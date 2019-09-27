Evening Update: Thousands of Canadians join Greta Thunberg in climate change march; Ukrainian MP calls for release of Trump Tape

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Greta Thunberg in Montreal as protests held across Canada to demand drastic action on climate change

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish activist whose global crusade sent thousands of Canadians into the streets Friday to join others around the world in demanding action on climate change, says the nasty backlash she has faced from some leaders is proof her message is getting across.

Thunberg has been mocked and ridiculed by some of the world’s most powerful people, including U.S. President Donald Trump, who dismiss her calls to climate action as the musings of a silly schoolgirl. In Canada, People’s Party 0of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier called her a mentally ill pawn of adults. But if adults are mocking children, they must be feeling the heat, Thunberg said during a news conference in Montreal where she continued to be the focal point of a massive, international day of action.

From St. John’s to Vancouver, and as far north as Inuvik in the Northwest Territories, thousands of Canadians came out in force. They came in strollers and on skateboards, on bikes and in army boots, wearing knee braces and leaning on crutches and canes. From babies to baby boomers, grandkids to grandparents, they filled parks and the lawns of legislatures and Parliament, toting papier-mâché Earths and trees, some with full potted plants on their backs.

Facing the risk: Climate impacts that young Canadians will have to contend with: Science reporter Ivan Semeniuk explains some of the future climate effects young people are likely to face in the coming years

Science reporter Ivan Semeniuk explains some of the future climate effects young people are likely to face in the coming years Autumn Peltier to address United Nations about water issues in First Nations communities across Canada: Autumn Peltier – who turned 15 today – finds herself at the forefront of an environmental movement being led by youth like her. She will also deliver a speech at the Global Landscapes Forum at the United Nations on Saturday. This will be her second speech at the UN in as many years.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter.

Ukraine MP calls for Zelensky to release Trump call at centre of impeachment inquiry

Ukraine’s political opposition is calling on President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office to release its version of a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump that has led to impeachment hearings in the United States.

Opposition MP Oleksiy Goncharenko told The Globe and Mail that he believed that an audio recording of the conversation existed, and he called for it to be made public so that Ukrainians and Americans alike could hear whether and how Mr. Trump applied pressure on Mr. Zelensky.

“I think that when we’re talking about pressure, it’s very important to hear the conversation itself. There are different ways to pronounce things – and the non-verbal part is very important as well,” Mr. Goncharenko said.

Opinion: Donald Trump’s luck has run out: “You reap what you sow. It seemed inevitable that at some point the President who goes rogue all the time would go rogue once too often,” Lawrence Martin writes. “At some point the Soprano President would run out of luck. It’s happening now.”

Open this photo in gallery This ATV trail in Northern Manitoba was believed to be part of the route two B.C. fugitives took to the spot where their bodies were later found. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

How the RCMP found Canada’s most-wanted fugitives with a raven, a Cree trapper and luck

We travel nearly four kilometres on a quad toward the mouth of Sundance Creek, branches smacking our faces as the trail narrows. Along the way are boundless stands of tamarack, black spruce, jack pine and poplar, packed tightly together into an nearly impenetrable fortress of trees.

This is where B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky hid.

“So now you know how hard it is to see somebody from here,” Billy Beardy says on a cool September evening, his eyes fixed on the wilderness ahead.

A month has passed since the Cree trapper was with the Manitoba RCMP on the hunt for Canada’s most-wanted fugitives. He was there that Wednesday morning when their lifeless bodies were found lying in thick brush near the Nelson River. His sharp eye and intimate knowledge of the land helped the Mounties end one of the most intense manhunts in Canadian history and bring relief to terrified residents of Fox Lake Cree Nation and Gillam.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Some Canadian car dealers facing parts shortage, bracing for slowdown in deliveries due to U.S. General Motors strike: The strike by 49,000 General Motors Co. workers in the United States is being felt at some Canadian car dealers, who say they are facing a shortage of some replacement parts and bracing for a slowdown in the deliveries of new vehicles.

Years before Toronto van attack, Alek Minassian says he connected online with misogynistic radicals: In Mr. Minassian’s recollection, his anger toward women began with a humiliating encounter at a Halloween party in 2013, in which girls he’d attempted to strike up a conversation with laughed at him.

Prince Harry echoes Diana with walk through Angola minefield: “Landmines are an unhealed scar of war,” the prince said in the town of Dirico. “By clearing the landmines we can help this community find peace, and with peace comes opportunity.” He said retracing his mother’s path was “quite emotional.”

