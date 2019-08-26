Evening Update: Trudeau pledges millions to fight Amazon fires as G7 summit ends; China vows harsh consequences for companies siding with Hong Kong protesters

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest on Trudeau, Trump and the Amazon as the G7 summit draws to a close

Ottawa is spending $15-million and offering the use of Canadian water bombers to help fight the fires ravaging the Amazon rainforest, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today as he wrapped up several days of meetings with Group of Seven world leaders in Biarritz, France.

The Prime Minister’s office could not clarify whether Canada’s financial contribution is on top of a US$20-million Brazilian aid package that was announced earlier in the day by French President Emmanuel Macron and Chilean President Sebastien Pinera.

Macron did pave the way for a diplomatic solution to the standoff between Washington and Tehran over a 2015 nuclear deal, but there was little else to show from a meeting at which allies were sharply divided.

Opinion: "Trump’s relatively civil behaviour did not mean he has become a sudden fan of the G7 ... He was as isolated as ever on front-burner issues such as Iran, the environment and tariffs; he didn’t, for instance, show up at the joint session on climate and biodiversity. He just hid his emotions well. Under the Trump administration, the G7 is still very much the G6 plus One. - Eric Reguly

China vows harsh consequences for companies siding with Hong Kong protesters

As unrest in this Asian financial centre reaches from the streets and into boardrooms, the message from Beijing has become increasingly clear: Respect Chinese dictates, or prepare for the consequences, The Globe’s Asian correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe writes.

Over the past two weeks, executives, pilots and union leaders have lost jobs over shows of support for pro-democracy demonstrators, whose protests have continued for more than two months.

Separately, the city government said today that the illegal violence is pushing Hong Kong to the brink of great danger, after a weekend of clashes that included the first gunshot and the arrest of 86 people, the youngest just 12.

Open this photo in gallery Policemen clash with demonstrators on a street during a protest in Hong Kong over the weekend. (Photo by Kin Cheung/AP) Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

Ontario, Ottawa announce $54-million to fight guns and gangs

The Ontario and federal governments have announced $54-million in funding over the next five years to crack down on criminal gangs and illegal guns.

All the money is from Ottawa, and comes after talks over how Ontario would allocate its share of a $214-million pool earmarked for provinces and territories to fight guns and gangs almost two years ago.

Ontario will use the funding for a range of programs, including for prosecutors on a new “intensive firearms bail team” based in Peel Region, which has also been hit by shootings and gang activity.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

McKenna backs off carbon tax freeze pledge: Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna has backed off a pledge to freeze the carbon tax at $50 a tonne after 2022, saying a re-elected Liberal government would review the levy with provinces before deciding how to proceed.

Liberals unveil campaign slogan: The federal Liberals have decided on "Choose Forward” as their official slogan as they roll out their campaign for the October federal election.

Steven Galloway awarded access to e-mails: A B.C. Supreme Court judge has awarded author Steven Galloway access to e-mails between a woman who accused of him of sexual assault and staff at the University of British Columbia in a test of a provincial law intended to protect freedom of expression.

KFC to test Beyond Meat nuggets and wings: Yum Brands says it will be testing Beyond Meat’s plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings at an Atlanta KFC restaurant, with an eye to a larger rollout based on customer feedback.

Bouchard out at U.S. Open: Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard lost her first-round U.S. Open tennis match to Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia. Yesterday, Milos Raonic pulled out of the tournament with a glute injury. Canadians in single’s action tomorrow include Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, who play each other, and recent Rogers Cup champ Bianca Andreescu.

MARKET WATCH

Stocks rose today on Wall Street, following a sharp sell-off on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a trade deal with China, cooling investor concerns after a ramp-up in rhetoric derailed markets last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 269.93 points to 25,898.83, the S&P 500 gained 31.27 points to end at 2,878.38, and the Nasdaq Composite added 101.97 points to close at 7,853.74.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index closed up 61.21 points at 16,098.79, led by Bombardier and Shopify.

TALKING POINTS

Why would anyone in the LGBTQ community vote for Andrew Scheer? There are some reasons

“If you worry that years of deficits by the Trudeau government have jeopardized Canada’s fiscal health, or that the federal government should take a tougher approach to Communist China, or that the Liberals have lost the moral authority to govern after attempting to interfere in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, then Mr. Scheer might be your best choice.” - John Ibbitson

The huge cost of Canada’s ‘free’ public highway system should be an election issue – but politicians won’t go there

“New electronic tolling technology should have allowed the shifting of road costs off government books, thereby freeing up billions of dollars a year in tax revenue for more pressing public issues: health care, education, public transit, whatever. That hasn’t happened and the reason isn’t economics. It’s politics.” - Globe editorial

NFL star Andrew Luck retired because he could see his future – and feared much of it might be spent in a wheelchair

“Luck’s reasoning for his decision was sensible. Like most pro football players, he’s hurt all the time. Unlike most pro football players, he would prefer not to be.” - Cathal Kelly

LIVING BETTER

If you’re looking to add more whole grains to your diet - or just want to change things up on your dinner plate - check out these rice varieties, which are not only delicious but good for you. Toss them into soups or salads, or mix them into pilafs.

Red rice: It gets its colour from anthocyanins, phytochemicals with potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

It gets its colour from anthocyanins, phytochemicals with potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Black rice: Like other types of whole grain rice, it also delivers lots of magnesium and manganese.

Like other types of whole grain rice, it also delivers lots of magnesium and manganese. Wild rice: While technically an aquatic seed, it’s still considered a whole grain and a good source folate, a B vitamin that’s needed to make and repair DNA in cells.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Surfers off Canada’s West Coast face significant risks of concussions

When Krissy Montgomery fell off her surfboard into the waters of Tofino, B.C., the crashing waves drove the board back into her head. Back on the shore, the concussion from the incident would become clear moments later, as sudden mood swings and intense headaches took over.

All of Montgomery’s colleagues have similar stories, but few around the surf paradise of Tofino speak readily about the invisible consequences of tackling powerful waves.

While most of the attention surrounding the risk of concussions has focused on hockey and football, surfers off Canada’s West Coast face significant risks of concussions according to international data and accounts from surfers and physicians. The athletes are at risk of being hit by waves and boards, as well as stray logs, unseen rocks, the ocean floor and other surfers. Read Mirjam Guesgen’s full story here.

Open this photo in gallery Krissy Montgomery (Photo by Melissa Renwick for The Globe and Mail) Melissa Renwick

