Evening Update: Three people killed in knife attack in France; Morneau cleared by ethics watchdog over WE Charity trips

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Three dead as woman partially beheaded in knife attack centred on a church in France

Three people were killed in a knife attack in and around a Roman Catholic church in the southern French city of Nice today, becoming the latest victims in what French President Emmanuel Macron cast as a struggle between Islamic extremism and the secular ideals of the French state.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a 75-year-old woman was partially beheaded inside the city’s Notre Dame basilica. Two other people, including the church’s warden and a woman who tried to flee the scene, were slain nearby.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said the attacker repeatedly shouted “Allahu akbar!” or “God is great!” even after his arrest, while he was receiving medical treatment at the scene.

“Very clearly, it’s France that has been attacked,” Macron declared after visiting Nice. Amid worries of more violence, he put France’s security forces on the highest alert and said he would raise the number of soldiers deployed to guard schools and places of worship to 7,000 from 3,000.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Morneau cleared by ethics watchdog over WE Charity trips

Ethics commissioner Mario Dion has cleared former finance minister Bill Morneau of failing to disclose a gift from WE Charity, accepting that Morneau “genuinely believed” he had paid for the entire cost of two trips to Ecuador and Kenya.

Morneau reimbursed the charity when he became aware WE had covered $41,000 of expenses for the trips, Dion says, concluding he did not accept a gift from WE because he immediately took “the appropriate corrective measures.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dion continues to investigate whether Morneau breached the Conflict of Interest Act by failing to recuse himself from the cabinet decision to pay the charity $43.5-million to manage a since-cancelled student grant program.

The latest coronavirus news: Ontario’s fresh projections, Quebec’s new cases and more

New projections suggest the growth of the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing in Ontario even though community spread of the virus continues. Previous projections showed the province recording 1,000 new daily cases by mid-October. Ontario passed that threshold last weekend but the numbers dropped to the 800 range this week, before rising again today to 934.

Separately, charges are possible after more than 100 people attended a wedding in Vaughan, north of Toronto, that’s linked to COVID-19 infections across much of southern Ontario, health officials say.

New daily cases in Quebec have returned to quadruple digits, with the province recording 1,030 today and attributing 25 more deaths to COVID-19.

In other COVID-19 developments, Canada is extending the ban on big cruise ships in its waters at least until the end of February.

Story continues below advertisement

South of the border, the White House coronavirus task force has warned of a persistent and broad spread of COVID-19 in the western half of the United States, and its members urged aggressive mitigation measures to curb infections.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Former British Labour leader suspended: Britain’s opposition Labour party suspended its former leader Jeremy Corbyn today after he played down a report that detailed serious failings in the party’s handling of anti-Semitism complaints under his leadership.

Daily Shield hand sanitizer recall expanded: Health Canada has issued an expanded recall notice for Daily Shield brand of hand sanitizer after the products were found to contain methanol, an unauthorized ingredient that can cause severe health problems.

Cadillac Fairview collected shoppers' images without consent, watchdogs say: Images of five million peoples' faces were collected through information kiosks in 12 malls across Canada by commercial real estate firm Cadillac Fairview without the knowledge or consent of the shoppers, privacy watchdogs say.

Meng proceeding continues: A border officer who assisted in the examination of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver’s airport before her arrest almost two years ago says information sharing was discussed with RCMP before she landed.

Story continues below advertisement

Shopify results beat forecasts: Shopify has reported quarterly earnings well beyond analyst expectations, including its largest profit to date, but failed to impress markets after it cautioned investors not to expect its huge pandemic-related gains to continue.

Canada’s contender in international film Oscar race: Toronto-based director Deepa Mehta’s coming drama Funny Boy is Canada’s selection in the 2021 Oscars race for best international feature film.

Huge, healthy new coral reef found: Australian scientists have found a detached coral reef on the Great Barrier Reef that exceeds the height of the Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower, the Schmidt Ocean Institute said this week. It’s the first such discovery in more than 100 years.

Open this photo in gallery A view of the surface of a 500-metre-tall coral reef discovered by Australian scientists off the Great Barrier Reef in a still image taken from video provided on social media, October 25, 2020. SCHMIDT OCEAN INSTITUTE/Reuters

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks closed higher today, with the technology heavyweights rallying ahead of major earnings reports and upbeat domestic economic data calming investor jitters about surging coronavirus cases. Canada’s main stock index also closed higher, despite tech darling Shopify falling nearly 5 per cent after the company reported results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 139.16 points or 0.52 per cent to 26,659.11, the S&P 500 gained 39.08 points or 1.19 per cent to 3,310.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 180.72 points or 1.64 per cent to end at 11,185.59.

Story continues below advertisement

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 84.13 points or 0.54 per cent at 15,670.70, with both financials and materials sectors posting gains.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Jason Kenney faces his moment of truth

“It’s clear the Premier has rejected any notion of civil diplomacy, of trying to reach his objectives through calm, rational reasoning, favouring instead a more belligerent, combative posture. He may ultimately reach his goal, but it’s sure going to be ugly getting there.” – Gary Mason

As Finance Minister, Freeland proves she’s nothing like Morneau

Story continues below advertisement

“The overall takeaway from [Chrystia Freeland’s speech yesterday] is we’re about to see government spending unmatched since the Second World War, with a goal of not only bouncing back better, but greener, smarter and more inclusive, by putting money behind a few favoured businesses and sectors. That’s a sea change in the government’s approach.” – Andrew Willis

TODAY’S LONG READ

Studio whiz Don Hahn captured magic on the Band’s debut record

Open this photo in gallery Don Hahn in the studio, undated. Courtesy of the Family

An elite recording engineer, Don Hahn soothed Streisand, saved the day for the Band and helped Herb Alpert rise again. At legendary studios in New York and Los Angeles, he captured the sound of orchestras with aplomb, a craft he learned at the heels of legendary producer Phil Ramone. He worked on everything from Star Trek: The Next Generation to the star-studded session for We Are The World to a Pepsi commercial with Ray Charles, and sat behind the soundboard and mixing equipment for recordings by Duke Ellington, Shirley Bassey, Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra and many more.

A stubborn perfectionist and skilled technician whose gruff demeanour failed to obscure a joyful soul, the Toronto-born Mr. Hahn died in Henderson, Nev., on Oct. 10. He was 81.

One day in early 1968, the members of nascent roots-rock quintet the Band arrived at New York’s famed A&R Studios to record their debut album, Music From Big Pink. Microphones and chairs were set up with baffles separating the musicians. “Sorry, but we can’t record like this,” songwriter-guitarist Robbie Robertson told the album’s producer. “We have to see one another. We have to read each other’s signals.” Read what happened next and Brad Wheeler’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.