Boeing CEO will testify before U.S. Congress about grounded 737 Max jets: Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg has agreed to testify before Congress next month on the grounded 737 Max that was involved in two fatal crashes that killed 346 people, a U.S. House of Representatives committee and the company said on Friday.

MARKET WATCH

Canadian stocks suffered their worst weekly declines since mid-August as worries about the U.S.-China trade war, an impeachment probe of U.S. President Donald Trump and weak economic data in Europe and China all fed into fears of a global recession.The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 96.13 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 16,694.27.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday after reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, fueling more worries about the U.S.-China trade war.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.36 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 26,822.76, the S&P 500 lost 15.67 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 2,961.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.03 points, or 1.13 per cent, to 7,939.63.

TALKING POINTS

Plant-based protein: Even McDonald’s is lovin’ it

“But now McDonald’s, which has supported and embraced Canadian agriculture for decades, may be seen by the industry as another company switching over to the dark side. That could be a problem, given that McDonald’s still needs to maintain a balanced portfolio of protein sources. It cannot leave beef behind.” – Sylvain Charlebois is a professor in food distribution and policy and the scientific director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University

Jimmy Carter at 95: No figs left to give

"It’s hard to believe that Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump are made of the same human clay. For example, one of them wrote a book about women’s rights, in which he noted that “the most serious and unaddressed worldwide challenge is the deprivation and abuse of women and girls.” The other … did not. But that’s the American project for you. There’s always a fun fair or a car accident around the corner. Only two years after Richard Nixon resigned in disgrace, a shattered and mistrustful country elected Mr. Nixon’s opposite – a decent man who was not the most adroit political operator. The same thing could happen again. (Except this time, it may well be a decent woman.)” – Elizabeth Renzetti

Canada needs a national tree-planting program

"Why would we do this? Because this is exactly how generations before us responded to their own existential threats: with bold initiatives, with citizen participation, with grit and sacrifice and work and determination. Because the climate emergency is our World War, our Great Depression, and I’m humbly suggesting we do the same. Let’s fight this war together. Not with guns and bullets, but with shovels and saplings. – Michael Christie is the author of Greenwood, a new novel about trees, which was recently longlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize

LIVING BETTER

Fall arts preview: Everything you need to put on your reading, listening and watching list this season

New TV series have hit the airwaves and streaming sites. Movie award season is around the corner. Drool-worthy cookbooks to mix things up in the kitchen. Our critics have rounded up the best of autumn from their beats to help you plan your fall in culture.

The Globe’s guide for matching your ETFs to the right type of account to save on tax

Rob Carrick’s ETF Tax Primer is designed to help you find the best possible home for your exchange-trade fund. Designed to be used with The Globe’s ETF Buyer’s Guide, it outlines the tax implications of investing in bond funds and Canadian, U.S. and international equity funds in a tax-free savings account, a registered retirement savings plan or registered retirement income fund, or a taxable account.

Fashion’s new look: Krow Kian is quite a trendsetter for trans male models

Globe Style features a story on Krow Kian, a 23-year-old transgender male model who’s the subject of a coming documentary, Krow’s Transformation. The documentary follows his three-year transitioning process from a lanky, brunette model on the Asian women’s-wear circuit to the first transgendered male model to close a women’s-wear show for the Vuitton brand’s fall 2019 collection.

What is it about the high holidays that sends me into the kitchen?

As Rosh Hashanah approached, Marilee Sigal writes in a First Person essay, she sifted through her collection of recipes looking for sweet noodle kugel, something her friend Sari made every year for the Jewish holiday. As she explored her recipe folder, which overflowed with masses of newspaper and magazine clippings, photocopies, recipes scrawled on tiny pieces of notepaper and lipstick-stained cocktail napkins, she found herself immersed for hours recalling not just the memories of making the dishes but also the many women who had given them to her over the past 60 years.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Open this photo in gallery Coolway Frozen dessert Les Garçons/productions L'Eloi/The Globe and Mail

The winning products that are propelling some of Canada’s top growing companies

After their original product failed to take off, CoolWhey co-founders faced a choice: Try to change consumer behaviour or cater to it. “We wanted to appeal to a mass of people,” says Noah Bernett, “so we redirected.” Their new offering – now called CoolWay – is a darling of the freezer aisle in more than 1,600 stores across Canada, including Metro, No Frills and Walmart. From high tech gas-line safety sensors to cool ice cream scoops, wheelchairs and mukluks, Report on Business magazine details how CoolWay and some of Canada’s top growing companies hit on their winning products.

For more stories from the October edition, including the exclusive new ranking of Canada’s top 400 growing companies, download the full magazine.

