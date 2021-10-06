Evening Update: Travellers boarding flights and VIA Rail trains in Canada must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Ottawa announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates involving travellers and federal employees

Travellers boarding a flight from a Canadian airport, or taking a VIA rail train, will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test as of Oct. 30, the federal government announced today. As of Nov. 30, travellers will not be able board flights or trains unless they are fully vaccinated, with some rare exceptions.

The timing of the implementation was announced today by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alongside the government’s new vaccine mandates that will apply to federal civil servants and to employees in federally regulated industries.

Effective Oct. 29, federal civil servants will have to submit an attestation that they are fully vaccinated or face the possibility of being placed indefinitely on unpaid leave two weeks after the deadline. Employees will be granted exemptions from the vaccine mandate if they have medical or religious justifications, officials say.

Trudeau calls going to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a ‘mistake’

Justin Trudeau says that travelling to Tofino, B.C., on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation “was a mistake, and I regret it.”

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa today for the first time since his trip to the popular tourist destination, the Prime Minister said that the day was an important moment for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to reflect and remember.

Trudeau has faced criticism from Indigenous leaders and opposition parties for making a decision to fly to Tofino this past Thursday, which was the first time that the country was formally honouring survivors of residential schools and those who died while attending the institutions.

Warning signs missed: How rape myths can compromise a police probe

A triple murder-suicide in rural Ontario offers a case study in the ways rape myths and tunnel vision can compromise a police investigation, and should be used to teach police how to handle sexual and domestic violence complaints, a provincial review has found.

On Feb. 23, 2018, six months after Ulla Theoret told police that her neighbour, Mark Jones, had sexually assaulted her, Jones shot and killed her in her Burk’s Falls, Ont., home. He also killed her son Paul, 28, and her mother, Raija Turunen, 88, before turning his gun on himself.

Following a Globe and Mail investigation in 2019, which highlighted the warning signs missed by police and others in the tight-knit small town, Ontario’s Domestic Violence Death Review Committee decided the case warranted a probe, even though it was not a typical instance of domestic violence because Jones and Theoret were not officially a couple.

Why Wealthsimple went from preaching low-fee, low-risk investing to pushing day trading and crypto

Every startup has an origin story, a tale that illustrates its core principles, Tim Kiladze writes. For Wealthsimple, that meant promoting low-fee, passive investing.

The concept proved popular with the millennial crowd, attracting billions of dollars in assets to Wealthsimple’s so-called robo-adviser.

The company’s automated platform still exists, but Wealthsimple is now advertising a day trading app for retail investors. And it’s not just stocks – it is heavily promoting its new cryptocurrency business, which allows users to swap a slew of crypto assets.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Teacher found not guilty in student drowning: Toronto teacher Nicholas Mills has been found not guilty of criminal negligence in the drowning of 15-year-old student Jeremiah Perry on a school canoe trip to Algonquin Provincial Park. The judge ruled that Mills’s actions weren’t a “marked and substantial departure” from the reasonable standard of care.

Texas shooting suspect in custody: An 18-year-old student opened fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school today, injuring four people and then fleeing before being taken into custody hours later, authorities said.

On today’s episode of The Decibel podcast: Taylor Owen, director of the centre for media technology and democracy at McGill University, discusses what steps governments could take if they wanted to fix Facebook.

MARKET WATCH

Soaring energy prices retreated and North American stocks rebounded today after the top U.S. Senate Republican backed an extension of the U.S. debt ceiling and Russia calmed volatile natural gas markets in Europe.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.32 points or 0.3 per cent to 34,416.99 points, the S&P 500 added 17.86 points or 0.41 per cent to end at 4,363.58 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 68.08 points or 0.47 per cent to 14,501.91.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed 8.23 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 20,191.66.

TALKING POINTS

Jason Kenney may still be Premier, but his life in politics is coming to a close

“He swore to desperate Albertans that good days were coming again – and he was wrong.” - Robyn Urback

Airbus’s A220 ‘success’ is built on Canadian failure

“If the A220 is the ‘quintessence’ of anything, it is the failure of Canadian innovators to translate ground-breaking technology into commercial success. It is another example of intellectual property, developed by Canadians with Canadian tax dollars, fleeing the country.” - Konrad Yakabuski

The debate over buying a home versus renting is done – renting lost and it was never close

“Our reality is that renting is how a growing percentage of the population will live unless home prices fall. In this country’s housing crisis, the plight of renters is worse than the unaffordability of houses.” - Rob Carrick

LIVING BETTER

This Thanksgiving long weekend, you may be preparing for your first holiday gathering with friends and family in 18 months. Wine critic Christopher Waters offers this list of crowd-pleasing bottles to serve or bring along. They include a sauvignon blanc from Chile, a pinot noir from Canada and a rosé prosecco from Italy.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Netflix’s Maid is a socioeconomic study that plays like a thriller

Open this photo in gallery Margaret Qualley as Alex, left, and Nick Robinson as Sean in Maid. COURTESY OF NETFLIX/Netflix

In the series, single mother Alex (Margaret Qualley) is working as hard as she can to build a life for herself and her two-year-old daughter. Despite the fact that her young pregnancy dashed her dreams of going to university. Despite her unpredictable mother Paula (Andie MacDowell, Qualley’s mother in real life), who lives with untreated bipolar disorder. Despite Alex’s ex-partner Sean (Nick Robinson), who’s abusive when he drinks too much.

But as Maid shows us, a life without means or support is like trying to build a Jenga tower on a tilting table. One missed bus, one sniffle that keeps Alex’s daughter out of daycare, one late rent payment and the whole thing tumbles down. For Alex, every day is pulse-pounding, because she’s in a perpetual race against imminent disaster.

“Quite often people don’t understand how difficult the system is,” MacDowell said in a recent Zoom interview. “They think the working poor aren’t making an effort, that they’re lazy or undeserving. But Alex’s story gives us a clear picture of how hard it is to crawl up from rock bottom. It asks us to imagine, for example, how important an extra $20 might be to someone. Just that tiny bit of empathy.” Read Johanna Schneller’s full story here.

