Thousands of foreign-trained nurses can now practise in Canada as provinces change licensing rules

The College of Registered Nurses of Alberta (CRNA) says it has received a flood of inquiries from foreign-trained nurses looking to work in the province after it changed its application process last month, reducing processing times from more than a year to just a few weeks.

Provinces across the country are quickly licensing internationally trained nurses after a slew of regulatory changes have made it easier for them to work in those jurisdictions. The changes were made as governments try to address urgent staffing shortages plaguing the health care system. Nova Scotia and British Columbia recently introduced changes similar to those in Alberta, and have seen huge interest.

Alberta’s nursing regulator says it registered 1,413 internationally trained nurses since changes were introduced April 4 – more than 2½ times the number processed in the past four years combined.

Ukraine unit says Russian brigade has fled Bakhmut outskirts

A Russian infantry brigade had left front-line territory near Bakhmut today, according to a Ukrainian military unit that says it routed the brigade. The report would seem to confirm the account of Wagner group’s head, who says that Russian forces have fled the city.

Moscow has not commented on reports that the 72nd Separate Motor-rifle Brigade had abandoned positions on the outskirts of Bakhmut. The Wagner group units have led a months-long Russian assault on the eastern city, but Ukrainian forces say the offensive is stalling.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced this week that Canadian military members and their Latvian counterparts will begin training Ukrainian soldiers in Latvia as soon as next week.

How Ontario’s rules for dealing with excavated dirt aim to clean up the industry

Excavating and moving dirt is a routine operation ahead of building condo and office towers, and for water and sewer, transit, pipeline and highway construction.

Ontario, according to one estimate, generates more than 25 million cubic metres of excess silt, clay, gravel and other soils annually, enough to fill Toronto’s Rogers Centre more than 15 times. For a long time, there were virtually no rules as to where that soil should go once excavated. In the past, contaminated soil in Ontario has often gone to places it shouldn’t have – farmland or rural properties (without the consent of owners) or vacant city lots, wetlands or industrial parks.

Over several years, Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks has gradually introduced rules governing how all this dirt is handled. Observers say that Ontario now has among the best regulatory environments for excess soil of any Canadian province. But they also warn that little will change without adequate enforcement.

Open this photo in gallery: A telescopic deep digger (R) picks up material as an excavator below ground (L) continues to work at a condominium development site in downtown Toronto on Feb 8, 2023.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

George Santos charged with fraud, pleads not guilty: U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve.

MPs vote to probe Chinese envoy’s alleged targeting of Michael Chong: The House of Commons has unanimously asked a parliamentary committee to look into allegations that the Chinese government waged an intimidation campaign against Conservative member of Parliament Michael Chong.

Deadly violence in Pakistan after arrest of Imran Khan: Pakistan’s government called in the army today to help end deadly unrest in the wake of the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, warning protesters against any further attacks on state installations.

Scientists unveil 47 genomes that provide in-depth look of human diversity: The collection of genomes, known as the “pangenome reference,” replaces a succession of single reference genomes that were constructed primarily from the DNA of one individual.

Ottawa reveals new passport design, online renewals: Canadians who need their travel documents renewed before visiting far-off shores will soon be able to skip the line at the passport office, the Immigration Minister announced today during an event. A new design for the document, which includes updated security features and colourful new pages, was also unveiled.

MARKET WATCH

The Nasdaq ended Wednesday at its highest level in more than eight months, boosted by a slightly lower-than-expected increase in April U.S. inflation and Alphabet Inc’s latest artificial intelligence rollout. The Dow and the TSX closed lower, however, with a drop in commodity prices weighing on resource shares in Toronto.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 30.48 points at 33,531.33.The S&P 500 index was up 18.47 points at 4,137.64, while the Nasdaq composite was up 126.89 points at 12,306.44.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 86.42 points at 20,499.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.77 cents US compared with 74.68 cents US on Tuesday.

TALKING POINTS

B.C.’s bail failure on violent offenders shows need for federal reform

“The B.C. government asserts that it now has the toughest bail policy in the country, but the directive, it has become clear, was largely performative.” – The Editorial Board

The diplomatic expulsions could provide a welcome reset of Canada’s relationship with China

“Given the circumstances, I would not be surprised if former governor-general David Johnston, who has been tasked with investigating foreign interference, comes to the conclusion in his May 23 report that a public inquiry is indeed necessary to help clarify these questions.” – Guy Saint-Jacques

LIVING BETTER

These 10 wines are perfect for Mother’s Day celebrations

Wine expert Christopher Waters shares 10 wine recommendations to take the guesswork out of what beverage to serve at your Mother’s Day celebration this weekend. If a barbecue is on the calendar, consider the Alamos Malbec 2020, a full-bodied malbec with an attractive mix of fruity and savoury notes. If a swankier lunch is in the cards, the Bollini Pinot Grigio 2020 is an ideal aperitif or partner for seafood and fish dishes, he writes.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Behind the scenes of BlackBerry: Hidden cameras, bold ambitions and avalanche of Cancon

Open this photo in gallery: Jay Baruchel as Mike Lazaridis (left) and Glenn Howerton as Jim Balsillie in Matt Johnson’s BlackBerry.Courtesy of IFC Films / Elevation Pictures

BlackBerry, the film about the rise of the Canadian handheld device that changed the way the world communicates, is shot in a sneaky faux-cinéma-vérité documentary style, designed to capture spontaneous reactions that might otherwise appear too manufactured, Barry Hertz reports. Says Glenn Howerton, who plays RIM chief executive officer Jim Balsillie: “It gives the audience the impression that things could go off the rails at any second.” The result is an inspired, nerve-rattling big-screen comedy chronicling the epic tale of the rise and fall of a Canadian smartphone.

Even for viewers who weren’t avid BlackBerry users in the early aughts, the homegrown film is filled with myriad only-in-Canada details, from retro Shoppers Drug Mart and Bank of Montreal signage to boxes of Timbits. BlackBerry made its world premiere at the Berlinale film festival to rave reviews before making a victory lap at the South By Southwest Festival in Austin, ahead of its May 12 theatrical release. Read Hertz’s full story from behind-the-scenes of the film.

