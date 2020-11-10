Evening Update: Trudeau warns against loosening COVID-19 restrictions; ‘nothing’s going to stop’ transfer of power in U.S., Biden says

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Trudeau urges governments to avoid loosening restrictions, Toronto extends some bans and more

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today urged premiers and mayors across the country to avoid loosening COVID-19 restrictions for the sake of the economy and suggested localized shutdowns are needed in areas seeing a surge in cases.

The Prime Minister made the comments as Ontario showed another day with a record number of new COVID-19 cases and the Manitoba government announced the closing of non-essential stores and a ban on social gatherings. At the press conference with Trudeau, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said the seven-day average for new cases in Canada has climbed to more than 3,800 a day, up by more than 1,000 since the end of October.

Meanwhile, Toronto is extending several COVID-19 restrictions, including bans on indoor restaurant dining and fitness classes. The city’s top doctor, Eileen de Villa, says the restrictions will remain in place for another 28 days after they were set to expire on Saturday. She also issued “strong recommendations” that residents limit close contact to those in their household and one or two “essential supports.”

And partial lockdown orders across most of Quebec will remain for at least another two weeks, Premier Francçis Legault said today, the seventh consecutive day authorities reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections.

‘Nothing’s going to stop’ transfer of power in U.S. government, Joe Biden says

President-elect Joe Biden said today that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence the election was marred by fraud and some of his Republican allies back probes.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has backed Trump’s right to launch a legal challenge to Biden’s victory in several battleground states such as Pennsylvania. Some senior Republicans sought to sow doubt about the outcome.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo predicted a “second Trump administration,” in comments at odds with congratulatory phone calls between Biden and the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Ireland.

CSIS warns China’s Operation Fox Hunt is targeting Canada’s Chinese community

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service says Beijing routinely uses undercover state security officials and “trusted agents,” or proxies, to target members of Canada’s Chinese community in an effort to silence critics of President Xi Jinping, including threats of retribution against their families back in China.

It says these illegal activities are part of a global campaign of intimidation that constitutes a threat to this country’s sovereignty and the safety of Canadians. One of the most high-profile efforts is Operation Fox Hunt, which ostensibly was launched as an anti-corruption campaign but whose principal aim now is to suppress dissent among the Chinese diaspora, the FBI has said.

Premium Brands, coalition of Mi’kmaq First Nations acquire Clearwater Seafoods

Premium Brands and a group of Mi’kmaq First Nations, led by Membertou First Nation, are jointly buying Clearwater Seafoods, a partnership that will facilitate the largest investment in the Canadian seafood industry by an Indigenous group.

The transaction relates to offshore fishing and is not connected to the “moderate livelihood” inshore fishery that has been at the centre of conflict between Mi’kmaq and non-First Nations lobster fishermen in recent months.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Van attack trial begins: Alek Minassian, who killed 10 people and injured 16 more during a van attack in Toronto two years ago, asked a judge to find him not criminally responsible for his actions as his trial got under way today, with court hearing that the case will revolve around his state of mind.

Giller Prize winner: Souvankham Thammavongsa, author of four books of poetry, has won the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize for her debut work of fiction, the short-story collection How to Pronounce Knife. The prize is worth $100,000.

Vatican report into expelled cardinal: Pope John Paul II promoted ex-U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick in 2000 despite rumours of his sexual misconduct, a Vatican report found, one of a series of failings by popes and officials who let him rise through the ranks regardless of repeated allegations against him.

RIP Tony Waiters: Tony Waiters, who coached Canada in its only appearance at the World Cup and led the Vancouver Whitecaps to the North American Soccer League championship, has died at age 83.

Apple’s new microprocessor: Apple has introduced a MacBook Air notebook and other computers with the first microprocessor designed in-house, a move that will tie its Macs and iPhones closer together technologically.

MARKET WATCH

The S&P 500 posted a modest loss and the Nasdaq closed sharply lower today as promising news regarding an effective COVID-19 vaccine led investors away from market leaders and toward cyclical stocks associated with economic recovery. In Canada, the TSX rose for a second day, with sector performance also a mixed bag: energy, pipeline and financial stocks all had a strong session but materials and tech names stumbled.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 262.95 points or 0.9 per cent, to 29,420.92, the S&P 500 slipped 4.97 points or 0.14 per cent to 3,545.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.92 points or 1.37 per cent to 11,553.86. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced 139.51 points or 0.85 per cent to 16,615.37.

TALKING POINT

In some capitals around the world, there is no joy in a Biden win

“For some, [President-elect Joe] Biden signifies a return to normative Barack Obama-era preaching about human rights, a renewed commitment to multilateralism and to global climate action at the expense of their hyper-nationalist agendas, and a restoration of Chinese appeasement policies in exchange for short-term U.S. trade gains.” - Bessma Momani, professor, University of Waterloo

LIVING BETTER

President-elect Joe Biden’s climate plan includes a plan to cancel the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, a pledge to rejoin the Paris agreement, a carbon tariff, and ambitions to boost clean-tech through stimulus measures and regulatory changes. What will a Biden presidency mean for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s climate agenda? Adam Radwanski and climate policy adviser Sarah Petrevan will take your questions this Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET on Facebook.

