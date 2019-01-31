Evening Update: Truck driver in Humboldt Broncos crash apologizes to families; bankrupt energy companies can’t walk away from old wells, top court rules

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Truck driver in Humboldt Broncos crash apologizes to families

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, says he takes full responsibility for the collision that killed 16 people and injured 13 others. “It happened because of my lack of experience and I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” he said as faced the victims’ families at his sentencing hearing today.

The judge will hand down the sentence on March 22. Mr. Sidhu’s lawyers made no recommendation on sentencing. The Crown has suggested 10 years in prison.

Ninety victim impact statements have been entered at the sentencing hearing this week. The courtroom heard from Paul LaBelle, who was mistakenly told that his son Xavier was dead, and then, two days later, that he had survived the crash, sustained horrible injuries and was in intensive care. Some, such as Christina Haugan, widow of the Broncos' coach Darcy Haugan, said they forgave Mr. Sidhu.

Opinion: “I have thought a lot about her words, and those of other family members who see Mr. Sidhu as a victim in all this too. They know he didn’t set out that day to destroy lives. They know people make mistakes – some that come with consequences far, far greater than others.” – Gary Mason

Open this photo in gallery Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the driver of the truck that struck the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, arrives with his lawyers at his sentencing hearing Thursday, January 31, 2019 in Melfort, Sask. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Bankrupt energy companies can’t walk away from old wells, Supreme Court rules

The Supreme Court of Canada says that a province’s right to enforce environmental cleanup rules takes precedence over creditors when a polluter goes bankrupt, Jeffrey Lewis writes (for subscribers).

In a 5-2 decision published today, Canada’s top court said Alberta’s provincial regulations that compel oil and gas companies to clean up wells are in the public interest and do not conflict with banks’ rights to collect on debts in bankruptcy cases.

The judgment reverses two lower-court decisions that put ATB Financial’s interest to recoup money on a soured loan in the case of bankrupt energy producer Redwater Energy Corp. ahead of the Alberta Energy Regulator’s ability to enforce cleanup as set out in provincial regulations.

Likely construction delays will mean Ottawa overpaid for Trans Mountain, PBO says

Parliament’s spending watchdog Yves Giroux said there is a high risk that construction delays and cost overruns will mean the Liberal government overpaid when it spent $4.4-billion last year to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline, its related expansion project and other assets, Bill Curry writes (for subscribers).

In a report released today, the Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates the value of the Trans Mountain pipeline and the expansion project at between $3.6-billion and $4.6-billion. The PBO’s figure does not include related assets such as pipeline terminals that were included as part of the federal purchase.

Canada’s economy expected to rebound despite slow wage growth: BoC

The Bank of Canada is convinced that Canada’s economy is poised to rebound after a “detour” caused by lower oil prices and a slowdown in the once-booming housing market, Barrie McKenna writes (for subscribers).

The central bank expects economic growth to bounce back in the second quarter, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said in speech today that focused mainly on the puzzle of slow wage growth.

There has been speculation in financial markets about a possible recession as early as this year. But the Bank of Canada isn’t buying it. “We expect the economic expansion to pick up again after this detour,” Ms. Wilkins said.

Her use of the word “detour” – a new one for the bank − reinforces its conviction that the current soft patch will be short-lived and that it’s still committed to pushing rates higher.

How cold is it right now in Canada and the U.S. Midwest? A guide

A historic deep freeze has fallen over parts of the U.S. Midwest this week, hobbling industry and daily life in several cites. Auto plants closed in Michigan, rail travel ground to a halt in Chicago, schools closed in Minnesota. In Canada, much of Manitoba, Southern Ontario and parts of Quebec are enduring wind-chill temperatures in the minus-30s. Here’s what you need to know about the cold snap so far.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index closed higher today as shares of precious metal miners and health care stocks, which includes marijuana companies, gained on the back of rising gold prices (for subscribers). The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.05 points at 15,540.60.

Wall Street extended its rally, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished slightly lower, as strong earnings from Facebook added to optimism after the Federal Reserve’s dovish remarks the previous day, while investors waited for the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks. The Dow fell 15.19 points to 24,999.67, the S&P 500 gained 23.05 points to close at 2,704.10 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 98.66 points to 7,281.74.

POPULAR WITH READERS

Ontario emergency-room chief who hired no women for 16 years resigns amid discrimination probe

Marko Duic, a once-celebrated emergency-department chief has resigned his position, five weeks after a Globe investigation revealed allegations from more than 20 doctors relating to gender discrimination and questionable billing practices.

