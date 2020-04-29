Evening Update: Trudeau watching meat supply with ‘concern’ but won’t sacrifice worker safety; MPs debate $9-billion student aid package

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Trudeau watching meat supply with ‘concern’ but won’t sacrifice worker safety

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa is watching Canada’s meat supply chain “with interest and concern” as COVID-19 infections at processing plants threaten production. But he said in his press briefing this morning that Canada will not sacrifice worker safety as it tries to keep the supply chain functioning.

His comments come a day after McDonald’s Canada says it will start importing beef as the domestic supply chain struggles to meet demand and President Donald Trump ordered U.S. meat-processing plants to stay open. At least eight plants from Quebec to British Columbia have been been hit with COVID-19 infections that have disrupted production.

Separately, Trudeau also announced that the Canadian Armed Forces will deploy its famed Snowbirds aerobatics team on a cross-country tour aimed at boosting morale. The Snowbirds will begin their flyovers in Nova Scotia this weekend and work their way west throughout the week.

Keep up to date: The latest coronavirus news - including a third B.C. poultry plant reports confirmed case of COVID-19

Developing: MPs debate $9-billion student aid bill

MPs in a reduced House of Commons are debating the government’s proposed $9-billion package to support postsecondary students amid the pandemic’s economic downturn. Ahead of the session, it was not clear whether the Liberals have enough votes to approve the bill.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said that negotiations with opposition parties continued before the bill was introduced, but his party would not support it unless benefits for students with children or disabilities are increased to $2,000 a month from the proposed $1,750.

T the Conservatives have said the bill should include incentives for students to take available jobs in areas such as agriculture.

Ontario Conservative MPs pass motion demanding Derek Sloan apologize for attack on Theresa Tam

Ontario Conservative MP Derek Sloan could face expulsion from his party’s caucus over remarks he made questioning the loyalty of Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam.

Sources tell The Canadian Press a motion was put forward by other Ontario Conservative MPs during a phone meeting yesterday afternoon demanding he apologize or retract his comments.

The sources said the ensuing debate was heated but nearly all of those on the call voted in favour.

More COVID-19 developments:

Health care: Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci says Gilead Sciences’ experimental antiviral drug remdesivir is likely to become the standard of care for COVID-19 after early results from a key clinical trial today showed it helped certain patients recover more quickly from the illness.

Business: Loblaw has seen a boost to its bottom line in the wake of the pandemic, as a surge in demand for essential goods and food accounted for $751-million in additional sales in just the first three weeks of March.

It’s a different story for retailer Roots, which is scaling back its bricks-and-mortar presence in the United States, permanently closing seven stores there and filing bankruptcy for its U.S. subsidiary. The shutdowns are due to continued underperformance along with growing pressures owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company says.

And ahead of the release of Tesla first-quarter results after the bell today, CEO Elon Musk set social media abuzz, sharing an opinion article arguing that severe lockdown orders have not saved many lives, tweeting “Give people their freedom back.”

Economy: U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers have left interest rates near zero and repeated a vow to do what it takes to shore up the economy, saying the coronavirus pandemic will “weigh heavily” on the near-term outlook and poses “considerable risks” for the medium term.

Sports: The Canadian Football League is asking the federal government for up to $150-million in financial assistance as large sporting events are not expected to resume in the near future. Gate revenues are vitally important to the league, commissioner Randy Ambrosie says.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Irrfan Khan, a Bollywood actor who brought versatility and style to films including Life of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire, has died at age 54 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Read more: If I were a casting director, I’d have Irrfan Khan playing masterminds and breakers of hearts

Open this photo in gallery (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File) Taylor Jewell/The Associated Press

Baby boy for Boris Johnson, fiancée: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancée, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a London hospital today, slightly earlier than had been expected.

Glen Murray seeks to lead Greens: Former Winnipeg mayor and Ontario Liberal cabinet minister Glen Murray is joining the leadership race for the federal Green Party.

MARKET WATCH

Stock markets charged higher today following encouraging news for an experimental COVID-19 treatment and some positive earnings reports, while beaten-up oil prices soared.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 532.31 points or 2.21 per cent to 24,633.86, the S&P 500 gained 76.12 points or 2.66 per cent to 2,939.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 306.98 points or 3.57 per cent to end at 8,914.71.

Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 426.82 points or 2.9 per cent to 15,228.11.

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

We’re nowhere near herd immunity. Why would we trust governments to get us there?

“Even if the experts are wrong, and the number of those currently infected is 10 times current estimates, that still leaves us well short of herd immunity. Do we really trust governments to accomplish a task of that degree of difficulty – the same ones who can’t even count?” - Andrew Coyne

Lessons are learned from every pandemic. And every time, we forget them

“Time will inevitably dull our collective recollection of the pain we’re experiencing now, and textbooks and discussion papers for future generations won’t be able to convey the visceral urgency we now understand only by living through a deadly pandemic.” - Robyn Urback

LIVING BETTER

The right soundtrack can inspire your thinking and put you in the right mood for tackling your to-do list. Nine music industry experts and enthusiasts have compiled the best playlists here to get you through your workday. They range from upbeat vibes to get your morning started to songs for creative work to kid-friendly songs for working at home.

TODAY’S LONG READ

‘It can happen to anyone’: Recovered Canadian coronavirus patients share their stories

Open this photo in gallery Karen Shoemaker (Photo by Rafal Gerszak for The Globe and Mail) Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

Much of the focus around the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has rightly been on those who lost their lives as a result of the virus. But many have gone through the illness and, though their experiences have sometimes been gruelling, survived. Here are some of their stories, including that of Karen Shoemaker of Port Moody, B.C.:

Following a Caribbean cruise a month earlier with her husband, she was hit by an escalating series of symptoms associated with the virus. Given her age, the retired educator feared the worst when told, in mid-March, that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19. “You’re thinking, ‘What chance does a 74-year-old grandma have?’”

She was completely shut away, without a TV or anything to read. Family and friends were not allowed to visit. Medical staff were supportive and professional, but dressed in what she recalls as “the full hazmat thing.”

And then there was the isolation as the sole patient in rooms of a Vancouver-area hospital. “I am a really upbeat, positive kind of person. I have never been that close to depression,” she says.

Eventually, her husband dropped off her pyjamas, toothbrush and smartphone, and her daughter sent reading material and greetings from family and friends.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian.