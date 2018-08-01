Evening Update: Trump calls on Sessions to end Mueller’s probe; deadly post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Good evening,

Donald Trump called on Jeff Sessions to end Robert Mueller’s Russia probe

“This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further,” Trump tweeted. This is the U.S. President’s most direct call so far for shutting down the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Mueller’s team has started to examine Trump’s tweets and statements to determine whether where was an attempt to obstruct justice. Trump’s latest remarks come just a day after the start of the trial for former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was charged as a result of the Mueller probe.

Lawsuits against Soulpepper and its co-founder Albert Schultz have been ‘resolved,’ representatives say

A lawyer representing Schultz said lawsuits alleging he sexually harassed multiple actresses have been settled in a way that is “satisfactory” to his client. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Toronto’s Soulpepper Theatre Company confirmed that the legal actions had been resolved. In statements of claim filed in January, four women alleged that Schultz had groped them, exposed himself, pressed against them or otherwise behaved inappropriately. Schultz resigned from Soulpepper in January, following a Globe and Mail story that detailed the misconduct allegations. At the time, he said he would “vigorously defend” himself against the allegations.

Three people were killed in Zimbabwe amid clashes after the presidential election

Zimbabwe police said the deaths occurred when soldiers dispersed stone-throwing opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Monday’s election. Votes are still being tallied, with results yet to be released. Deploying soldiers, and the death of civilians, could hurt President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s push to remove sanctions in the event he wins the vote. This was the first election since the forced resignation of Robert Mugabe, who ruled the country for nearly 40 years.

Tim Hortons is turning to all-day breakfast in a bid to spark sales growth

The chain launched all-day breakfasts last week, following in the footsteps of competitors like McDonald’s as it vies for a larger share of the meal that’s the fastest-growing segment of the market. The company is also launching a children’s menu and a loyalty program to try to woo back frequent customers. Still, parent company Restaurant Brands International continues to face backlash from a growing number of franchisees frustrated about what they describe as high prices for supplies and other services.

Markets in Toronto closed down Wednesday in a broad-based retreat led by base metal miners amid a fall in the copper price. The S&P/TSX composite index ended the day down 57.24 points at 16,376.77 as metal prices fell, reflecting increased global trade concerns.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 81.37 points at 25,333.82 and the S&P 500 index closed down 2.93 points at 2,813.36. Buoyed by strong gains for Apple Inc. after the company predicted a surge in current-quarter sales, the Nasdaq composite index ended up 35.50 points at 7,707.29.

‘We’re closed forever!’: How the search for the perfect selfie led to bedlam at an Ontario sunflower farm

The apocalypse arrived on Saturday, July 28. A few pictures of people posing among the roughly 1.4 million sunflowers at Millgrove, Ont.-based Bogle Seeds had gone viral on Instagram. By noon, the hordes were coming from all directions. People were parking as much as a kilometre away. The crowds started ignoring the overwhelmed farm staff, strolling into the fields without paying. Police told the Bogles that parents were crossing four lanes of traffic with strollers, people were getting in fender benders – one driver had his door ripped off by a passing car. “I can only describe it as like a zombie apocalypse,” says Brad Bogle.

Vancouver cracks down on neglectful landlords, opening a path for other cities

“Reclaiming the Regent and the Balmoral won’t solve Vancouver’s well-documented housing crunch on its own. But the expropriations send a bracing message – one that ought to reach other Canadian city councils grappling with similar housing issues. Montreal, for example, has a growing problem with vacant and unsafe buildings, many of them the property of absentee or negligent owners who seem beyond the reach of bylaw enforcement. One recently mooted solution was to give Montreal the authority to seize long-abandoned and unoccupied buildings without financial compensation for the owners. That’s an extreme measure. But the fact it is being discussed illustrates the pressure civic leaders are under to do something about the absence of low-cost housing in big Canadian cities.” – Globe editorial

The many voices of #MeToo yet to be heard

“When Tarana Burke was asked recently where the #MeToo movement she gave birth to needed to go from here, she was unequivocal: beyond the narrow borders of its initial Hollywood-centric focus to help women in less glamourous walks of life who are dealing with sexual assault and harassment on a daily basis. For the campaign to have a lasting legacy, in other words, it had to be about more than just the struggles of mostly wealthy, white actresses. … The extent to which this is the case has been chronicled in a new book by Bernice Yeung, In a Day’s Work: The Fight to End Sexual Violence Against America’s Most Vulnerable Workers. As much as #MeToo has given us a reason to celebrate the change it has wrought, this book brings us all back down to earth. Away from the powerful lights of Hollywood, there are women picking fruit in fields and cleaning hotel bathrooms dealing with horrible, disgusting abuse.” – Gary Mason

The definition of work is about to be permanently transformed

With the rapid digitization of numerous industries and many facets of our everyday lives, artificial intelligence and robotics are poised to transform the economy in a way similar to the industrial revolution. While these technologies will boost productivity, we should be concerned about their potential effect on the labour market. These effects have the potential to radically change the way of life for billions of people and should be top of mind for politicians and lawmakers the world over.” – Rohinton Medhora (president at the Centre for International Governance Innovation) and David Ossip (chairman and CEO at Ceridian)

How do I skip rope like a pro?

Skipping is a great activity to improve your cardio, balance and co-ordination. Keep your elbows in with your hands just below your waist. To find the best rhythm, don’t hop with both feet in unison; in other words, start almost like you’re running. Lift your knees high, ideally up to waist height. And while you might struggle the first few times you try, keep up the effort and you’ll be skipping like a pro in no time.

‘It was like my spirit left my body, but my body didn’t know it was dead yet'

Greg Shimizu was weeks from competing in the world triathlon championships six years ago when his bicycle was struck by a van a few blocks from his home in Edmonton. He remembers nothing of the collision, but is haunted by it. He crashed into the vehicle face-first and was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. He becomes nauseous when he closes his eyes, which makes it difficult to sleep. When he lies in bed, his head pounds from the pressure inside, like a swimmer who has just dived into the deep end of a pool. And while the 54-year-old’s recovery is far from complete, he competed Saturday in a triathlon in Edmonton for only the third time since his accident on June 18, 2012.

