Evening Update: Toyota to build additional Lexus SUVs at Ontario plant; The Simpsons under fire for Canadian-themed episode

Good evening,
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Toyota to build additional Lexus SUVs at Cambridge, Ont., plant
Toyota Motor Manufacturing says it will begin making two more Lexus SUVs in Ontario, providing a welcome boost for the province’s battered auto sector (for subscribers).
The Japanese auto maker said today that the Lexus NX and NX hybrid will begin rolling off the assembly lines in Cambridge, Ont., southwest of Toronto, in 2022.
The announcement is a rare bit of good news for the industry. General Motors will close its Oshawa, Ont., car plant in December, putting about 3,000 people out of work. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it will cut a shift at its Windsor factory starting on Sept. 30, eliminating 1,500 jobs.
Data show the first U.S. supervised injection site, although illegal, prevented overdose deaths
U.S. advocates calling for supervised injection sites as a life-saving measure to prevent overdose deaths have been forced to rely on data from Canada and elsewhere to show that the sites are a valid public health intervention – until now.
New data, released today at a major international harm reduction conference in Porto, Portugal, provides the first look at a supervised injection site on American soil. The research involves data collected from the site – a secret, illegal one as such sites are not permitted by law.
Over the period of the study, 26 overdose events were reversed by site staff using naloxone, which temporarily blocks the effects of opioids. There were no fatalities. By contrast, elsewhere in the United States 70,000 people died of drug overdose in 2017, with 68 per cent of those deaths involving an opioid.
The Simpsons under fire for Canadian-themed episode
The hotly anticipated Canadian-themed episode of The Simpsons has opened a can of worms in the country’s easternmost province for a gag depicting its people as seal-clubbing “stupid Newfies.”
The episode, co-written by Canadian Tim Long, featured a segment in which the character Ralph Wiggum shouts “I’m a Newfie” before beating the head off a stuffed toy seal.
The term is considered a slur by many, with origins implying Newfoundlanders are unintelligent and lazy. The clip was widely shared on social media, with some shrugging it off and others criticizing it as outdated, lazy stereotyping.
The Globe’s TV critic John Doyle was unimpressed (for subscribers): “Nobody involved is this lame, lazily constructed episode of The Simpsons should feel smug about their talent or wit.”
Tim Hortons to reboot Roll Up the Rim promotion after latest program disappoints
Tim Hortons is revamping its iconic Roll Up the Rim annual promotion after partly blaming its disappointing first-quarter results on the event’s recent weak showing. It also cited “severe weather” in Canada.
Parent company Restaurant Brands International had tried to improve sales by increasing the number of giveaways this past winter, but didn’t get the results it wanted. No details about the revamp have been given.
Roll Up the Rim has become a controversial campaign, with environmental groups complaining that its push to get more customers to use paper cups is adding to more waste.
Macquarie Capital Markets Canada shuts sales, trading and research divisions
The Canadian capital markets arm of Australia’s Macquarie Group is shutting its institutional equity sales, trading and research businesses across the country, according to people familiar with the matter (for subscribers).
The majority of the job cuts come in Toronto, with some in Calgary. The dealer will retain staff in its investment banking, corporate advisory and commodities trading operations.
The decision to shut sales, trading and research comes amid a prolonged slump in energy deals and activity, particularly for small and mid-sized companies.
MARKET WATCH
A jump in U.S. consumer spending helped to lift shares on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both closing at record highs (for subscribers).
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.06 points to 26,554.39, the S&P gained 3.15 points to end at 2,943.03 and the Nasdaq climbed 15.45 points to 8,161.85.
Canada’s main stock index dropped slightly, led by losses in mining shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 13.09 points to 16,600.37.
TALKING POINTS
For trans people in Ontario, the sex-ed debate feels like it’s about something else
“The debate about Ontario’s [sex-ed] school curriculum is not really about Ontario’s school curriculum: It’s about power, public space and personhood.” - Jake Pyne, postdoctoral fellow, University of Guelph
Vladimir Guerrero’s silence is golden – for now
“Because all he does is smile – and he’s got a kind smile – people can project their fondest hopes onto Guerrero. If you want him to be a puppy dog, he is. If you’d believe he’s a baseball assassin, then by all means do that. As long as Guerrero stays mum, everyone is free to continue in their delusions.” - Cathal Kelly
Game of Thrones review: Bloody and brutal Episode 3 may not look so good in the harsh light of day
“Partly, I felt that so much was going on inside every shot that I couldn’t aesthetically appreciate what [the director] had fully accomplished. But another, more doubtful part of me felt that I couldn’t appreciate the episode because, well, there was just too much going on inside every damn shot.” - Barry Hertz
LIVING BETTER
Tax season is almost over, but that’s not the end of the story: You have obligations to keep tax records for some time. Here’s a primer on who should keep records, what to keep, where to keep it, and for how long. It includes:
- What to keep: You should be holding onto receipts, invoices, tax slips and other documents to support your taxable income and taxes owing.
- How long: In general, you should keep tax records six years. But some should be kept longer: If you buy an asset and sell it later for a profit, keep the purchase documentation until you need to report the sale.
- Where: You’re required to keep your tax records in Canada (unless the CRA authorizes another location).
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
Mental-health programs tailored for Muslims gain traction in Canada
Tucked in a brick building in north Toronto, a centre with calming blue walls and a sign that reads “where the Mind & Spirit meet” opened its doors last month. While everyone is welcome, the Khalil Center offers counselling and therapy tailored specifically to Muslims.
The not-for-profit organization operates clinics in seven other U.S. locations, but this is the first expansion into Canada. With about half of the country’s one million Muslims living in Ontario, Toronto seemed like a natural fit, says Dr. Hooman Keshavarzi, the founder and executive director of the Khalil Center, headquartered in Chicago. The centre offers help for conditions such as anxiety, depression, social phobias, substance abuse and family problems by not just focusing on behavioural reformation, but also spiritual elevation.
Amal Mohamoud, a 32-year-old Muslim woman from North York, watched her mother struggle with depression for eight years, often attributing her symptoms to the “evil eye,” a concept present in many religions and cultures, referring to misfortune that is typically created by another’s envious gaze. “We didn’t know my mom was depressed, due to the lack of knowledge we had about mental health,” Ms. Mohamoud says. Read the full story here.
