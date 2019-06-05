Evening Update: Toronto slams Ontario’s overriding development plan for downtown; Canadians commemorate 75th D-Day anniversary

Good evening,

City council slams Ontario’s rewrite of development plans for Toronto

Toronto City councillor Josh Matlow said Ontario’s new development plan "is a giveaway to the developers at the expense of the local community.”

The provincial government is looking to allow taller buildings over a larger area in Toronto’s midtown neighbourhood, which would mean overriding the city’s own plans and further causing tension in the province-city relationship (for subscribers).

Although Mayor John Tory and councilors haven’t seen details of the plan yet, councillors like Matlow fear more overcrowding on transit like the Yonge subway line before relief lines are constructed.

An internal memo obtained by The Globe and Mail summarizing the proposal says the province would scrap the city plan’s current height limits, and consider a larger, 200- to 250-metre area around transit stations as ripe for intensification.

Telus executive defends Huawei as Ottawa considers ban

A cybersecurity review of 5G technology aims to determine whether Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. can continue to sell its equipment in Canada, but a top executive from Telus Corp is arguing that it would be difficult to avoid working with companies that do business in China (for subscribers).

Telus has built the radio portion of its existing wireless network using Huawei’s radios and antennas and hopes to continue working with the company as it upgrades to the next generation of wireless technology. Meanwhile, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has cut or cancelled orders to major suppliers for its smartphones and telecom equipment after the United States blacklisting (for subscribers).

Yesterday, The Globe and Mail learned that China’s ambassador to Ottawa, Lu Shaye is leaving his post by the end of this month during the diplomatic crisis between the two countries. Canada does not have a permanent ambassador in Beijing at the moment either.

Tensions with China have been on the rise since the arrest of Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou and her case is still on-going. Lawyers for the RCMP and Canadian Border Services Agency deny allegations their officers searched Huawei executive Meng’s phones and electronic devices after a border official wrote down her passwords. The extradition case will return to a Vancouver courtroom this week (for subscribers).

Canadians share their stories at commemoration of 75th anniversary of D-Day

More than 300 D-Day veterans from Canada, the United States, Britain and a dozen other allied countries who gathered on Southsea Common today for a stirring ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the invasion.

This may be one of the last anniversaries where veterans will still be alive to attend. The Queen, who served as an army mechanic during the war, spoke about the resilience of the “wartime generation” saying many people thought her attendance at the 60th anniversary of D-Day would be her last.

Today, The Globe published four Canadian soldiers’ stories: A fisherman, a farmer, a labourer and a civil servant were among the thousands who fought on the day turned the tide of the Second World War. For decades, the stories of what they did sat in American archives, unheard.

For more about the ceremonies today, see the Long Read at the bottom of our newsletter.

Bombardier in talks with Mitsubishi seeking options for leaving commercial aviation

Canada’s biggest transportation manufacturer, Bombardier Inc., is looking for a future exit from commercial aviation.

Bombardier confirmed that they are in discussions about selling the Canadair Regional Jet program to Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., but have declined to comment on the nature of the talks.

Although the planes are thought to be what launched Canada into commercial aircraft manufacturing in the 1990s, the CRJ aircraft have been largely neglected in recent years. Buying the program would boost Mitsubishi’s plane-making capability by giving it access to Bombardier’s patents, technology and global aircraft support network.

But the potential sale is also noteworthy because the two companies are suing each other in the U.S. in a dispute over trade secrets.

Tariffs on Mexico may not go into effect, says White House adviser

Peter Navarro told CNN that the threatened tariffs might not be necessary because the United States now has “the Mexicans’ attention” on stopping migration (for subscribers).

Ontario has introduced legislation to cap broader public sector wage increases to an average of 1 per cent a year for three years

More than one million broader public sector employees will be affected by the legislation, including teachers, and staff at postsecondary institutions and hospitals (for subscribers).

Injured Golden State Warriors may lose Klay Thompson, another crucial player

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Warriors in Game 3 tonight at 9 p.m., potentially with more gutsy schemes depending who Golden State is missing on the floor.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is urging Ontario not to put beer and wine in corner stores

It says that Ontario’s move to break a contract with the Beer Store and rip up the 10-year deal sends a negative signal to American businesses and investors.

First Nation and Métis communities to bid a stake in trans Mountain Pipeline

The First Nations group Iron Coalition plans to offer all First Nations and Métis communities in Alberta equal ownership stakes, but faces likely competition from other Indigenous-led hopefuls (for subscribers). Project Reconciliation, for example, detailed plans to buy a 51-per-cent interest in Trans Mountain and fund its share of the project by issuing debt backed by shipping contracts paid by oil companies.

Opposition reject military ruler talks as death toll in Sudan rises to over 100

The military council had cancelled all agreements it had reached with the opposition, and still no causality figures have been released (for subscribers).

The fate of Missouri’s last abortion clinic will be considered in hearing tomorrow

The hearing will decide whether a St. Louis abortion clinic will stay open, after new restrictions from lawmakers that aim to eliminate the procedure in the state. If the St. Louis clinic closes, Missouri would become the first state since 1974 without a single functioning abortion clinic (for subscribers).

Canada’s main stock index rose today, despite a steep drop by energy stocks as oil prices fell. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index rose 46.42 points at 16,213.66.

Wall Street’s major indexes rose as investors bet on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut after weak private sector jobs data and on optimism the United States and Mexico would reach a agreement and avoid U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 207.39 points to 25,539.57, the S&P 500 gained 22.88 points to 2,826.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.36 points to 7,575.48.

Honesty should be a legal requirement in politics, and we need to demand it

“You may not like the answer you receive. But you will find out which of them want to make politics an honest living, and which are leaders as opposed to misleaders.” - Duff Conacher

Ford’s “open for business” mantra shouldn’t leave wine out of the picture

“The imminent changes to beer distribution are a step in the right direction, but now it’s time for action on wine.” - Simon Somogyi and Andrew Nixon

The plant-based burger has moved up from the sideline of the menu, and now has people thinking: what could go beyond the Beyond Burger? (for subscribers)

The success of the Beyond Burger coming out of A&W’s restaurants even has non-vegetarian people interested in the product, which could mean that consumers could be ready to try other plant-based meat alternatives.

Plant-based shrimp products might be next, and something is already in the works. Canada imports 56 million kilograms of shrimp a year. The U.S. market is 10 times that.

Testing in labs is essential as companies try to achieve simulating countless seafood good like scallops, salmon, lobster etc. But for now, until both the texture and taste can be mastered, it will be an open race to the market. After all, if the taste isn’t there — there won’t be any business.

World leaders gathered today in honour of the veterans for 75th D-Day anniversary. Queen Elizabeth II, U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Trudeau and other leaders gathered on the south coast of England to commemorate a bloody but ultimately triumphant turning point in the Second World War.

With the number of veterans of the Second World War dwindling, about 300 veterans, aged 91 to 101, attended the ceremony in Portsmouth, the English port city from where many of the troops embarked for Normandy on June 5, 1944.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recounted the story of Lt.-Col. Cecil Merritt, who was awarded a Victoria Cross for his role in saving countless fellow Canadian soldiers. More than 900 Canadians died at Dieppe and nearly 2,000 more were captured, including Lt.-Col. Merritt.

Tomorrow the focus shifts to France, where ceremonies will be held at military cemeteries near the Normandy beaches.

You can see the event in photos, including Canadian veterans who attended the commemoration and ceremonies from the two day event.

Open this photo in gallery Native American of several nations attend a ceremony in homage to Native American who took part in the D-Day landings of World War II. (Photo by Loic Venance / AFP /Getty Images) LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

