Evening Update: Truck driver in Humboldt Broncos crash pleads guilty; consular officials meet with Canadian businessman detained in China

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Truck driver in Humboldt Broncos crash pleads guilty

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the driver of a transport truck involved in a deadly crash with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team’s bus, pleaded guilty today to all charges against him (for subscribers).

Sixteen people lost their lives and 13 players were injured when Mr. Sidhu’s semi and the Broncos' bus collided in rural Saskatchewan last April. He was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Lawyer Mark Brayford said more evidence still needs to be handed over to the defence, but his client wanted to avoid further delays. “Mr. Sidhu advised me: ‘I don’t want to make things any worse. I can’t make things any better, but I certainly don’t want to make them worse by having a trial.'“

Scott Thomas, whose 18-year-old son Evan died in the crash, said the guilty plea meant a lot to him. “When he said, ‘Guilty,’ to me, I have my closure,” he said. “If he spends a day, if he spends 10 years, time is irrelevant. He was guilty. He acknowledged that. That’s all I needed to hear."

The tragedy still resonates with Canadians, Marty Klinkenberg writes (for subscribers).

Open this photo in gallery Members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team are shown in a photo posted to the team Twitter feed on March 24, 2018. (The Canadian Press) The Canadian Press

Consular officials meet with Canadian businessman detained in China

Canadian consular officials in China visited detained Canadian Michael Spavor today, but provided no further details on how he is being treated by Chinese authorities, Robert Fife and Michelle Zilio write.

Entrepreneur Mr. Spavor and former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig were arrested by Chinese security officers last month in what appears to be reprisal for Canada’s arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou at the request of U.S. officials.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau telephoned U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to maintain pressure on Beijing to release the two Canadians and to leave the U.S. extradition request of Ms. Meng to the courts. He made the call on the first day China and the U.S. held face-to-face trade talks since agreeing on Dec. 1 to a 90-day truce in their trade war.

Meanwhile, a new poll shows that Canadians support Ottawa’s decision to arrest Ms. Meng.

The case against her centres on Huawei’s suspected ties to two obscure companies: telecom equipment seller Skycom Tech, which operated in Tehran, and Skycom’s owner, a holding company registered in Mauritius, Canicula Holdings (for subscribers).

Trump to seek support for border wall in televised address tonight

U.S. President Donald Trump will make his case to Americans on TV tonight at 9 p.m. (ET) that a wall is urgently needed to resolve what he calls a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, trying to make good on a campaign promise in a dispute that has sparked an 18-day partial government shutdown.

The dispute over wall funding – with Mr. Trump demanding US$5.7-billion to help build it – led to a stalemate in Congress over funding for parts of the government.

Amid his talk of crisis, the President is considering declaring the border situation a national emergency, which could enable him to bypass Congress’ mandate to approve federal spending and to build the wall without its approval.

But is it a crisis, and would his wall fix it? Here’s a reality check.

The gas pipeline battle between the Wet’suwet’en First Nation and B.C.: The story so far

RCMP arrested 14 people on a northern B.C. forestry road yesterday, escalating tensions over a proposed natural gas pipeline that would run through the traditional territory of B.C.'s Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

The Mounties were enforcing a court injunction giving Coastal GasLink, a subsidiary of TransCanada, access to the road where Wet’suwet’en people opposed to the pipeline had erected a checkpoint. At Unist’ot’en, a second checkpoint, Wet’suwet’en said they were on “high alert” for similar RCMP actions.

Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en gathered for public protests today in Ottawa, Toronto and other Canadian cities.

RBC, BlackRock team up to create Canada’s largest ETF brand

Royal Bank of Canada and BlackRock Inc. are joining forces to sell exchange-traded funds, forming a rare partnership between Canada’s largest asset manager and the country’s biggest ETF provider, Tim Kiladze and Clare O’Hara write (for subscribers).

The pair will create and market ETFs under the RBC iShares brand, which will be the biggest in Canada, based on assets under management.

If you’re looking to invest in ETFs, check out Rob Carrick’s buyer’s guide.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index reached a more than three-week high today in a broad-based rally. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 101.02 points at 14,605.15. Ten of the 11 major TSX sectors were higher led by 1.4-per-cent rise in information technology.

Optimism that the United States and China will resolve its trade dispute helped lift Wall Street markets. The world’s two largest economies will continue discussions in Beijing for an unscheduled third day, a member of the U.S. delegation said today, while U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that talks were going well. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 256.10 points to 23,787.45, the S&P 500 gained 24.72 points to 2,574.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.53 points to 6,897.00.

