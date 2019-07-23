Evening Update: Two B.C. teens thought missing are now suspects in killings; Boris Johnson to become next British PM

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:
Two B.C. teens thought to be missing are now suspects in killings
Developing: Two teens whose burned-out vehicle was found in northern British Columbia are now considered suspects in the roadside slayings of three others in the remote region.
RCMP released two security camera snapshots from a store in the Prairies at a news conference today in which Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were described as on the run and dangerous.
The pair had been declared missing over the weekend but police now say they are suspected of killing Australian Lucas Fowler, his U.S. girlfriend Chynna Deese and an unidentified man.
Mounties are asking the public to call 911 immediately if they see either of the two men, who may have changed their appearance, but to not approach them.
This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.
Boris Johnson vows to 'get Brexit done’ after winning the race to become Britain’s next PM
Former London mayor Boris Johnson has won the race to become the leader of Britain’s Conservative Party and is set to take over as prime minister from Theresa May tomorrow.
“We are going to energize the country. We are going to get Brexit done,” he said after the results of the party vote were announced. He beat his only rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, by almost double.
Among the challenges he faces are resolving the Brexit dilemma and addressing Britain’s escalating confrontation with Iran.
Analysis: Johnson will likely be forced to choose between staying close to Britain’s European allies, who are trying to tamp down tensions in the Persian Gulf, and the Trump administration, which some see as trying to draw Britain into the United States’ own escalating confrontation with Iran.
Did you know? Johnson was born in New York and held dual citizenship until a few years ago – though his break with the United States likely had more to do with a large tax bill than philosophical or political differences. You can read more about Britain’s next PM here.
Robert Mueller to testify in front of U.S. House committees tomorrow
Special counsel Robert Mueller will testify tomorrow to two House committees about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election in which Donald Trump became president.
His testimony to the judiciary committee, set to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, and to the intelligence committee, scheduled for noon, will be carried live on major U.S. networks.
At least at the first hearing, he won’t be alone. The judiciary committee has agreed to a request that long-time aide Aaron Zebley also be sworn in as a witness to assist Mueller as needed to answer questions.
Opinion: “The Democrats have a torrent of tough questions to put to Mueller. He won’t be able to dodge them all, even if – and there is some doubt here – he wants to.” - Lawrence Martin
China accuses U.S. of causing Hong Kong violence, warns to remove ‘black hands’
China said today that U.S. officials were behind violent chaos in Hong Kong and warned against interference, following a series of protests in the city, including bloody clashes on the weekend.
“The U.S. should know one thing, that Hong Kong is China’s Hong Kong, and we do not allow any foreign interference,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing. “We advise the U.S. to withdraw their black hands.”
Hong Kong has seen weeks of protests spearheaded by pro-democracy activists against a bill that would allow people to be extradited from the city to stand trial in courts in mainland China.
Local police have detained six men, some with links to gangs, following a violent attack Sunday on protesters at a subway station. Dozens were injured.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Kabul calls for explanation of Trump’s comments: Afghanistan has called for an explanation of comments by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he said he could win the Afghan war in just 10 days by wiping out Afghanistan but did not want to kill 10 million people.
Crown representative pulled from land claim talks: Dene First Nations chief negotiators say they are frustrated and outraged after learning that the Crown’s senior representative has been removed from an advanced land claim agreement.
Toronto sergeant who tasered Sammy Yatim has charge withdrawn: Dusan Pravica, a Toronto police sergeant who tasered Sammy Yatim after he had been shot multiple times, has had a disciplinary charge against him withdrawn, following mediation with the slain teen’s family.
Transat says Air Canada is ‘preferred buyer’: Despite major shareholder opposition, Transat A.T. says Air Canada is the “preferred buyer” of the airline and travel company, casting doubts on the financial ability of former bidder Group Mach to complete a takeover.
Toronto Raptors sign three players, including Canadian: The Toronto Raptors have filled out their roster by signing three players, including Canadian forward Oshae Brissett.
Man driving $185-million worth of meth crashes van into police cars: A driver has been charged after methamphetamine valued at more than $185-million was found in a van that crashed into police cars parked outside a station in Sydney, Australia.
MARKET WATCH
A host of strong earnings boosted U.S. stocks today, with Dow components Coca-Cola and United Technologies both beat second-quarter earnings expectations as the reporting season shifts into high gear.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.29 points to 27,349.19, the S&P 500 gained 20.44 points to 3,005.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.26 points to end at 8,251.40.
Canada’s main stock index also rose, tracking gains in global equities as investors anticipate major central banks to cut interest rates in the near future. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index closed up 53.80 points at 16,572.68.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.
TALKING POINTS
Welcome to 24 Sussex Dr. – official home of petty politics
“The PM’s official residence is more than just a home, with the majority of the space given over to official functions. By allowing 24 Sussex to collapse, our prime ministers have chosen to send a message of capitulation to small-minded politics.” - Globe editorial
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood could be magic, uncynical art – or just one hell of a movie trailer
“A good trailer is a promise to a moviegoer. It hints that what you’re going to watch might, just might, be more than a film: It could be a transcendent experience.” - Johanna Schneller
LIVING BETTER
Toronto International Film Festival today released its slate of gala presentations coming in September. Among the star-studded features – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, with Tom Hanks playing Fred Rogers, and Joker, based on the Batman villain – is the debut of a familiar name in an usual role: Bruce Springsteen makes his directorial debut with Western Stars, based on his recent album of the same name.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
What do we really know about male desire? Not much, according to Canadian sex researchers
Although sex researchers historically gave male subjects centre stage, they paid surprisingly little attention to how men actually desire. Today, contemporary sexologists say our cultural understanding of men’s sex drive remains simplistic and leans on old clichés – that male libido is always sky-high, self-centred and ready to go, with practically anyone. Men who aren’t this way are still treated as exceptions, not the rule.
Canadian researchers and clinicians are starting to push back on these ideas by asking deeper questions about the inner world of male desire. They’re looking at how heterosexual men lust (and don’t) within their relationships, what motivates them to have sex with their partners, what frustrates them in their intimate lives and how they process rejection from the women they love. What they’re finding counters much of what’s been previously assumed about men.
Winnipeg relationships therapist Sarah Hunter Murray interviewed nearly 300 men and spoke to hundreds more over a decade in her therapy practice – executives, truck drivers, athletes, teachers and dads among them. Their insights are included in Murray’s recent book, Not Always in The Mood: The New Science of Men, Sex, and Relationships, which offers a rare glimpse into a world we think we understand, but possibly don’t at all. Read Zosia Bielski’s full story here.
Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.