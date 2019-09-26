Evening Update: Trump whistle-blower documents released; Scheer vows to launch probe into SNC-Lavalin affair

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:
Trump envoys met with Ukrainians over Biden investigation demands, whistle-blower says
Donald Trump’s envoys met this summer with Ukrainian officials to discuss the U.S. President’s demand for an investigation of political rival Joe Biden, a whistle-blower complaint released Thursday alleges.
White House officials also tried to “lock down” records of a July 25 telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the document says, in a bid to ensure Trump’s efforts to press Zelensky into ordering the investigation did not become public.
Grilled during a House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing, Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, defended his decision to delay releasing the whistle-blower’s letter, telling Congress that he was facing an “unprecedented” situation.
- Opinion: Will the Trump impeachment process leave America riven again – or heal it, David Shribman asks
- Opinion: Trump’s impeachment drama is writing itself, says Slow Burn’s Leon Neyfakh
Andrew Scheer says he would launch an inquiry into SNC-Lavalin affair if elected
Andrew Scheer says a Conservative government would launch an inquiry into the SNC-Lavalin affair and introduce legislation to ensure the RCMP can access information protected by cabinet confidentiality.
Speaking to reporters in Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s Montreal riding of Papineau Thursday morning, Scheer promised that, if elected on Oct. 21, his government would seek answers to what transpired in the prosecution of the engineering giant.
“At every turn Trudeau has stopped the truth from coming out and prevented Canadians from getting answers they deserve. He’s shut down three parliamentary investigations into the scandal. He refused to co-operate with the Ethics Commissioner’s investigation and he’s currently stonewalling the RCMP. It’s a cover-up on a historic scale,” Scheer said.
- Latest polling numbers show shift away from Trudeau in Toronto’s suburban 905 region
- Independent candidates Jane Philpott, Jody Wilson-Raybould say they have surpassed their fundraising goals
Can this B.C. company be part of the climate-change solution? Bill Gates and others bet yes
In this piece from Report on Business magazine, Richard Littlemore takes a deep dive into Carbon Engineering, a Canadian company that has developed a simple, scalable method for capturing carbon dioxide from the air. Nonetheless, physicist and company founder David Keith wants to remind the public that it’s not sensible to rely on Carbon Engineering’s technology to take CO2 out of the atmosphere while we’re still adding massive amounts by doing things like burning coal: “That’s just silly.”
The technology still makes for a compelling story. What began 10 years ago as a pilot with about $3.5-million in seed money is now a proven technology, capturing CO2 from the air. So far this year, the company has attracted more than $115-million in next-step financing – $25-million from government, but most from industry heavyweights, including Occidental Petroleum, Chevron and mining giant BHP. Occidental and CE are collaborating on an industrial-scale plant designed to capture 500 kilotonnes a year for use in Occidental’s enhanced oil recovery operations in Texas. And some pretty savvy investors, including Bill Gates and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. co-founder Murray Edwards, are betting on CE.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
U.S. House panel asks e-cigarette companies to cease advertising: A U.S. House panel sent letters to four e-cigarette companies asking them to stop all print, broadcast and digital advertising of their products in the United States, the same day as market-leader Juul said it would pull its ads, the panel said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the number of vaping-related deaths and illnesses continues to climb.
McDonald’s taps Ontario as test market to launch Beyond Meat burger: Fake meat is having a moment. Now the world’s most famous burger chain is getting in on the action. McDonald’s Corp. has chosen 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario as a test market for a new partnership with Beyond Meat Inc. The “PLT” (Plant, lettuce and tomato burger) will be available at locations in London, Ont., and nearby towns.
Britain’s Princess Beatrice announces engagement to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi: “Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month,” Buckingham Palace said.
Former French president Jacques Chirac dies at 86: Jacques Chirac, a two-term French president who was the first leader to acknowledge France’s role in the Holocaust and who defiantly opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, died Thursday at 86. As mourners in Paris brought flowers to his Paris residence, world leaders were effusive in their praise for the man who led France for 12 years.
Fitness startup Peloton Interactive’s shares disappoint in U.S. market debut: Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc., the fitness startup known for on-demand workout programs on its exercise bikes, slid as much as 7 per cent in their market debut Thursday before ending the day down 4 per cent, indicating that investors are becoming increasingly skeptical of money-losing startups.
MARKET WATCH
Canada’s main stock index ended the session nearly flat on Thursday as a drop in oil prices pulled down energy stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was up slightly by 0.04 per cent to 16,790.40.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fell as investors were cautious after the release of a whistle-blower report tied to impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.28 per cent to 26,894.45, the S&P 500 lost 0.23 per cent to 2,977.87 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.58 per cent to 8,030.66.
TALKING POINTS
On climate change, humanity is not ‘evil’
“Just a century ago, life was back-breaking. Plentiful energy made better lives possible, without having to spend hours collecting firewood, polluting your household with smoke, achieving heat, cold, transportation, light, food and opportunities. Life expectancy doubled. Plentiful energy, mostly from fossil fuels, has lifted more than a billion people out of poverty in just the past 25 years. That is not evil – it is quite the opposite.” – Bjorn Lomborg is president of the Copenhagen Consensus Center and a visiting professor at the Copenhagen Business School
I’m a Montreal teen – and this is why I’m marching for the climate
“The driving force behind the fight against climate change is people of my generation because we can see what our future holds – and because we see what little is being done by adults today. This is why I will march on Sept. 27, participating in a global movement that started just a year ago as the protest of Swedish teen Greta Thunberg. I’ll be joining the hundreds of thousands of people expected to take to the streets of Montreal demanding climate action.” – Shirley Barnea is a Grade 10 student and member of the green team at St. George’s School of Montreal.
The fight against self-checkouts is a losing battle against economic transformation
"If you have ever used a grocery self-checkout, you know they are a work in progress (scanning a box of laundry detergent is usually fine, but trying to check out a bunch of parsley can be much more challenging). Still, like automated banking machines or self-service kiosks at airports, checkouts are part of the technological transformation that should ultimately give us a more productive world and economy.: – Linda Nazareth is the principal of Relentless Economics and senior fellow for economics and population change at the Macdonald Laurier Institute
LIVING BETTER
Renée Zellweger’s star performance as Judy Garland is already generating major buzz, not to mention renewed interest in the actor. Start your weekend planning early with The Globe and Mail’s guide to all the feature films arriving this weekend, as well as the launch of Vancouver’s film festival.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
How long does it take to get used to being retired? First-Person contributor Louise Dwerryhouse found it took much longer than expected. And for those looking ahead to their retirement years, personal finance columnist Rob Carrick looks at CPP benefits. His take? The cost of a strong Canada Pension Plan is that the survivor’s benefit is pretty bad.
