Three of the remaining 132 Israeli hostages being held by Hamas militants were the subject of a Hamas video over the weekend, and today two of them appear to have been killed as Hamas and Israel traded blame.

Hamas appeared to show the dead bodies of two of the hostages, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, after warning Israel yesterday they might be killed if it did not stop its bombardment of Gaza. Hamas appeared to claim in a possible prepared script read by the third hostage, Noa Argamani, that Israeli air strikes killed the others. Israel refutes the claim.

Meanwhile in Raanana, north of Tel Aviv, one woman was killed and 17 others injured when two Palestinians used cars to ram into people. Police said both assailants were arrested.

As night fell, residents said Israeli planes and tanks intensified their bombardment again across Gaza.

In Al-Bureij in central Gaza, medics said an Israeli missile strike killed four people and wounded others, while in the Tel Al-Hawa suburb of Gaza City in the north, they said two people were killed and others wounded by an Israeli strike.

Canada stuck in ‘population trap,’ needs to reduce immigration, bank’s economists say

Amid a historic trend of population growth in Canada, a growing chorus of Bay Street voices is arguing for lower immigration levels to mitigate the consequences on housing and health care.

A report published today by National Bank of Canada is the latest to find fault with the federal government’s welcoming attitude toward temporary residents. Economists Stéfane Marion and Alexandra Ducharme wrote that “staggering” population growth is stretching the country’s absorptive capacity, notably seen in residential construction that is insufficient to house all those newcomers.

At an event in Toronto last week, chief economists at Canada’s major banks were roundly critical of how Ottawa is managing the immigration file.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Police tactics questioned: Homicide investigators in B.C. secretly collected DNA from members of the local Kurdish community in seeking to solve the killing of a 13-year-old girl, court recordings confirm. Premier David Eby says police acted appropriately.

Inquest into Saskatchewan stabbing rampage begins: Members of the James Smith Cree Nation are bracing for renewed trauma at the outset of a coroner’s inquest into the Sept. 4, 2022, stabbing spree that left 11 people dead and 17 injured.

Central bank surveys show two potential effects of high rates: A slowdown in sales means fewer companies are planning to raise prices this year, while Canadians with dour expectations for the economy intend to spend less. The separate Bank of Canada surveys reinforce the view that tight monetary policy is acting as a brake on economic activity and weighing on inflation.

Youth challenge Ontario climate plan at appeals court: A group of young people has argued Ontario is breaking their Charter rights by setting emissions targets dangerously low, putting their futures at risk. The case is with Ontario’s Court of Appeal after it was dismissed last year.

State funeral for Broadbent: Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent, who died Jan. 11 at the age of 87, will be honoured with a state funeral on Jan. 28, the Prime Minister’s Office says.

MARKET WATCH

S&P/TSX Composite creeps higher Monday, U.S. markets closed

Gains in telecommunication and energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index creep higher to start the week.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 71.66 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 21,061.88. The Canadian dollar traded for 74.43 US cents.

U.S. stock markets were closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

TALKING POINTS

Boeing isn’t the only one to blame for the Max 9′s problems

“In the push to give the public what it wants – jets that are fast, comfortable and most importantly, cheap to fly – the company has made design decisions that entail tradeoffs. Instead of faulting Boeing – or any airplane developer, for that matter – for this approach, what we need is more transparency from these companies so the public can better understand how and why design decisions are made and what the associated risks to the public are.” – Ashley Nunes

In Taiwan’s election, voters refused to give in to Beijing’s relentless pressure

“While many domestic factors also weighed into who the Taiwanese decided to vote for in Saturday’s election … their vote for Mr. Lai signalled a desire for Taiwan to continue to play a larger role on the international stage.” – J. Michael Cole

Danielle Smith needs to own the imported-medicine mistake

“AHS still maintains that having this medication stock on hand is a good thing. And Albertans would be inclined to grant the Smith government more grace on this issue – if Ms. Smith was a more normal premier on health care. However, her political rise has been built on tearing the system down.” – Kelly Cryderman

LIVING BETTER

Succession, The Last of Us, The White Lotus face off at the 75th Emmy Awards

After a four-month delay owing to Hollywood’s actors and writers strikes, tonight’s 75th Emmy Awards will honour great shows from TV history as part of its gala in Los Angeles.

But Succession hopes to steal the show, leading all nominees with 27 finalists.

It’ll also be a big night for the Black community: On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the broadcast will be run by an all African-American production team and host (comedian Anthony Anderson) for the first time.

Read on for how to watch in Canada and a list of nominees.

Trying to keep the weight off long-term? Here’s the best low-carb diet

Open this photo in gallery: The researchers examined the link between low-carbohydrate diets and long-term weight change from a broad scope, one that considered macronutrient quality as well as quantity.Taylor Stinson/The Canadian Press

Low-carb diets have demonstrably helped with weight loss in the short term. Now, a Harvard study has the results of a probe into whether low-carb diets help keep weight off in the long run. As it turns out, not all low-carb diets are created equal. Read more on the latest research here.

TODAY’S LONG READ

40(ish) larger-than-life personalities* who shaped Bay Street over four decades (*and one virus)

Open this photo in gallery: Corporate Canada has undergone some seismic shifts since Report on Business magazine launched the inaugural Top 1000 list in June 1984.The Globe and Mail

This is Report on Business magazine’s 40th year in print, so we reached out to ROB contributors, past and present, about some of their favourite stories over the decades and the people behind them.

