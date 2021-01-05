Evening Update: Trudeau says he shares frustration at pace of COVID-19 vaccinations; Georgia vote today to decide U.S. Senate balance of power

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a media briefing today that he shares Canadians’ frustration with the pace of COVID-19 vaccination, and pledged Ottawa will work closely with the provinces to deliver vaccines to vulnerable populations and front-line workers. He said vaccine distribution will be discussed with the premiers on Thursday.

Canada is rolling out COVID-19 vaccines at a slower pace than some of its peer countries, prompting some doctors to warn that provincial governments must accelerate their immunization campaigns if they hope to save lives in nursing homes and stay ahead of more transmissible variants of the coronavirus.

Amid the criticism, the Ontario government said today that all long-term care residents, workers and essential caregivers in COVID-19 hot spots will be vaccinated by Jan. 21. That announcement comes as the province reported 3,128 new daily cases of COVID-19, and a hospital network in London, Ont., said it is storing bodies in a mobile unit after its morgue reached capacity.

Internationally, French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for a speedier vaccine rollout after a disastrous start that has left France at the bottom of the Western world’s distribution rankings. Meanwhile, Britain is in near-total lockdown as the government banks on a dramatic increase in vaccinations and a controversial change in how the shots are administered to slow a surge of infections.

Opinion: The second wave is a privilege pandemic, fuelled by Canadians who see COVID-19 as someone else’s problem – Robyn Urback

Georgia runoff vote today to decide U.S. Senate balance of power

Polls are now open in Georgia for that will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and potentially the future of Joe Biden’s presidency.

If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff can defeat Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Biden can count on both houses of Congress to undo four years of Trump policy. But if either Republican wins, the GOP’s majority in the Senate will hold.

More than three million Georgians had already voted early either by mail or during in-person voting in December. Check back here for live election results, plus read more on what’s at stake.

Opinion: The GOP’s descent into madness puts American democracy at risk – Andrew Coyne

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Canada’s Wattpad in talks to be sold: One of Canada’s best-known global digital companies, Wattpad, is in talks with multiple parties to potentially be sold for more than US$500-million. A source told The Globe that the company invited potential bidders in the fall after receiving an unsolicited takeover offer from a U.S. internet company.

Teen pleads not guilty in Kenosha shooting: An Illinois teenager who fatally shot two people and wounded a third amid sometimes violent summer protests on the streets of Kenosha, Wisc., has pleaded not guilty to charges including intentional homicide. And a Wisconsin prosecutor has said he will not file criminal charges against a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back in Kenosha last summer, setting off protests.

Canada plays for hockey gold tonight: Canada has advanced to the world junior hockey championship with a 5-0 win over Russia last night, and will look to defend its title tonight against the U.S., who beat Finland 4-3 in Monday’s other semi-final. Puck drops in Edmonton at 9:30 p.m. ET. Check back later tonight at GlobeSports.com for scores and highlights.

Grammys postponed: The Grammy Awards ceremony that was set for Jan. 31 has been postponed because of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone and Variety have reported.

Trebek’s message to viewers: In a message taped for what turned out to be his final week as Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek urged the game show’s viewers to honour the season of giving by helping those suffering during the coronavirus epidemic.

RIP Muckler, Roberts: Former NHL coach and Stanley Cup winner John Muckler, who was part of the Edmonton Oilers dynasty of the 1980s, has died at 86. Actress Tanya Roberts, who appeared in the James Bond film A View to a Kill and on TV in Charlie’s Angels and That ’70s Show, has died at 65, several hours after she was mistakenly declared dead by her publicist and her partner.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index rose to its highest level since February as the energy sector was powered by oil prices surging to a 10-month high. On Wall Street, shares also ended higher in choppy trading, as investors took advantage of the previous session’s slump to buy them back, ahead of the outcome of the Senate runoff elections in the battleground state of Georgia.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 154.74 points or 0.88 per cent at 17,682.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 167.71 points or 0.55 per cent to 30,491.60, the S&P 500 gained 26.21 points or 0.71 per cent to 3,726.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 120.51 points or 0.95 per cent to end at 12,818.96.

LIVING BETTER

Many investors in search of income are looking to dividend stocks as an alternative to low-return bonds or guaranteed investment certificates. The strategy is not without risk, but when you hold stocks with a record of consistently increasing their cash payouts to shareholders, you get a flow of income that grows by amounts that can easily exceed the inflation rate, Rob Carrick writes. Here are 15 dividend stocks that have at least doubled their payouts in the past 10 years.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Are the Walwyns change leaders or exceptions in the legal world?

Open this photo in gallery Donna and Frank Walwyn Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Frank and Donna Walwyn, brother and sister, move in a world in which few Black Canadians have gained entry. He is a partner in a Bay Street law firm – the only Black equity partner in its 160-year history – and she co-founded an international real estate company after leaving her position as a partner at another Bay Street law firm.

But the exceptions don’t change the world, they’ve come to believe, after reflecting on last year’s protests for racial equality.

The question now for Bay Street is whether the success of Frank and Donna Walwyn can be replicated – whether there is a Walwyn formula by which talented Black individuals and others from racialized communities can be recognized, supported and developed on Bay Street. Read Sean Fine’s full story here.

