Evening Update: Trudeau defends extension of Canada-U.S. border closing until July 21

Trudeau defends extension of Canada-U.S. border closing until July 21

The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed for another month to non-essential travel, the government announced today. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canadians are not sufficiently protected by vaccinations yet to relax travel to the United States.

However, the government is planning to significantly ease the quarantine restrictions soon for fully vaccinated Canadians, as well as permanent residents and other eligible individuals. Further details on when and how this will work are expected on Monday.

Meanwhile, Canadians are continuing to get their first and second dose shots against COVID-19, and Canada is expected to receive nearly 9.5 million Moderna doses over the next three weeks. Despite the Moderna product proving equally safe and effective, the Pfizer vaccine has emerged as the perceived gold standard in mRNA vaccines.

Opinion: Should you have to get vaccinated to go to school? To work in health care? To fly? Yes - The Globe and Mail Editorial Board

Investigators should determine whether crimes, ‘cover-ups’ occurred at residential schools: Sinclair

Murray Sinclair, the former Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair, says the federal government should pay for investigators to uncover what happened to Indigenous children who died or went missing at residential schools.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Sinclair also said that these investigations should determine whether crimes occurred and if “cover-ups” subsequently happened. He added that investigators would need the power to subpoena records from governments and the churches that ran the schools.

Opinion: Do Catholic leaders truly feel they don’t owe Indigenous people an apology? - Suzanne Shoush, contributor to The Globe and Mail

Opinion: Reconciliation will require a paradigm shift – and an Indigenous veto over new development could usher in this better Canada - Allan Gregg, contributor to The Globe and Mail

Doug Ford shuffles Ontario cabinet

The Ontario Premier unveiled a major cabinet shuffle today that removed several ministers. It’s the first significant revamp of Ford’s government in two years, and aims to promote younger and more diverse members of his party. In total, there are 15 people taking on new positions in cabinet.

The changes include bringing Rod Phillips back into cabinet as the new Long-Term Care Minister. Phillips had resigned from cabinet on Jan. 1 after an uproar when he travelled to the luxury island of St. Barts during the December holidays, when Canadians were being advised not to travel.

Parm Gill also takes on a newly created portfolio and becomes the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Number of forcibly displaced people tops 82 million in 2020: A new report from the United Nations Refugee Agency shows that a record 82.4 million people were forcibly displaced by persecution, war and violence around the world by the end of last year. Nearly half of them were under the age of 18. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said today Canada is “redoubling” its efforts to bring in refugees, and will include a higher limit on those most persecuted.

Alberta sees spike in rare parasitic disease: The province has emerged as North America’s hot spot for human alveolar echinococcosis (AE), despite an incubation period of up to 15 years. The disease is spread by coyotes, foxes, and also dogs.

Low water levels on St. Lawrence River add to already high shipping rates: Falling water levels mean vessels have to lighten their loads and can’t carry as much cargo. This has prompted marine shipping companies to increase cargo fees, which is adding to the pain of Canadian companies that are already seeing record costs for transportation and supply chain chaos.

Can Shopify break the curse of being number one?: When Shopify became the largest company on the Toronto Stock Exchange last year, people wondered if it would be able to maintain the momentum. But more than 13 months after, it’s momentum is steady.

A father’s advice to his children on the other side of the world: When Ethan Lou found himself quarantining with his uncle in Beijing, he saw how his uncle would send his children in the United States near-daily e-mails of advice. Lou adapted that writing into an essay. You can also hear him read his essay on today’s episode of The Decibel.

MARKET WATCH

The three main Wall Street indexes and Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite all finished sharply lower on Friday, after investors were spooked by hawkish interest-rate comments by Federal Reserve official James Bullard. The benchmark S&P 500 and S&P/TSX Composite indexes, which started the week at record closing levels, slumped after Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, said he was among the seven officials who saw rate increases beginning next year to contain inflation.

The Canadian benchmark fell 144.45 points, or 0.72%, at 19,999.59. It was the TSX’s worse performance in more than a month. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 534.22 points, or 1.58%, to 33,289.23, the S&P 500 lost 56.07 points, or 1.33%, to 4,165.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 131.66 points, or 0.93%, to 14,029.69.

TALKING POINTS

Dads, don’t skimp on paternity leave – your kids, women, and a more equitable workforce, are counting on you

“For women to participate equally at work, we need to make it possible for men to participate equally at home. This means enacting the right corporate policies that give fathers the opportunity to participate equally in their children’s care.” - Lara Zink and Katie Squires-Thompson

Did a mogul ask the prime minister to change the gambling law? None of your business

“There have been bills to legalize sports betting banging around for a decade, proposed by backbench MPs from various parties. They languished because governments never made them a top priority. But last November, Trudeau’s government tabled their own bill to legalize it. In February, they made a deal to support Conservative backbencher Kevin Waugh’s similar bill, because it could be passed more quickly.” - Campbell Clark

Canada’s Green Party airs its grass-stained laundry

“Usually parties demand the caucus support the leader. Only the Greens would require the leader to support the caucus. That would be, at last count, Mr. Manly, and former party leader Elizabeth May.” - Andrew Coyne

LIVING BETTER

Summer in your city

After more than a year at home, when we’ve been encouraged to not venture too far, the urge to explore is stronger than ever.

The Globe has put together a series of guides for these 5 Canadian cities that will help you make the most of the summer, whether you’re enjoying a staycation or visiting someplace new:

TODAY’S LONG READ

Digital initiative in India helps ‘Covid Widows’ find career and counselling support

Yudhvir Mor, a country manager of a U.S.-based software firm in India, lost three friends and co-workers to COVID-19 last month.

He began thinking about how he could help their families through the tragedy, which led him to create a digital platform, Covid Widows, with a flagship initiative, Covid Women Help. It’s aim is to connect women who lost their partners during the health crisis with organizations that offer career opportunities.

In just a couple of weeks, Covid Widows has gained attention on social media and Mor said they’ve had close to 3,000 women reach out to them.

