Evening Update: Toyota plans $1.4-billion upgrade to Ontario plants

Toyota to spend more than $1-billion upgrading two Ontario plants

Toyota Motor Corp. has announced it will spend $1.4-billion to upgrade its two Canadian assembly plants to build the next generation of its RAV4 crossover vehicle with the help of $220-million from the federal and provincial Liberal governments. In a scheduled news conference this afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne announced that each of their governments will provide $110-million in financial support for Toyota. The plans for the assembly facilities include a hybrid version of the vehicle and spending on research and development. Toyota has been assembling the popular RAV4s in Woodstock, Ont., since 2008; production will begin at the company’s other plant in Cambridge, Ont. The timing of the announcement is notable. It comes days before the official start of the Ontario election campaign and amidst talks on the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement that have focused on the auto sector.



This is the daily Evening Update newsletter.

New Brunswick resilient amid record floodwaters, but worst likely still to come

Widespread flooding across southern New Brunswick has prompted evacuations, property damage and the closing the Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Fredericton. The Saint John River has hit 5.5 metres above sea level in Saint John — water levels not seen since 1973 — and will likely exceed that tomorrow when forecasts say it could reach 5.9 metres, Emergency services reported today. Residents have been laying sandbags around their property to try and prevent water damage but heavy rain overnight has made holding back the rising waters even more difficult. The province has called in the Coast Guard to help address floods that have forced evacuations. Parts of downtown Fredericton have been underwater for days, and water levels in Saint John are projected to rise to nearly six metres on Saturday. Premier Brian Gallant said the province is “seeing weather events like we have never seen before.”

Swedish Academy puts Nobel lit prize on hold in wake of sexual harassment allegations

One of the world’s most prestigious cultural honours isn’t being awarded this year because the Swedish Academy, which decides the Nobel Prize for Literature, is currently dealing with a sexual misconduct scandal that has caused turmoil in its ranks and led to a string of board members stepping down. The prize is awarded every October but because the husband of one of the board members is facing sexual harassment allegations by 18 women, the body decided it needed time to restore public trust. Instead, they’ll award two literature prizes next year. This is the second year in which the Academy has caused a stir – last year they awarded the prize to Bob Dylan, a decision that had literary circles buzzing.

Feds will intervene in a court battle that threatens Trans Mountain

Ottawa is vowing to defend its jurisdiction as B.C. looks to secure the authority to restrict bitumen shipments that cross its borders. If the appeals court approves B.C.’s draft law, the province would create requirements companies including Kinder Morgan would need to meet. The firm’s Trans Mountain pipeline project hangs in the balance, with a May 31 deadline set by Kinder Morgan for assurances that it won’t face further legal hurdles.

‘Curtain of fire’: 1,500 evacuated as Hawaii volcano spews lava, steam

The Kilauea volcano near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island erupted yesterday and is still spewing lava and high levels of of sulfur gas into the air. Nearly 1,500 people have fled their mountainside homes after the eruption spewed molten lava that cut through forests and bubbled up on paved streets, the Associated Press reports. Jeremiah Osuna, who captured some of the destruction with his drone, described the scene to a local Honolulu television station as a curtain of flame roaring through the vegetation. “It sounded like if you were to put a bunch of rocks into a dryer and turn it on as high as you could. You could just smell sulfur and burning trees and underbrush and stuff.”

MARKET WATCH

The three major U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1 per cent after weaker-than-expected U.S. wage growth helped to calm investor fears about rising interest rates and inflation, though the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials still posted losses for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 332.36 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 24,262.51, the S&P 500 gained 33.71 points, or 1.28 per cent, to 2,663.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 121.47 points, or 1.71 per cent, to 7,209.62. In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index rose 107.93 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 15729.4. Energy stocks jumped 0.7 per cent on the day, led by a 11.4-per-cent rise by Pason Systems Inc. Encana Corp. finished 3.3 per cent higher, while Enerplus Corp. rose 3 per cent.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

WHAT’S TRENDING ON SOCIAL

Meghan Markle’s parents to play key roles in royal wedding

Mother Doria Ragland will accompany daughter Meghan Markle to the ceremony and her estranged father, Thomas Markle, will walk her down the aisle on May 19 when she exchanges vows with Prince Harry, royal officials have revealed. As The Globe’s Paul Waldie reports from London, Ms. Markle’s parents divorced in 1988 when she was six years old. She is very close to her mother, a 61-year-old social worker and yoga instructor who lives in Los Angeles. But Ms. Markle has been estranged from her father, an Emmy-award winning lighting director who moved to Mexico from the United States after declaring bankruptcy. There had been questions about whether Mr. Markle, 72, would attend the wedding and what role he would be given if he did show up.