POPULAR WITH READERS

Queen’s Park Conservative staffer Bruce Kyereh-Addo, 33, believed in hard work and equality

Bruce Kyereh-Addo, a charismatic figure in Conservative political circles who was inspired to work in politics after growing up in a community-housing complex in Scarborough, in east Toronto, died recently at the age of 33. The oldest of four siblings raised by a single mother from Ghana, he had a tough upbringing, witnessing some of his friends die or go to jail.

“It was definitely rough growing up … that’s what gave him the motivation and the push to say, ‘You know what? I don’t want to be in this environment anymore,’ ” his younger brother, Jessie, said. “ ‘I want to make [life] better for myself.’ ”

Outgoing, positive and effortlessly likeable, Mr. Kyereh-Addo was born on Oct. 10, 1985, in Scarborough. His mother was pregnant with Bruce when she and his father arrived in Canada; his father, who was in and out of his children’s early lives, died many years ago, Jessie said. Read Laura Stone’s full story here.

Open this photo in gallery Photo by Jeremy Reigber Jeremy Reigber

TALKING POINTS

Trudeau and Scheer shouldn’t shy away from complex problems in the next election

Both the Liberals and the Conservatives need to move beyond simple political point-scoring to help Canadians realize the country faces complex issues that will only be solved by working with interested parties to confirm the scope of the problems and then determine a way forward. That is their non-partisan responsibility. - Toby Fyfe, president of the Institute on Governance

The Democrats are becoming the women’s party

“The most powerful person on Capitol Hill is Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who is 78 and who has just been voted Speaker of the House. Not a male member in the party approaches her in authority and stature. Demonized in a Republican ad campaign during the midterms, it was thought she was finished. Instead she has emerged more respected than ever.” - Lawrence Martin

Emmanuel Macron’s problems matter well beyond France’s borders

“Mr. Macron will need to show again how fair, tolerant, inclusive democratic politics can help overcome the challenges that many people are experiencing in a world changing fast in the face of globalization. The stakes are higher than his own political life.” - Andrew Hammond, associate at LSE IDEAS at the London School of Economics

LIVING BETTER

Globe Drive columnist Andrew Clark was surprised to learn that for many women, using a self-service gas station can be a fraught experience. Why? Harassment and intimidation by male customers. “I realize this problem can’t be fixed by the glib mansplaining of an overstuffed columnist,” he writes, but offers some etiquette tips to “curb the poor behaviour of those who may be unaware they’re crossing the line and lead them to call out harassment when they see it.” The self-service pumps are not Tinder or Grindr: Do not hit on people at the gas pump. Keep the friendly car advice to yourself: Don’t tell someone, especially a woman, how to use the windshield squeegee. And this one goes out to everyone – get your gas and move on.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Kim’s Convenience helps our family work through our own racial mix

"My millennial daughter has a new favourite TV show. In the fierce competition for her attention, it has managed to entice her away for 23-minute periods streamed online to the exclusion of all else. It’s not Stranger Things or 13 Reasons Why. It’s Kim’s Convenience.

"Kim’s Convenience is a CBC production set in Toronto about two first-generation siblings navigating their relationship with their traditional Korean parents and their Canadian lives. Yes, the parents own a convenience store and speak with an accent but the twentysomething children don’t. They grew up in Toronto and know what “Netflix and chill” means. It’s an important show for many reasons, but for my daughter, it’s especially poignant.

“My daughter is a mixed-race child of a transracially adopted Korean – namely, me. Broken down, this means that my daughter is half Korean, half Finnish and she grew up with a Korean mother and white grandparents and uncle. If you’re confused, it’s okay. It is and was confusing.” - Hilary Hahn

Toronto can’t build office towers fast enough

A decade ago, an office landlord might have gone into crisis mode upon learning a tenant as big as Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was preparing to flee to a new development down the street. But these days, perhaps nothing says more about demand for office space in downtown Toronto than QuadReal Property Group’s response to precisely that scenario, Stephen Wickens writes.

While the first tower of Ivanhoé Cambridge’s 2.9-million-square-foot CIBC Square rises next to Union Station, QuadReal, rather than fretting over a huge impending vacancy at its venerable Commerce Court complex next year, is working with city planners to add 1.8 million square feet of space to the complex with a new 64-storey tower.

And no one seems to be questioning the sanity of QuadReal or its parent, B.C. Investment Management Corp., to create the new tower that would stand as tall as BMO Tower at First Canadian Place, which has long held the place of Toronto’s tallest office building.

There’s 10.1 million square feet of new office space in the pipeline for Toronto’s core, but with none of it slated to open for more than a year, there’s apparent consensus that demand will further outstrip supply in 2019 – and that’s in a market that has already been North America’s tightest for more than four years.

