Evening Update: Trudeau vows to stand up to China’s coercive diplomacy; Alberta cutting up to 11,000 health services jobs

PM Justin Trudeau vows to stand up to China’s coercive diplomacy

In marking the 50th anniversary of relations between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada intends to work with allies to challenge China’s “coercive diplomacy” and warned that its use of arbitrary arrests, repression in Hong Kong and detention camps for Muslim minorities is “not a particularly productive path.”

Trudeau, who has been hesitant to publicly criticize China, called attention to the arrests of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the crackdown on civil rights and the rule of law in Hong Kong, as well as the treatment of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang province where more than one million are being held in so-called education camps.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Phillippe Champagne issued a separate statement, saying he is working on a new foreign-policy approach to Beijing that is expected to be unveiled later this year.

Trump’s Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett says she has ‘no agenda’ on Obamacare, abortion

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee said today she gave no commitments to the White House on how she would rule on Obamacare or election-related disputes and declined to tell senators whether she believes landmark rulings legalizing abortion and gay marriage were properly decided.

Barrett opted not to say whether she would step aside from taking part in a major Obamacare case to be argued on Nov. 10 or in any disputes arising from the Nov. 3 election – as Democrats have requested – as she answered questions for the first time on day two of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.

Separately, Trump today asked the Supreme Court to put on hold an appeals court ruling that his accountant must immediately turn over tax records to a New York state prosecutor, setting up a decision from the high court that could come before Election Day.

The latest coronavirus developments: Cases surging in Europe, COVID-19 trials paused, plus more

Cases of COVID-19 are climbing across Europe but some scientists and doctors are hesitant to call it a full-blown second wave even though a few countries are seeing record or near-record daily infections, The Globe’s European bureau chief Eric Reguly writes.

While the relentless rise in caseloads has made many fearful of new national lockdowns, which would plunge already reeling economies back into deep recession, the number of fatalities suggests that worst-case scenario – tens of thousand of new deaths a day or worse – might be avoided.

In Canada: The United Conservative Party government says it’s cutting up to 11,000 jobs at Alberta Health Services to save money - a move the Opposition says will create chaos in the health-care system. Nurses and front-line workers will not lose their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Tyler Shandro says.

Quebec is reporting 815 new COVID-19 infections today, the smallest daily number of new cases since the end of September, but the province is still moving three more regions to maximum alert. Ontario says there were 746 new cases recorded today, down from 807 yesterday.

In drug news: U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co says the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment has been paused because of a safety concern. The treatment is being developed with Canadian biotech AbCellera.

Johnson & Johnson says it will take at least a few days for an independent safety panel to evaluate an unexplained illness of a study participant that led to a pause in the company’s COVID-19 vaccine trial.

In business: Porter Airlines Inc. is extending its suspension of all flights until Dec. 15, five weeks after its previously announced target to resume flying.

At a virtual annual general meeting today, Cineplex’s CEO Ellis Jacob repeated his criticisms of government-mandated shutdowns of movie theatres, calling the measures designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 “excessive.”

In sports: Soccer superstar Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal’s Football Federation said in a statement, adding that he is “well, has no symptoms and is in isolation.”

Cycling’s Giro d’Italia was on the brink of cancellation today after five teams were hit by COVID-19 cases, with two of them pulling out of the three-week grand tour. Today’s stage 10 went ahead, Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe earning his first stage victory in this year’s Giro and Joao Almeida of Deceuninck-Quickstep extending his overall lead.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Armenia and Azerbaijan ceasefire buckles: Armenia and Azerbaijan today accused each other of violating a Russia-brokered truce agreed to three days ago to quell fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, drawing warnings from international groups of a humanitarian crisis in the region.

World Food Program eyeing US$6.8-billion: The Nobel Peace Prize-winning United Nations World Food Program says it will need to raise US$6.8-billion over the next six months to avert famine amid the COVID-19 crisis. So far, it has raised US$1.6-billion.

Apple unveils iPhone 12s: Apple has launched the iPhone 12 with faster 5G connectivity and a 6.1-inch display, a “Mini” version with a 5.4-inch screen and a “Pro” version with three cameras.

Calgary couple’s appeal dismissed: Alberta’s top court has dismissed the appeal of Calgary’s Jennifer and Jeromie Clark, who were sentenced last year to 32 months after a jury found them guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of their 14-month-old son and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index closed lower today, moving largely in sympathy with Wall Street where stocks took a pause after a four-day winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.71 points or 0.55 per cent to 28,679.81, the S&P 500 lost 22.29 points or 0.63 per cent to 3,511.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.36 points, or 0.10 per cent to 11,863.90.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 51.98 points or 0.31 per cent at 16,510.83,

TALKING POINT

This season, Kawhi Leonard chose the lesser L.A.

“[Former head coach Doc] Rivers lost in the end because Leonard won too much in the beginning. Someone had to pay for this embarrassment. And it wasn’t going to be the guy to whom you just signed over the deed to your house.” - Cathal Kelly

LIVING BETTER

If you’re among the one in six Canadians feeling the effects off osteoarthritis, certain dietary strategies may help cut inflammation and support joint health. They include:

Weight control: Losing even 5 per cent of body weight can lead to pain relief and improved joint function in the knees.

Losing even 5 per cent of body weight can lead to pain relief and improved joint function in the knees. Anti-inflammatory fats: Monounsaturated fats have anti-inflammatory properties; good sources include olive oil, olives, avocado, peanuts, almonds, cashews and pistachios.

TODAY’S LONG READ

I am discovering the joys of not travelling

When we travel the world, we offer ourselves a brief glimpse of lives very different from our own. I’ve come to realize that by walking the river near my home daily, and waiting in stillness and silence, I can still find adventures – less frequent and less intense than those of the international traveller, but amassing over time, nonetheless.

The Humber River may not be a rainforest in Costa Rica, but it has its own stunning beauty, something I had never noticed before. There are hummingbirds, belted kingfishers, orioles, northern flickers, cranes and quite possibly a pair of merlin falcons to be found along it. Anyone who walks this stretch of the river knows there is a man who builds the most stunning rock sculptures on the east banks. Towering, balancing edifices so perfectly in harmony with nature and so clearly a love song to the river. Heavy rainfall washes them away periodically and he rebuilds.

Rebuilding is something all of us do. Not with rock sculptures – with ourselves. Read Julie Hartley’s full essay here.