TALKING POINTS

Jason Kenney’s tricky political dance

[Alberta’s United Conservative Party] is holding its founding convention this weekend in Red Deer. It will be the first time the UCP will attempt to become more than the hollow political entity it’s been since [Jason] Kenney orchestrated the merger of the province’s two mainstream conservative institutions – the Progressive Conservatives and Wildrose – under a new banner. ... this policy convention becomes a tricky political dance for Mr. Kenney. The union of the Tories and Wildrose means there will need to be some compromises. It means Mr. Kenney will need to throw some red meat in the direction of Wildrose types, they being the more stridently small-c conservative faction of the party. (Or as some would suggest: backward.) — Gary Mason



Globe editorial: The Trudeau government’s election fiasco

You can build a good case that the Conservative government of Stephen Harper hurt the democratic process in this country. Its implementation of fixed federal election dates in 2007 and its ridiculous Fair Elections Act in 2014 made Canada a place when election campaigns never end but fewer people get to vote in them. ... Perhaps this sort of paranoia is to be expected from a party that has a hard time getting elected with a majority, and then staying in power once it does. What is more puzzling is why the Liberal Party, which has had a pretty good run in Canadian elections, to say the least, has been so inexcusably slow in dealing with this file – and on multiple fronts. — Globe editorial



Real U.S. leadership is found in Sacramento – not in Washington

On Tuesday, the man who truly represents the American people stood on a stage in Sacramento, flanked by officials, and delivered an angry speech. “We’re doing what we can in a free society to stop a juggernaut,” Jerry Brown said. “It’s a battle not only for the soul of America but for the future of America … We have an evil here. We’re fighting it. Will there be more evils? Most certainly. And we’ll attack them as they show their ugly head.” Those ugly-headed evils denounced by Mr. Brown, who is approaching the end of his fourth and final term as California Governor, were U.S. President Donald Trump’s environmental policies – against which he, along with the governments of several other states, launched a series of lawsuits. Mr. Brown, after five decades in elected politics, is staking a claim as the more legitimate leader of Americans. — Doug Saunders



LIVING BETTER

Not losing weight on a vegan diet? Here’s why

Leslie Beck weighs in on a reader’s query about switching to a vegan diet expecting to lose weight but instead added a few pounds. If you don’t do it correctly, swapping meat-based for plant-based can result in holding on to unwanted pounds, or perhaps even gaining a few. While studies consistently show weight loss is greatest among vegetarian and especially vegan diets, highly processed vegan foods (vegan pizza, for example) may be high in calories. Vegans also have to watch portion size, skimping on protein and eating too many carbs.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

When it comes to horse racing, good genes don’t always mean success. Just ask Secretariat’s grandson

The road to thoroughbred greatness often passes through Secretariat, and that includes most runners in the Kentucky Derby. However, not every horse that can trace its heritage to the greatest of all time turns out to be a winner. There are many that have not inherited their progenitor’s success.

Sexual assault policies at universities have students asking: Are these new systems any better than the courts?

Advocates say they are increasingly hearing stories of students who feel unsatisfied and angry. In some areas, students may indeed be better served by a criminal process, they say.

PLAYOFFS

Cleveland 128-110 Toronto

It wasn’t pretty. LeBron James (they’re calling it LeBronto) scored 43 points and 14 assists as the Cavaliers romped over the Raptors upping their series lead to 2-0 and sending the teams to Cleveland where Toronto has played five previous playoffs games and lost them all. Game three is Saturday (8:30 EST) and Game 4, also in Cleveland, is Monday. Game 5, if there is one, would be back in Toronto.

So what’s going on? Cathal Kelly’s take: “This team doesn’t have ‘it’. This team is the opposite of whatever ‘it’ is. The team should set up a separate arm of the scouting department to scour the earth for ‘it’ this off-season.”

Nashville 2-1 Winnipeg

Meanwhile in the ‘Peg, Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne stonewalled the Jets for a little more than 59 minutes last night making 32 saves and losing his shutout bid in the final minute, as the Predators defeated the Jets 2-1 to even the second-round series 2-2. That ended Winnipeg’s home unbeaten streak at Bell MTS Place, where they had not lost since late February (also to Nashville, of course). There’s no game tonight but the series heads to Nashville on Saturday (9:30 p.m. EST) for Game 5 and then back to Winnipeg on Monday for Game 6. If there’s a Game 7, it will be May 10 in Nashville.

And in case you were wondering if anyone else has noticed the differences between Canadian and American hockey commentators, here’s author and Senator (the Red Chamber kind, not the hockey team kind) David Adams Richards with an essay: It’s a sweater, not a jersey lamenting the “odious phrases ... of American play-by-play announcers who have never played, or cared enough, to understand the game.”



Evening Update was written by Michael Snider.