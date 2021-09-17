Evening Update: Trudeau says Toronto candidate will ‘pause’ campaign after past allegations of sexual assault

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says one of his party’s Toronto candidates has “paused” his campaign after past allegations of sexual assault were revealed, but would not commit to removing him from the party before Monday’s election.

Kevin Vuong, who is running for the Liberals in Spadina–Fort York, was charged in 2019 with sexual assault but the charge was dropped later that year, The Toronto Star reported.

In a statement to The Globe on Friday, Mr. Vuong said the allegations are false and that he “vigorously fought” them at the time. “The allegations were withdrawn. Had they not been withdrawn; I would have continued to defend myself against these false allegations. This re-surfacing three days before the election is deeply troubling to me and my family. I will be taking some time with my family,” he said in a statement. The Globe and Mail has not verified the allegations.

Earlier Friday in Windsor, Ont., Trudeau said the party was unaware of the dropped charge until the newspaper report.

Trudeau wasn’t clear on what pausing a campaign means, and was also asked how his party could not have known about the charge during the vetting process.

“We have questions about that, we have questions about what exactly happened, we are looking into that very rapidly and in the meanwhile we have asked that candidate to pause his campaign,” he said.

Hundreds of students at Western University walked out of classes on Friday to protest what they call a “culture of misogyny” on campus after a series of sexual assault allegations surfaced in recent days

A large crowd has gathered outside the London, Ont., school’s University College building where some students have written “love letters to survivors.”

Western and London police have said four women have come forward with formal complaints about being sexually assaulted on campus recently. Police are also investigating allegations made on social media of mass drugging and sexual assaults at the Medway-Sydenham Hall residence on campus during orientation week. The force has said no one has come forward with a formal complaint on those online allegations.

Alberta sees increase in booking for COVID-19 vaccine since passport announcement

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says bookings for COVID-19 vaccine have nearly tripled in the province since he announced a passport system. In a Facebook live video, Kenney said that nearly 25,000 vaccine appointments were recorded by Thursday evening – a jump of about 166 per cent from two days before.

Alberta’s proof of vaccination system, also referred to as the “restrictions exemption program,” allows businesses and venues to operate without capacity limits and other measures if they require proof of vaccination or a negative test result before entry.

“This is a crisis of the unvaccinated. That is not to stigmatize people but to point out that individual choices have broader social consequences,” Kenney said in the video.

Jonathan Vance’s case adjourned to October: Former defence chief’s obstruction of justice case has been adjourned till next month after its first, brief, virtual courtroom proceeding on Friday. Military police charged the former Canadian Armed Forces commander, who was not present but represented by a lawyer at the hearing, with one count of obstruction of justice in July.

Navalny’s app removed from Apple and Google stores as Russians head to polls: Facing Kremlin pressure, the tech giants removed an opposition-created smartphone app that tells voters which candidates are likely to defeat those backed by Russian authorities, as polls opened for three days of balloting in Russia’s parliamentary election. Russian authorities are seeking to suppress the use of Smart Voting, a strategy designed by imprisoned opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

Biden meets with small group of world leaders to push for more action on climate change: The White House billed the meeting as a chance for key world leaders to strategize how to achieve big, fast cuts in climate-wrecking petroleum and coal emissions. The administration also is trying to re-establish the United States’ Major Economies Forum – a climate group set up by President Barack Obama and revived by Biden – as a significant forum for international climate negotiations.

Canada’s main stock index closed at its lowest level in nearly four weeks as its largest sectors came under pressure ahead of Monday’s federal election. The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 111.74 points to 20,490.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 166.44 points at 34,584.88. The S&P 500 index was down 40.76 points at 4,432.99, while the Nasdaq composite was down 137.95 points at 15,043.97.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.61 cents US compared with 78.90 cents US on Thursday.

What if childcare was a dads’ issue too?

“But, once again, this is not – or at least it shouldn’t be – a woman’s issue. Women have already shouldered far too much of the burden in this pandemic. It’s time for everybody else to step up and make dinner, supervise the homework, pick up a dirty sock or two, and cast a vote for the future.” - Elizabeth Renzetti

Alanis Morissette enters the debate over journalism and celebrity documentaries after Jagged hits TIFF

“The irony with the creative dispute is that one of the film’s themes is Morissette’s drive to gain control of her career. Betrayals of trust have been a consistent thread in her lyrics and interviews over the years.” - Brad Wheeler

A summer of hubris has led Canada’s health systems to the verge of collapse

“At this point in the pandemic, amid a fourth wave dismantling our health systems, I am hoping we can step back and re-evaluate before we fall off that cliff, because if we can’t figure this out, the societal consequences will reverberate for decades to come.” - Alika Lafontaine

Canada’s exclusion from ‘Three Eyes’ only confirms what was already the case

“Australia works harder than Canada does to make its presence known among its partners; it also invests more resources in strategically nurturing its relationships, especially with the United States. Australians are better represented in Washington at key national security institutions, and frequently bring useful and actionable intelligence to the table. Ottawa cannot boast the same.” - Stephanie Carvin and Thomas Juneau

Why curbside pickup is here to stay

Open this photo in gallery Bags and boxes filled with bodycare products cover the floor at the Green & Frugal store in Toronto's east end on Dec. 16 2020. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

When the COVID-19 pandemic first locked down the economy about 18 months ago, retail stores began to offer a variety of services, including curbside pickup, virtual concierge and online personal shopping.

Now, many of these pandemic protocols are here to stay, retailers say, because shoppers love the speed and convenience.

“Curbside pickup we put in place because of the pandemic. We’re going to keep it in place because we have to – the customer has spoken,” says Chris Sallans, vice-president of Best Buy retail and Geek Squad operations. “Last year, it was about accommodating how shoppers had to shop. This year, it’s about accommodating how they want to shop.”

Why is the opioid crisis getting so little attention this election?

Since 2016, more than 21,000 Canadians have died from an overdose deaths caused by drugs, often opioids in combination with other substances, since have killed more than 21,000 Canadians since 2016. National statistics for the first half of this year are not yet available, but data from various provinces suggest this year’s rates will be substantially worse.

As writer Carlyn Zwarenstein says, the cause of the dramatic increase in drug-related deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the steady rise in accidental overdose deaths that was already under way, is not addiction.

She says we should not allow political leaders to simply blather on about “treatment” – exactly what intervention they have in mind is absolutely critical.

Read her full opinion piece here.

