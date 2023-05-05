Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Trudeau explains why he said CSIS report never left the agency

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he “shared the best information” he had at the time when asked to explain today why he told media that a report about China targeting an MP and his family never circulated outside Canada’s spy service.

Conservative MP Michael Chong, whom The Globe and Mail reported this week was targeted by Beijing, told the House of Commons yesterday that he was later informed by a top civil servant that the spy service’s July 20, 2021 assessment went all the way to desk of the national security adviser to the Prime Minister.

This version of events contradicts what the Prime Minister told reporters Wednesday when he said the spy service didn’t feel the report met “a threshold that required them to pass it up – up out of CSIS.”

After more than three years, COVID-19 no longer a global health emergency, according to WHO

COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency in the eyes of the World Health Organization, more than three years after the health agency officially declared it one.

The WHO’s Emergency Committee met on Thursday and recommended the UN organization declare an end to the coronavirus crisis as a “public health emergency of international concern” – its highest level of alert.

The decision suggests that WHO advisers do not believe a new more dangerous coronavirus variant is likely to emerge in the coming months.

Russian mercenary chief vows to leave Bakhmut, Ukraine says they are piling in

The Russian mercenary group that has been a major presence in the battle for Bakhmut, Ukraine announced that it is removing its forces from the city.

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said his men had been starved of ammunition and that the army will likely take their place in Bakhmut next week.

Despite this, Ukraine said the group’s fighters were reinforcing positions to continue to try to seize it.

A guide to the coronation of King Charles III

A new sovereign will be welcomed at Westminster Abbey in an extravagant and ancient coronation ceremony tomorrow morning. The event involves plenty of rites, rituals and items that – unless you were around for the last ceremony 70 years ago – might be a bit bewildering.

Royal expert Patricia Treble explains what the Recognition, the Coronation Oath and the Anointing is, along with the various artifacts that viewers should watch out for on May 6.

And here is another explanation of what to expect on the day, from start to finish.

Read more:

Open this photo in gallery: Royal Collection Trust/© His Majesty King Charles III 2023Royal Collection Trust/© His Majesty King Charles III 2023

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Two mass shootings in two days in Serbia: Two mass killings in two days in Serbia has left 19 people dead and 21 injured. The back-to-back bloodshed sent shock waves through a Balkan nation scarred by wars, but unused to mass murders.

Liberal convention recap: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he believes he can win a rare fourth mandate for his governing Liberals because he will present Canadians with a “positive, optimistic vision” for the country compared to what he described as the negativity on offer from the Conservatives.

Quebec coroner formally identifies two firefighters swept away in flood waters: A spokesperson says the two men who disappeared on Monday during a rescue mission were Régis Lavoie, 55, and Christopher Lavoie, 23.

U13 hockey player makes history: In a U13 hockey game last month, Regina’s Grady Greenslade scored three goals in just 10 seconds of game time.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. and Canadian stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, with shares of Apple Inc. rallying more than 4% after upbeat results, while jobs data on both sides of the border pointed to a resilient labour market.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 303.84 points up 1.5 per cent at 20,542.03

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 546.64 points or 1.65 per cent at 33,674.38. The S&P 500 index was up 75.03 points or 1.85 per cent at 4,136.25, while the Nasdaq composite was up 269.01 points, or more than two per cent, at 12,235.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.48 cents US compared with 73.71 cents US on Thursday.

TALKING POINTS

The paradox at the heart of Canada’s Parliament

“But while nobody seems completely happy with Parliament, there’s disagreement about exactly what the core problem is, and thus, the nature of the solution. And that’s because Parliament is ultimately a paradox.” – Jonathan Malloy

Why more rent control isn’t going to fix Toronto’s housing affordability problem

“A policy that undermines the incentive to build and maintain rental stock is cheating the future.” – Marcus Gee

What, exactly, is ‘the cottage’?

“Past a certain wealth point, the cottage would seem to be a given. But it’s a mystery to me where that threshold falls.” – Phoebe Maltz Bovy

LIVING BETTER

Five affordable travel destinations for summer 2023

Looking to plan a relaxing – and affordable – summer vacation? Consider the Algarve, Portugal. The southernmost region of Portugal is famous for its beaches and coastlines. Praia de Dona Ana by Lagos is the most popular beach, but it’s wort checking out Praia da Rocha, Praia de Sao Rafael and others for a change of scenery. Flights from Eastern Canada will set you back about $1,300 and if you’re departing from the west, it will cost around $1,600. Budget-conscious travellers could opt for smaller beach towns closer to Lisbon, such as Cascais and Ericeira. And remember, the further you are from the beach, the more affordable hotels get in the Algarve. See Barry Choi’s other destination recommendations.

TODAY’S LONG READ

King Charles’ influence on fashion has already begun

Open this photo in gallery: Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are saluted by members of the RCMP as they leave the Provincial Legislature in Regina, on May 23, 2012.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

From Queen Victoria’s choice of a Shamrock-embroidered dress to ease tensions with Ireland to Queen Alexandra’s careful selection of colours to promote her popularity, royal fashion has historically conveyed messages and influenced trends.

What King Charles wears signals both continuity and change within the institution, offering a glimpse into the future of the monarchy and the emergence of an overshadowed style icon. “I think in many ways he will forge his own path – he is not the dandy that Edward VIII was certainly and would shy away from that kind of label of extravagance,” says Kate Strasdin, a British fashion historian and the author of Inside the Royal Wardrobe: A Dress History of Queen Alexandra. Read the full story on the King’s influence on fashion.

Evening Update is written by Prajakta Dhopade. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.