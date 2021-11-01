Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

At COP26 environmental summit, Trudeau reaffirms emissions cap pledge

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the international stage today to double down on a campaign promise to impose greenhouse-gas emissions caps on Canada’s oil and gas industry.

Appearing alongside other world leaders at the opening of COP26, the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Trudeau announced that Ottawa is launching that process by referring the caps’ development to the government’s new Net-Zero Advisory Body for guidance.

The move comes as he attempts to position his government at the forefront of global climate policy – including through carbon pricing – but faces international criticism over this country’s status as one of the world’s biggest exporters of fossil fuels.

Trudeau also announced up to $1-billion in international climate financing to support the transition away from coal.

On today’s The Decibel podcast: COP26 is under way – here’s what’s at stake.

COP26 today: Queen tells the climate summit it’s “time for action,” plus more

In photos: COP26 climate protesters take to the streets in Glasgow.

Hearing into battle for control of Rogers opens in B.C. Supreme Court

A hearing by the B.C. Supreme Court into a battle for control of Rogers Communications has kicked off today with a lawyer for Edward Rogers claiming that the case asks a “simple and narrow question” – whether Rogers, as the controlling shareholder, can replace company directors through a written resolution.

Rogers, son of the company’s late founder, Ted, is asking the court to sanction his move to replace five independent directors with his own candidates without holding a shareholder meeting. His mother, Loretta Rogers, and sisters Martha Rogers and Melinda Rogers-Hixon have said the move is not only illegal but also contravenes the wishes of founder Ted Rogers.

Separately, the Canada’s telecom regulator is being urged by two advocacy groups to delay an upcoming hearing into Rogers Communications’ $26-billion acquisition of Shaw Communications because of uncertainty around the control of Rogers.

Nearly 600 people died in B.C. summer heat wave, coroner says

British Columbia’s unprecedented heat dome this summer killed 362 people in the span of 48 hours, according to new data from the BC Coroners Service. In all, there were at least 595 heat-related deaths from June 18 to Aug. 12.

People 70 and older accounted for 69 per cent of the deaths, the coroners service reports. Almost all – 96 per cent – died at home.

The update sheds more light on who died during the period, when B.C. shattered dozens of temperature records daily. The investigation continues and a final report is expected next spring.

The latest COVID-19-related developments: WestJet suspends not fully vaccinated staff, Novavax submits vaccine for approval in Canada, plus more

Vaccination mandates: Now that government rules that all airline and railway employees must be fully vaccinated are in effect, WestJet says it has suspended about 290 employees who are not. The suspended workers – about 4 per cent of its staff – are not being paid for one month and could face firing if they do not comply.

Separately, Ontario’s GO Transit operator Metrolinx’s deadline for its employees to be fully vaccinated was today - and resulted in dozens of bus trips being cancelled as the agency was short an estimated 2 to 3 per cent of its staff. The situation offers a preview of the impact that could come later this month as the Toronto Transit Commission faces the same issue.

Novavax seeks vaccine approval: U.S. biotechnology company Novavax says it has submitted its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine for approval to Health Canada — the first of its kind up for consideration in this country.

COVID-19 impact on prices: The Canadian Dairy Commission is recommending an 8.4-per-cent increase in farm gate milk prices, a large hike that is expected to raise the cost of dairy products on store shelves in the new year. It says the price increase, expected to be approved by provincial authorities next month and take effect Feb. 1, will help offset increased production costs for farmers stemming from the pandemic.

And over the weekend, rockers Bryan Adams and Jon Bon Jovi cancelled performances after testing positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Supreme Court questions Texas abortion law: A majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices signalled today they would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy. Read more: Texas abortion law critics warn conservatives of unintended consequences.

Suspected cyberattack hits Newfoundland: A suspected cyberattack on Newfoundland and Labrador’s health system has led to the cancellation of thousands of medical appointments across the province.

Barclays CEO exits over Epstein ties: Barclays chief executive officer Jes Staley is leaving Britain’s third-largest bank after a dispute with British financial regulators over how he described his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Teacher who wore blackface on home assignment: A white Toronto high-school teacher who wore blackface at school on Friday ahead of Halloween has been placed on home assignment while an investigation takes place, Parkdale Collegiate Institute says.

Bell apologizes for smartphone switch: Bell has apologized after it incorrectly made a time change on some customers’ smartphones this morning and says the issue has been resolved.

Change to women’s beach handball uniforms: The International Handball Federation has changed its rules regarding women’s uniforms to allow beach handball players to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms following complaints that the previous regulations were sexist.

MARKET WATCH

North American stock markets closed higher today, as gains for energy shares and Tesla buoyed indexes and investors looked ahead to a major U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.28 points or 0.26 per cent to 35,913.84, the S&P 500 added 8.20 points or 0.18 per cent to end at 4,613.67, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 97.53 points or 0.63 per cent to 15,595.92.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 209.94 points or 1 per cent to 21,247.01.

TALKING POINTS

We may have reached a turning point in 2021′s Great Inflation Panic

“Amid the headache-inducing buzz, [last] week contained several signs that the boil is about to come off Canada’s inflation story. If runaway prices are your biggest worry, then this was actually a pretty encouraging week.” - David Parkinson

Gary Bettman’s performance in the Blackhawks scandal has been a lot better than his counterparts’

“Bettman should have worn the Chicago scandal. It’s his league. ... Instead, it’s attaching itself to [Donald] Fehr, the players’ chief spokesperson. He was told twice about the Beach situation. He says he doesn’t remember those calls. That’s the wrong answer.“- Cathal Kelly

Read more: Gary Bettman publicly apologizes to Kyle Beach, defends NHL in wake of sexual assault allegations.

LIVING BETTER

November is Financial Literacy Month in Canada, but personal finance columnist Rob Carrick advises you to cast a skeptical eye on some of the advice that may not be in your best interest. Instead, he offers a list of six things a brutally honest banker would tell you. They include:

Our savings accounts are terrible products: While big financial institutions offer rates between 0.05 and 0.5 per cent, alternative banks pay as much as 1.35 per cent on savings, with deposit insurance and easy transfers to other institutions.

While big financial institutions offer rates between 0.05 and 0.5 per cent, alternative banks pay as much as 1.35 per cent on savings, with deposit insurance and easy transfers to other institutions. We will gouge you if you have to break your mortgage: If you need to break a mortgage before it matures, you’ll find banks often charge staggeringly high penalties that exceed those of alternative lenders.

