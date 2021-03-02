Evening Update: COVID-19 cases in Canada starting to climb again, Tam says; thousands of Uyghurs in China are being relocated in effort to assimilate Muslims, documents show

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

COVID-19 cases in Canada climbing again after a month of decline, Tam says

New COVID-19 cases are starting to tick back up after falling for a month, says Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer. The “moderate increase” at the national level she noted is in keeping with models forecasting a spike in cases over the next two months unless strict public-health measures remain in place to combat more contagious strains of the virus. In other developments:

Story continues below advertisement

Internationally: The head of a British program that tracks variants of the COVID-19 virus says it may have hit “peak fitness” in terms of its ability to spread and evade vaccines. Sharon Peacock, director of the COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium, told a news conference: “We seem to have reached a relative plateau, if you like, of what the virus is doing in terms of evolution.”

Across Canada: Some of public education’s most dramatic changes in response to the pandemic have played out in high schools. Many students are in a hybrid model, with some learning in the classroom and the rest online. Varsity sports have been cancelled or strictly limited, along with many of the other extracurricular activities, from school plays to chess clubs.

Provincially: Soft-spoken Karim Kurji, York Region’s Medical Officer of Health, is not bothered about being a public-health outlier in the Greater Toronto Area – a role he has played almost since the pandemic’s beginning. Ontario, he says, is on track to avoid a feared third wave of infections, despite the warnings of other public-health experts who point to threatening mathematical modelling and the experiences of several European countries.

Read more:

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Thousands of Uyghur workers in China are being relocated in an effort to assimilate Muslims, documents show

Chinese authorities have loaded large numbers of Uyghur workers onto trains bound for factories thousands of kilometres away as part of a plan to assimilate Muslim minorities into mainstream Chinese culture and thin their populations in Xinjiang, an internally circulated research document shows.

Story continues below advertisement

Relocating Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minority groups to industrial workplaces “not only reduces Uyghur population density in Xinjiang, but also is an important method to influence, fuse and assimilate Uyghur minorities,” according to the report obtained by The Globe and Mail.

Government and state media reports, meanwhile, show that thousands of Uyghur workers sent to other parts of China have been enrolled in training programs that mix Mandarin lessons with instruction by police and Communist Party cadres on the “rule of law” and ethnic and religious policies.

Together the documents show that, beneath China’s claims that it is seeking to combat poverty in Xinjiang, the government’s policies toward Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities are designed to sever them from their homes and traditional way of life.

Canadian economic growth beats expectations in fourth quarter

The Canadian economy ended 2020 on a surprisingly good note as companies built up inventories and housing investment held strong, while it appears the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic won’t result in a backslide to start the new year.

Real gross domestic product grew 2.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, or by 9.6 per cent at an annualized pace, Statistics Canada says, well ahead of expectations. Still, the economy shrank 5.4 per cent in 2020, the worst annual reading of the postwar era.

Story continues below advertisement

Statscan estimates that real GDP grew by 0.5 per cent in January, after a meagre 0.1-per-cent gain in December, suggesting momentum is picking up to start the year.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

U.S. sanctions over Navalny poisoning: The United States has imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow’s attempt to poison opposition leader Alexey Navalny with a nerve agent last year. The Biden administration’s sanctions against seven senior Russian officials and 14 entities marked a sharp departure from former president Donald Trump’s reluctance to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sky Regional Airlines to close: Sky Regional Airlines will shut down its commercial flight operations on March 31 after losing its Air Canada Express contract. Air Canada said yesterday it will make Chorus Aviation’s Jazz subsidiary the lone operator of those flights. The union that represents about 300 Sky Regional pilots will begin talks to transfer members to Jazz.

Dr. Seuss titles halted: Six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published because of their use of offensive imagery, says the business that oversees the estate of children’s author and illustrator Theodor Seuss Geisel.

RIP Bunny Wailer and Jahmil French: Bunny Wailer, a reggae luminary who was the last surviving member of the legendary group the Wailers, which included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, has died at 73. Canadian actor Jahmil French of Degrassi: The Next Generation fame has died, his agent confirmed but did not provide details. According to various bios online, he was 29.

Story continues below advertisement

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street ended lower today, pulled down by Apple and Tesla, while materials stocks climbed as investors waited for the U.S. Congress to approve another stimulus package. Canada’s main stock index rose with that boost in the materials sector providing extra support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 143.99 points or 0.46 per cent to 31,391.52, the S&P 500 slid 31.53 points or 0.81 per cent to 3,870.29 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 230.04 points or 1.69 per cent to 13,358.79.

The S&P/TSX composite index added 121.98 points or 0.67 per cent to end at 18,421.60.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto’s crackdown on tiny shelters is not as callous as it seems

“Toronto’s crackdown on vigilante shelter-creation suggests the city is uninterested in the unconventional, and instead is focused on pursuing sustainable, long-term solutions.” - Robyn Urback

Canada should be supporting journalism’s future, not its past

“The growth of independent news should be seen as a sign of hope. Governments and tech companies looking to ensure the public has access to quality journalism should invest in accelerating this exciting trend.” - Emma Gilchrist, chair of Press Forward

LIVING BETTER

If you’re looking for a relaxing activity, try your hand at embroidery with the latest Globe’s Craft Club event. Join Jana G. Pruden and writer Neda Toloui-Semnani, who will demonstrate basic stitches and teach her style of embroidery tonight at 7 p.m. ET live on Facebook and at tgam.ca/craftclub. You can find out more here, and catch up on other activities with our Facebook group.

Story continues below advertisement

TODAY’S LONG READ

Paper trail in Beirut explosion winds back to London address used by shell companies

Open this photo in gallery 13 John Prince’s St. at left. The Globe and Mail

There isn’t much reason to visit 13 John Prince’s St., an unfamous address just a minute’s walk from the Oxford Circus subway station, in the heart of London’s shopping district. And yet, two investigations – five years apart, and into subjects as divergent as an explosion in Lebanon and unrelated corruption allegations involving a Canadian company – have ended up at the same narrow five-storey red brick building.

Experts say the confluence suggests that the address was used by a “network” of shell companies – including some tied to Kremlin insiders, and others to the Moscow-backed regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad – that wanted the appearance of legitimacy that comes with a London address while their real business activities went unscrutinized in other parts of the world.

When a stockpile of ammonium nitrate exploded last August about 4,500 kilometres away in the port of Beirut, it left open the mystery of who owned the deadly shipment that was left unattended for almost seven years before the blast that killed more than 200 people. Investigators in Lebanon and Britain have now zeroed in a London-listed company called Savaro Ltd. – which has been linked to a trio of Russian-Syrian businessmen – that used 13 John Prince’s St. as one of its contact addresses. Read Mark MacKinnon’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.