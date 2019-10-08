Evening Update: Trump administration escalates impeachment fight; Stephen Harper makes thinly veiled critique of China in visit to Taiwan

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The Trump administration bars U.S. envoy’s testimony in impeachment probe

U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his fight with Congress today over the Democrats’ impeachment investigation, as the administration blocked Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, from testifying behind closed doors about the President’s dealings with Ukraine. House committee chairmen said they would subpoena him to appear.

Text messages released last week revealed conversations between Sondland and two other U.S. diplomats who were acting as intermediaries as the President urged Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden’s family and the 2016 U.S. election.

Across the Capitol, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham – one of Trump’s friends and staunchest defenders – said he would call the President’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to testify about corruption in Ukraine. The Washington Post is reporting that Giuliani will not co-operate with the impeachment investigation.

Opinion: “The Ukraine debacle offers just one of so many examples of how the foreign policy establishment has been neutered, how traditional American diplomacy has been shredded by Mr. Trump’s contempt for conformity. Foreign policy has now been reduced to whatever the swarm of wasps in his brain happen to come up with.” - Lawrence Martin

Stephen Harper makes a thinly veiled critique of China in a historic visit to Taiwan

Stephen Harper made thinly veiled criticisms of China’s economic model in a visit to Taiwan today – the first by a former Canadian prime minister – warning that global trade tensions are likely to grow increasingly severe.

He was invited to Taipei to discuss his book Right Here, Right Now, a treatise on populism and the threats to Western democracies around the world.

Harper spoke to the Yushan Forum, an annual gathering designed to bolster Taiwan’s presence in Asia as it loses diplomatic partners under Chinese pressure. He also met with President Tsai Ing-wen.

The former PM spoke out against those whose “trade strategy is about accumulating perpetual large surpluses with other countries,” arguing that such a structure is unsustainable. He also suggested the continuing trade war between the United States and China will worsen if such practices persist.

Party leaders are back on the campaign trail following the only English-language debate

The federal leaders were back to campaigning today with less than two weeks to go until election day and two days ahead of their next debate, which will be in French.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he wishes the format of last night’s English-language debate would have allowed for a more direct one-on-one exchange with his main opponent, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

The two parties are tied at 35-per-cent support, according to the daily tracking survey from Nanos Research, while the NDP sits at 14 per cent, the Green Party at 10 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at 5 per cent, and the People’s Party at 1 per cent.

Opinion: Scheer is not the only one to find fault with the debate’s format.

“It took only a few minutes before the politicians began talking over each other during the one-on-one debate segments, frustrating viewers who had hoped to learn something.” - Simon Houpt

“This debate has to be considered the worst ever held. It was Twitter come to life, with all the attendant personal attacks and partisan talking points.” - Gary Mason

“With too much of every element, it somehow achieved not enough of the one thing debate viewers are looking for: a clear idea of the grasp of issues of each leader.” - Steve Patterson, host of The Debaters on CBC Radio One

Winnipeg-born James Peebles is among the winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics

James Peebles, a Winnipeg-born cosmologist who correctly predicted the discovery of a remote signal from the very early universe, has won the Nobel Prize in Physics.

He will share one-half of this year’s physics prize – valued at about $1.2-million – with Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz, two Swiss researchers who were among the first to discover planets beyond our solar system.

Born and raised in Winnipeg, the 84-year-old Peebles is a professor emeritus at Princeton University, where he is known for his pioneering theoretical work discerning the origin and nature of the cosmos – a contribution that spans six decades.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials: The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Chinese government and Communist Party officials it believes responsible for the detention or abuse of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang province, the U.S. State Department says.

Brexit talks hit roadblock: Brexit talks between Britain and the European Union are on the verge of collapse, with the two sides trading blame only weeks before the United Kingdom is set to leave the bloc. The talks hit a roadblock today when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Climate activists scale Jacques Cartier Bridge: Climate activists with the Quebec chapter of Extinction Rebellion scaled Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge today, forcing authorities in order to get them down. Three people were arrested.

Argos hire Pinball Clemons as GM: Nearing the end of a dismal season, the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts have fired Jim Popp as their general manager and replaced him with a familiar face: former star player, head coach and executive Mike ‘Pinball’ Clemons.

MARKET WATCH

Major stock markets fell today as tensions rose between China and the United States ahead of high-level trade talks. U.S. stocks had briefly cut losses in choppy trading after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested openness to further rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.98 points to 26,164.04, the S&P 500 lost 45.73 points to 2,893.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 132.51 points to 7,823.78.

Canada’s main stock index also slid as the energy sector dropped 3.8 per cent, tracking a slide in oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 127.80 points at 16,293.95.

TALKING POINTS

Liberals prove they don’t value Indigenous kids as much as other children

In Canada, under this government, the violation of the Charter rights of one individual, Omar Khadr, was compensated, willingly, through an out-of-court settlement, to the tune of millions of dollars. The violation of the human rights of Indigenous children is apparently not worth a dime." - Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, professor of law at the University of British Columbia

The AER mess offers Kenney a rare opportunity

“Damning conclusions of three investigations into the case of the Alberta Energy Regulator’s runaway CEO are all Premier Jason Kenney needs to remake the agency in his own image.” - Jeffrey Jones

LIVING BETTER

The coming holiday weekend is a time to give thanks – but it can also be a fraught occasion. The Globe talks to experts in their field about how to get through Thanksgiving dinner unscathed – from an apology ace who walks people through testy family reunions, to a skilled debater adept at arguing without rage.

And on the topic of being thankful, Damage Control columnist David Eddie takes on how to encourage gratitude among guests while parenting coach Sarah Rosensweet counsels on how to get through to an entitled teen.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Canadian man goes into hiding after stoking debate about Hong Kong violence with YouTube video

A Canadian man who fled Hong Kong has taken refuge elsewhere in Asia after posting a video of street unrest that prompted threats from protesters – and sympathetic coverage by Chinese state media. “I’m in hiding,” said Toby Gu, 27, a social media influencer who declined to reveal his current location. “I’m still pretty nervous.”

The furious reaction to his video has made him an unusual figure in the fractious debate over whether the protest movement in Hong Kong, now nearing the end of its fourth month, has gone too far.

Gu travelled to Hong Kong in late September, armed with his Canadian passport, cameras, a high-visibility vest, a press card he made himself and plans “to share the brutality, the pain and the difficulties that residents here in Hong Kong are experiencing every single day” – but also to find the kind of dramatic footage that could “get this video to explode.”

He found it. A video he uploaded to YouTube shows a man being attacked and bloodied by protesters – a “mob,” as Gu calls them at one point – who go on to smash the common areas of a shopping mall, set fires on the street and block traffic. Read Asian correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe’s full story here.

Open this photo in gallery This frame grab from a YouTube video shows Canadian social-media influencer Toby Gu at a protest in Hong Kong. YouTube/YouTube

