s most valuable gold miner, , but the company was exposed as a fraud after a potential buyer investigated its deposits in Indonesia and reported it found no significant gold at the site.

Independent mining consultants found Bre-X executives had faked drilling results by salting rock samples with gold panned from Indonesian rivers. Felderhof was later charged with spreading false information and insider trading in Bre-X shares, but was acquitted in 2007. Read Andrew Willis’s full story here.

Open this photo in gallery Former Bre-X geologist John Felderhof is seen outside of Osgoode Hall in Toronto on Aug. 8, 2011. Peter Power/The Globe and Mail

