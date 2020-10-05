Evening Update: Trump says he’s leaving hospital today; Ottawa suspends export permits for targeting gear allegedly used in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Trump says he’s returning to White House today; press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he’s leaving the military hospital where he has been treated for three days for symptoms of COVID-19 at 6:30 p.m. today and will continue his recovery at the White House.

His return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the outbreak within the complex as press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus this morning.

Less than one month before the Nov. 3 election day, Trump seemed eager to project strength despite his illness in a controversial move last night when he surprised supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, riding by and waving in a black SUV with Secret Service agents inside. The move capped a weekend of contradictions that fuelled confusion about his health.

Europe launches new restrictions to slow second wave

New restrictions are being rolled out across Europe as governments try to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections without imposing national lockdowns that would propel economies into a second crisis.

The restrictions come just a month or two after some countries assumed the worst of the pandemic was behind them, only to see the infection rates climb to record or near-record levels. The second wave is hitting France, Spain, Britain and a few countries in Central Europe particularly hard.

Today, the World Health Organization estimated that one in 10 people worldwide had been infected with COVID-19 – more than 20 times the number of confirmed cases.

Canadian health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling second wave; Quebec records new single-day high

Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, says the complexities of the current wave of COVID-19 are spurring regions with rising cases to adopt different measures. She says public-health officials in each area are trying to target their response to local epidemiology and circumstances, but are “steering in uncertain waters.”

Her comments come as Quebec issued new rules today about students wearing masks in hard-hit areas and the province reported 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ontario is facing a shortage of diagnostic technicians that is contributing to medical laboratories being overwhelmed amid rising demand for COVID-19 tests. Premier Doug Ford says a worldwide shortage in the chemicals needed to process tests is also part of the problem.

Ottawa suspends export permits for targeting gear allegedly used in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Canada has suspended export permits that allow made-in-Canada target-acquisition gear to be shipped to Turkey, the same equipment that is now at the centre of allegations that Azerbaijan is using Turkish-made drones to attack Armenia.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced the measure Monday.

Last week, Canada announced it was investigating allegations that Canadian-made imaging and targeting systems were being used in drones operated on behalf of the Azerbaijan military to attack Armenia in a growing conflict over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Cineworld move to close cinemas rattles sector: Cineworld Group, one of the world’s biggest movie-theatre operators, is temporarily closing all its cinemas in the U.S. and Britain, warning that the industry is becoming “unviable.” The news has rattled investors, battering share prices of cinema owners, including Canadian chain Cineplex.

University of Alberta virologist jointly wins Nobel Prize: Michael Houghton, a University of Alberta researcher known for his crucial role in identifying the virus that causes hepatitis C, has been awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine, together with two U.S. scientists, Harvey Alter and Charles Rice.

Giller Prize short list announced: Past Scotiabank Giller Prize winner David Bergen has another shot at the $100,000 honour, after making a short list that also includes four-time nominee Shani Mootoo and three first-time finalists: Gil Adamson, Emily St. John Mandel and Souvankham Thammavongsa. The winner will be announced Nov. 9.

U.S. stocks rose sharply today, recovering from declines in the previous session, as investors viewed more fiscal stimulus as likely and after news President Donald Trump will leave the hospital where he is being treated for coronavirus. Bay Street stocks also closed with solid gains in a broad advance, with a surge in crude oil prices propelling the energy sector higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 465.83 points or 1.68 per cent to 28,148.64, the S&P 500 gained 60.16 points or 1.8 per cent, to 3,408.60 and the Nasdaq Composite added 257.47 points or 2.32 per cent to 11,332.49. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 210.94 points or 1.3 per cent to 16,410.19.

Racism in the medical system goes far beyond a few bad apples

“To eradicate anti-Indigenous discrimination in hospitals, we need to recognize and fight it the same way we do infection. We need leaders who label it as a preventable and life-threatening organizational challenge, and who promote cross-system extermination, ongoing vigilance and prevention.” - Janet Smylie, Diane Smylie and Lisa Richardson

A sugar-heavy diet is recognized as a key risk factor for obesity, heart disease and Type 2 diabetes – and a new study suggests it can also increase the risk of breast cancer. Dietitian Leslie Beck looks at the findings here and suggests ways to reduce your sugar intake, including cutting back on sweeteners in coffee or tea, as well as maple syrup or honey added to oatmeal, yogurt or smoothies

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul has lived a life unlike other politicians

Open this photo in gallery New Green party Leader Annamie Paul holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

In a year when politics feels very personal, new Green Party Leader Annamie Paul has stories few other politicians in this country can tell.

For instance, the first Black woman elected to lead a Canadian political party, remembers, precisely, the three times in her life when she was called the N-word. Once, near a theatre in Ottawa while she was working on her law degree, by skinheads who left her alone when they realized she was a woman; another time, while studying for a master’s at Princeton University by a drunk student on the street, and then, only a few months ago, by an unidentified man who Zoom-bombed the party’s leadership debate just to shout the slur at her.

As the daughter of Caribbean immigrants, she has the narrative of her smart, feisty mother, who came to Canada as a teacher in the 1960s and had to work as a housekeeper when her credentials were doubted. Her mom, she recounts, went on to earn her education degree for the second time, and would later take her daughter on the bus to union rallies, educating her about the importance of fighting for fair benefits and equal treatment. “It was ingrained in me at a young age, this power of collective action,” Ms. Paul says. Read Erin Anderssen’s full story here.