Dr. Duic didn’t hire a single female physician for 16 years, first as chief of St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto and subsequently as chief of Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, Ont.

Physicians who worked with Dr. Duic said he favoured male trainees and made discriminatory and demeaning comments about women. Some doctors also said he encouraged questionable practices, including the unnecessary use of forms that can lead to patients being stripped of their driver’s licences. Doctors are paid to fill out the forms.

TALKING POINTS

Canada must reassess its approach to China – if not, we may get steamrolled by the world’s new juggernaut

“What the often sad and difficult story of Canada’s 150 years of involvement with China tells us is that we need to find a less self-delusional, more courageous and more intelligent way of dealing with the new version of the Middle Kingdom.” – Jonathan Manthorpe, author of Claws of the Panda: Beijing’s Campaign of Influence and Intimidation in Canada

How much is the economy really slowing?

“It’s easy to excuse the occasional weak blip in the monthly economic data, especially when wishful thinking leads you to go looking for transitory distortions and rational explanations. But even with its asterisks, Canada’s November downturn in gross domestic product bears the mark of an economy in a legitimate funk.” - David Parkinson (for subscribers)

Toronto school board needs a lesson on the high cost of free parking

“Parking is a common blind spot among big employers and policy-makers, and it shouldn’t be. Even if Ontario’s current government is indifferent to climate change, our society shouldn’t subsidize car commutes or car storage.” – Alex Bozikovic

LIVING BETTER

An easy-to-use computerized test that measures the speed and accuracy of a person’s ability to pick out animals in photographs may be a more effective tool for detecting early signs of dementia than standard pen-and-paper tests, a new study has found. The study’s authors say that current tests used for screening neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, depend on the users’ language skills and education, Wency Leung writes. So patients who do not speak English as a first language, for example, may not perform as well if they are tested in English rather than their native language. They add that standard pen-and-paper tests typically “suffer from a learning bias.” That is, patients’ scores can improve with practice, and thus, they may not reflect changes in their brain function. (One of the study’s authors is CEO of the company that developed the computerized test.)

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Toronto’s affordability problem doesn’t look so bad – on a global scale

Everyone knows Toronto has an affordability problem, but is it a world-class affordability crisis? Not according to a ranking by Berlin-based apartment listings service Nestpick, which found that, out of 50 of the highest-demand cities in the world, Toronto is middle of the pack in terms of costs for renters.

Nestpick, which says it has aggregated more than 500,000 apartment listings in 200 cities, crunched the numbers on the most expensive neighbourhoods and tried to figure out what kind of wages a solo worker would need to earn in the local market in order to rent a sweet pad in a swanky area.

Turns out Toronto is only the 27th most expensive city to rent in. On a neighbourhood scale, downtown was Toronto’s most expensive area, but only the 233rd-most unaffordable neighbourhood in the 50 cities surveyed. Midtown and the inner suburbs weren’t far behind.

The most expensive neighbourhoods in the world – in terms of minimum salary required to afford a single-person apartment – are located in Monaco, Seoul, Bermuda and San Francisco. Globe subscribers, read Shane Dingman’s full article here.

Open this photo in gallery According to Nestpick, downtown is Toronto’s most expensive area, but only the 233rd-most unaffordable neighbourhood in the 50 cities surveyed. iStockPhoto/Getty Images benedek/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Facebook started as a distraction but became a habit – a toxic habit that magnified my insecurities

"I had to step away from the mindless scrolling for the same reason I can’t buy Halloween candy before Oct. 30 – no self-control. The catching up and reconnecting with old friends that drew me into social media has morphed into a daily stream of irritation: The “Vaguebook” posts which leave me scratching my head – someone I care enough about to have as a friend on Facebook posts about a struggle but “doesn’t want to get into it.” The streams of photos from a #motheroftheyear that leave me questioning whether I do enough for my son. Then there are the fearmongering “suggested posts” which make me wonder if I do too much for him.

“Vacation posts are fun but remind me that we only took two vacations this year (typing that makes me cringe). A plethora of marketing posts have me wondering if I should be buy all-natural cleaners and use essential oils to heal my son’s eczema. Fine dining, shopping sprees and far too many pedicure photos bombard my eyes and already overwrought brain.” – Angie Elliott

