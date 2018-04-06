Evening Update: Trump threatens more China tariffs

Good evening,

National Gallery plans largest art sale in its history with a Chagall painting worth at least $8-million

The National Gallery of Canada says it is making the biggest sale in its history – the 1929 oil painting La Tour Eiffel by European modernist master Marc Chagall – to raise money to buy a “significant work” before it can be taken out of Canada.

La Tour Eiffel, which depicts the Eiffel Tower rising in front of a blazing red sky, is one of the gallery’s two paintings by Chagall, along with a half-dozen drawings and hundreds of prints. It was bought from a New York gallery in 1956.

Christie’s auction house, which is handling the sale for the National Gallery, estimates La Tour Eiffel will go for US$6-million to US$9-million, about $8-million to $13-million, on May 15, although it could sell for much more. In November, Sotheby’s estimated Chagall’s 1928 painting Les Amoureux would net US$12-million to US$18-million – and it sold for more than US$28-million.

Ontario securities watchdog probes cryptocurrency industry after complaints

Ontario’s securities regulator has launched a probe of the cryptocurrency industry after receiving complaints that some firms may have violated securities laws. The commission’s enforcement and market regulation branches have sent out letters to cryptocurrency firms requesting more information about how their businesses operate.

The targets of the inquiries include cryptocurrency exchanges, where users can buy or sell digital currencies such as bitcoin, as well as companies engaged in initial coin offerings, or ICOs, which are an emerging form of fundraising, similar to crowdfunding, in which companies sell digital tokens or coins to finance their ventures.

The move by Ontario’s securities watchdog is in line with a recent probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In late February, the U.S. regulator issued dozens of subpoenas and information requests to technology firms and advisers in the cryptocurrency market, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Trump threatens more China tariffs as Beijing vows ‘fierce counter strike’

The blooming trade war between the United States and China ratcheted up another notch today when China warned it was fully prepared to respond with a “fierce counter strike” of fresh trade measures if the United States follows through on President Donald Trump’s threat to slap more tariffs on an additional US$100-billion of Chinese goods.

China’s Commerce Ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, called the U.S. action “extremely mistaken” and unjustified, adding that no negotiations were likely in the current circumstances. For their part, U.S. officials said they were prepared to talk the issues through with China.

Analysts at Oxford Economics, referring to the fact that the tariffs announced this week are not yet in effect, said in a note to clients that, “Importantly, these threatened tariffs will be subject to negotiation, and therefore shouldn’t be considered as final.” However, it added, a full-blown trade war “would have a more pronounced effect. The U.S. and China would suffer significant slowdown in real GDP growth – a cumulative loss around 1.0 percentage point.” It cut global economic growth to 2.5 percent in 2019 from 3.0 percent in Oxford’s baseline scenario.

Canadian job growth tops forecasts as full-time hiring jumps

The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected last month, a total of 32,000, driven by hiring in construction and a recovery in full-time positions, Statistics Canada reported. The new numbers topped economists’ forecasts for an increase of 20,000. The unemployment rate held at 5.8 per cent, while the participation rate was unchanged at 65.5 per cent.

Average hourly wages were up 3.1 per cent from a year ago, matching February’s annual growth rate. Wages are a key measure being watched by the Bank of Canada, with policymakers still seeing slack in the labor market.

While economists said the report was largely encouraging, they said it was unlikely to move the central bank off the sidelines any faster. “The absence of any acceleration in wages or drop in the jobless rate should be enough to keep the Bank of Canada on hold for now, particularly given only muted GDP growth in the most recent two months of data,” said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Economics. The central bank has raised rates three times since last July and markets see a more than 80-per-cent likelihood of another increase this July.

The selloff in U.S. stocks deepened Friday as the White House’s latest trade bluster rattled global financial markets.

The S&P 500 Index plunged more than 2 percent and all 30 members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated as President Donald Trump ordered ordered a review of additional tariffs that prompted an aggressive response from China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 572.73 points, or 2.34 percent, to 23,932.49, the S&P 500 lost 58.4 points, or 2.19 percent, to 2,604.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.44 points, or 2.28 percent, to 6,915.11.

Canada’s main stock index fell in a broad-based decline that was led by energy and financial shares as renewed U.S.-China trade tensions stoked investors worries.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 148.64 points, or 0.97 percent, at 15,207.41. All of the index’s 10 main industry groups ended lower.

Canadians to get emergency alerts on cellphones starting today

Starting today, Canadians won’t have to be near a television or radio to receive emergency alerts. Life-threatening emergencies will now be broadcast on compatible mobile phones.The National Public Alerting System − commonly called Alert Ready − will include wireless networks, in addition to traditional broadcast channels.

In the case of a life-threatening emergency, officials will send a localized alert that will compel compatible phones to emit an alarm and display a bilingual text warning. Situations that could prompt an alert include forest fires, terrorist threats or an Amber Alert for a missing child.

Mom says Jonathan Pitre, teen who had rare skin condition, was a ‘fearless warrior’

An Ottawa-area teen with a rare and painful skin condition who worked determinedly to raise awareness about the disease has died. Jonathan Pitre’s mother, Tina Boileau, said in a Facebook post that her son was a “fearless warrior” and pushed to increase people’s understanding of epidermolysis bullosa, or EB.

“Jonny’s story has been made very public over the last few years as he invited you into his life and his daily struggles as he tirelessly fought to raise awareness for this horrific disease,” Boileau wrote. “I am proud to say you did it Jonny boy!”

EB is a rare genetic disorder that causes skin to blister and fall off, sometimes even with the slightest touch. There is no cure. An estimated 3,500 to 5,000 Canadians are born with EB.

Tributes poured in for the teen from leaders and sports celebrities. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Pitre “a hero in every sense of the word... [He was] a courageous and determined fighter who persisted in the face of every challenge, and who inspired so many,” Trudeau said on Twitter. The Ottawa Senators said on Twitter that the team is mourning the loss of a “special friend.”

Canada’s environmental agenda is on the verge of collapse

The debate around climate change has, at times, devolved into one big shouting match. Hypocrisy abounds and the discussion has been bogged down in recriminations and counter recriminations. The average Canadian doesn’t know who to believe or what to think. There are people on both sides of the climate issue demanding all or nothing, who can’t see a way to compromise. This leads to the stultifying rancor we are witnessing now, which is causing many Canadians to just tune out of the discussion completely.

The bottom line is the country’s environmental agenda is on the verge of collapse, about to be undone by political in-fighting and the reckless pursuits of self-interest and personal agendas. This is not one of our prouder moments as a nation. - Gary Mason

Canada’s back, when it’s convenient

The world now knows what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meant when he said: “Canada is back.” We’re not the helpful middle-power willing to punch above our weight, after all. We’re more like the spoiled teen who engages in voluntourism to pad her résumé. It seems we’re more out to impress people than take on the thankless tasks required of an adult.

We get up on our high-horse to proclaim our “feminist” foreign policy while continuing to sell armoured vehicles to one of the world’s most misogynistic regimes.

We naively trumpet a return to peacekeeping without so much as a basic understanding of the modern meaning of the term.

We are becoming a laughing stock in diplomatic circles for the haplessness and tone-deafness of our Prime Minister on foreign soil and the failure of his entourage to insulate him from himself.

Was Mr. Trudeau really ever that interested in the hard work needed to enhance Canada’s influence on the world stage, especially if it involved taking any political risks? Canada is willing to be back, it seems, as long as it’s convenient for us. – Konrad Yakabuski

In Georgia, Masters of pain, destruction, renewal

So tenuous are things at golf’s premiere showcase that, even when the pressure is at its lowest, the course is designed to make professional athletes look silly. Even the very best of them. What makes the Masters iconic isn’t Bobby Jones, or the lavishness of the grounds, or the importance of the title. The Masters matters to people because it is a signpost to spring. You see Gary Player and you think to yourself, “Where did I leave the lawnmower?”

For some of us, this is the moment of annual renewal. You slough off winter by spending the weekend on the couch, mentally preparing yourself to live outside again for the next few months.

If the Masters is dreary, it feels like whatever comes afterward may be dreary as well. As best I understand, no one has actually studied the effect, but I’m pretty sure that a bad Masters means all crops will fail. — Cathal Kelly

Anti-inflammatory diet may guard against cancer

It’s increasingly recognized that chronic inflammation is a major contributor to illnesses including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, asthma, arthritis, depression and Alzheimer’s disease. And the foods you eat have the potential to either accelerate or dampen inflammation.

The North American diet, heavy in red and processed meats, refined grains, added sugars and unhealthy fats, is linked to higher levels of inflammation in the body. A Mediterranean-style diet on the other hand, plentiful in fruit, vegetables and olive oil, and low in red meat, is associated with lower inflammation levels.

Now, new research has tied a pro-inflammatory diet to an increased risk of cancer. Participants whose diets had the highest inflammatory score were 58-per-cent more likely to develop cancer than individuals whose diets were the least inflammatory.

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire on her rise to film and TV success

Emily Hampshire has spent more than two decades climbing the career ladder on screen. Elizabeth Renzetti talks to the actor about the divergent roles that finally earned her international acclaim.

Emily Hampshire has spent more than two decades climbing the career ladder on screen. Elizabeth Renzetti talks to the actor about the divergent roles that finally earned her international acclaim.