Evening Update: Trudeau, Trump and other G7 leaders talk COVID

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talked via video conference with other Group of Seven world leaders today as part of an effort to co-ordinate an international response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau and his allies confronted U.S. President Donald Trump about his criticism of the World Health Organization this week. Trump had said WHO “mismanaged” the early days of the outbreak and that the U.S. would withdraw US$400-million of promised funding.

Meanwhile, the federal government announced more measures to try to help small businesses that have been crushed by public health measures to fight the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Ottawa and provincial governments will work together on a form of relief for commercial property owners so they can give their tenants a break. And the government is making it easier for small businesses to qualify for interest-free loans by expanding the eligibility criteria.

Trump eyes new guidelines on physical distancing: Trump said he’s prepared to announce new guidelines allowing some states to quickly ease up on physical distancing even as business leaders told him they need more coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment before people can safely go back to work. The industry executives cautioned Trump that the return to normalcy will be anything but swift.

Germany eases out of coronavirus lockdown: Germany will take small steps out of lockdown with the partial reopening of shops next week and schools from May 4, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. The federal and state governments “strongly recommended” Germans wear face masks on public transport and when shopping. Religious gatherings will remain banned and restaurants, bars, cafes, cinemas and music venues shut, with big events banned until Aug. 31.

Some South Koreans who recovered from the coronavirus testing positive again: South Korean health officials are investigating several possible explanations for a small but growing number of recovered coronavirus patients who later test positive for the virus again. Among the main possibilities are reinfection, a relapse or inconsistent tests, experts say. South Korea had reported 141 such cases as of Thursday.

Canada’s main stock index dropped Thursday on losses in the financials and energy sectors. The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 59.26 points at 13,899.32.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks rose as tech giants Amazon and Netflix posted record highs despite investor worry about the overall impact on the economy from the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 33.33 points at 23,537.68. The S&P 500 index was up 16.19 points at 2,799.55, while the Nasdaq composite was up 139.19 points at 8,532.36.

Health officials deserve better than political pot shots

“We haven’t even finished burying the bodies yet and politicians have already shifted into full finger-pointing and scapegoating mode. ... From the WHO to local officials, the role of public health is to advise and offer up options. Politicians can accept (or reject) the advice and decide how to act. Ultimately, it’s politicians who are accountable. No leader worth their salt blames underlings for their own failings.” – André Picard

Jobs versus lives: The fine balance between safety and economics amid a pandemic

“Beyond the economic devastation, unease is growing among governments that the public will soon begin bristling under continued quarantine. All the more reason to get people back to work. This is why we are hearing European countries that have started bending the virus curve downward talk about a staggered reopening of their economies.” – Gary Mason

Now is the time to build a measured and graduated strategy to restart the economy

"It is critical that we start work today on what measured and graduated looks like, and consider steps to expedite this process without threatening the progress made on ‘planking’ the infection-rate curve. ... The faster we plank the curve, the smaller and shorter the real economic impact will be. – Elio Luongo, CEO and senior partner of KPMG in Canada, and Jennifer Shulman, national lead partner, economic services

Even in the best circumstances, vanity is often dismissed as inane; during a crisis, focusing on one’s appearance may seem trivial to the point of amorality. But for many, looking decent is intrinsically reassuring; it indicates that society has not yet broken down, even if it is functioning differently.

When it comes to our appearance, dressing is only one half of the equation – grooming completes the picture. Hair and nail salons are a $4.5-billion market in Canada. That’s to say nothing of hair removal, tanning, skin treatments such as facials and lasering, and whatever else is between you, God and your aesthetician, Adrienne Matei writes.

That’s what she said: The shockingly long, delightfully comforting legacy of NBC’s The Office

Among Netflix’s many cruel inventions – its insistence on auto-playing clips from movies and TV series as users hover over the titles; its goofy algorithmic recommendations; its determination for audiences to never, ever watch a program’s end credits – the streaming giant’s most perverse creation might be its “skip intro” option. Especially when offered during an episode of The Office.

Who, exactly, is out there bingeing the sitcom and eager to miss the most soothing 27 seconds in network television history? The extreme sense of calm that the series’ opening credits offer – from its scenes of a wintry Scranton, Pa., to its concise character introductions to its twinkly, jingly theme song – is Pavlovian. The introduction portends 22 miraculous minutes where extreme cringe comedy can sit alongside moments of pure heart, as if it was the most natural combination in the world. It all underlines the fact that The Office is pure comfort TV. And as the entire world knows right now, we can use all the comfort that we can get. Read Barry Hertz’s full appreciation here.

