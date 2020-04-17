Evening Update: Trudeau declines to question China’s virus numbers

Good evening,

The leaders of some Western countries – including Britain, France and the United States – have begun to question China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. But not Canada.

“We need to look very carefully at the numbers being shared by countries around the world, and certainly there will be certain conclusions to draw from them regarding the behaviour of some of these countries," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters today. “But for the time being we must work together; we must co-operate and do everything we can to learn from each other and better protect our own citizens.”

China, where the COVID-19 pandemic originated, has been the target of criticism that, among other things, the number of cases has been higher than publicly disclosed. Today, authorities in Wuhan revised the number of people who died of the novel coronavirus, increasing it by 50 per cent, to 3,869. That means China – with a population of more than 1.3 billion people – is credited with just 4,632 deaths due to the virus. Canada (population: 37 million) has had 1,309 deaths and the United States (population: 328 million) has had more than 36,000 deaths.

China may also have undersold the hit to its economy from the virus. Officially, the country’s gross domestic product shrank by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter, but observers think it was more like 20 per cent. Still, analysts see an upswing on the horizon as the country’s factories get back to work and – fingers crossed – its consumers start spending again.

Have you had to self-quarantine because of the coronavirus? We want to hear your story.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Well, well, well...: The federal government is hoping to support out-of-work energy-sectors employees (and fight climate change) by committing $1.7-billion to cleaning up orphan oil wells in Western Canada. The government is also providing $750-million for companies to cut methane emissions. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney welcomed the funds and said he was looking forward to more.

Won’t someone think of the children: Many parents across Canada are still paying for their kids’ daycare spots, even though the institutions are closed due to COVID-19. Some are pushing for the government to intervene, and maybe cover the costs. “If the government thinks this is an essential service, then government should figure out a way to keep it viable,” said Sara Wilson of Saint John, who is stuck paying $2,000 a month.

And homeward bound: Zoe, an African Grey parrot, was beloved by 80-year-old Dave Barnes, because she reminded him of his late wife. Then Mr. Barnes contracted the coronavirus and the hunt was on for someone else to look after Zoe when he no longer could. Spoiler alert: This story does have a happy ending.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks rose on Friday and posted gains for the week, helped by a surge in Boeing shares, President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen the coronavirus-battered economy and hopes of a potential drug by Gilead to treat COVID-19.The S&P/TSX Composite Index, came along for the ride, closing up 460.56 points at 14,359.88 as energy and finance stocks rebounded from a day earlier.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 704.81 points at 24.242.49. The S&P 500 index was up 75.01 points at 2,874.56, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 117.78 points at 8,650.14.

TALKING POINTS

The aged: lovely in theory, disposable in fact

“While it’s incredibly uplifting to see these heroes of an old war find renewed purpose, it’s also filled me with a deep unease. It’s as if we’re able to celebrate the elderly among us as individuals, so long as they have the good fortune to stay healthy, the means to look after themselves, and the good taste to give us something to root for. We’ve not been so charitable to the seniors warehoused away (often for someone else’s profit), disproportionately stricken by COVID-19, and sometimes literally left to die.” – Elizabeth Renzetti

One way to fight COVID-19? Plant a victory garden

“Flattening the curve doesn’t have to mean staying flat on the couch. While the focus of government, scientists and the medical community has to be on beating this virus back, it’s important to also remember that the repercussions on our finances and our mental health could outlast the pandemic. In fact, it’s essential that people feel they are doing some good for themselves, their families, their communities and the planet.” – Debi Goodwin, author of A Victory Garden for Trying Times

Sourdough and Netflix binges? Sorry, I’m busy: The lie of pandemic arts and leisure time

“Our days have become a blur of deadlines and video conferences, dog walking, cooking and house cleaning, ever more house cleaning, interrupted by trips to the grocery store planned as though Loblaws were a beachhead in Normandy. We have begun to feel like some pre-industrial family workshop where everybody pitches in to create a bit of product and a lot of survival. It’s not unhappy, but it certainly doesn’t include spare time.” – Kate Taylor

LIVING BETTER

To read a new book in spring 2020 is to open a time capsule. Books written, edited and printed before the pandemic must now be read in an altered world – one that’s shrunk and retreated to the confines of four walls. Those about the beauty and power of nature and the resilience of the human spirit feel more urgent (and moving) than ever. Whether you’re looking for escapism or for answers about our current situation, here’s a bounty of new books to suit your needs.

TODAY’S LONG READ

In Karen Kain’s first fashion shoot in as long as she can remember, the artistic director of the National Ballet of Canada talks about the power that clothes have to inspire creativity. Her tenure was to come to a close at the end of the year with her own original staging of Swan Lake, with completely new sets and costumes commissioned from multidisciplinary designer Gabriela Tylesova. As a result of COVID-19, the company’s June season was cancelled in early April and Kain’s Swan Lake has been rescheduled for June, 2021.

Kain describes the production’s wardrobe as delicate and almost transparent with a couture quality. “It’s going to be exceedingly beautiful,” she says. Clothes – and specifically, costume – have naturally played a role in Kain’s career since she joined the ballet in 1969 as a dancer in the corps. While her final year with the company will no doubt include many tributes that reflect on her artistic contributions to the cultural life of Canada, Kain’s encounters with the world of high fashion also provide a unique perspective on her creative impact. Read Nathalie Atkinson’s full story here.

