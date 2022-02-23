Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The federal government has dropped the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.

Trudeau made the announcement on Wednesday at news conference alongside other cabinet ministers who have fielded questions from some MPs, including in the Liberal caucus, about why emergency measures are required.

“Today, after careful consideration, we’re ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act,” the Prime Minister said at a news conference.

On Monday, Liberal and NDP MPs voted to invoke the never before used legislation. The Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois voted against it.

Police face off with demonstrators participating in a protest organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates on Feb. 19, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Ukraine declares state of emergency as it braces for possible Russian assault

Ukraine declared a state of emergency and reservists began reporting to their units Wednesday as President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government braced this country for a Russian assault that seems increasingly likely.

After weeks of questioning Western intelligence reports that suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Zelensky and his officials have shifted in recent days to preparing for war.

The 30-day state of emergency will see additional police deployed into the streets and around critical infrastructure, as well as giving them powers to stop people and demand to see their documents.

Meanwhile, Canada is sending hundreds more troops to Europe and slapping what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a “first round” of new economic sanctions on Russia for its decision to recognize two breakaway regions in Ukraine and deploy soldiers there.

“Russia’s flagrant disregard for the independence of a sovereign nation is a serious threat to security and stability in the region – and around the world,” Trudeau said. “We are taking these actions today in a stand against authoritarianism. The people of Ukraine, like all people, must be free to determine their own future.”

Canada’s announcement comes one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Donetsk and Luhansk – two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine – as independent territories and announced he would send in Russian troops.

Ukrainian frontier guards patrol an area along the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine Feb. 23, 2022.ANTONIO BRONIC/Reuters

Gunman’s spouse should be compelled to testify at inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting, says lawyer for families

Of all the potential witnesses who could be called to testify at a public inquiry into the mass shooting that terrorized Nova Scotia in April, 2020, few people may be more able to answer key questions at the centre of tragedy than the gunman’s common-law partner.

But as public proceedings for the Mass Casualty Commission begin in Halifax, Lisa Banfield’s appearance at the inquiry is in doubt. That concerns some families of the attack’s 22 victims, who say her knowledge of what happened in the first hours of the rampage in Portapique, N.S., must be shared publicly.

“For a number of our clients, it’s a non-starter,” said Sandra McCulloch, a lawyer with Patterson Law, the Halifax firm that has named Ms. Banfield in a lawsuit against the gunman’s estate, valued at $2.1-million. “There’s no question Ms. Banfield has important information to provide to this inquiry. The whole purpose of this inquiry is to properly understand what happened... Without a fulsome, factual basis for that work, it’s difficult to see how the commission can complete its mandate.”

Nova Scotians have waited a long time for the joint provincial-federal inquiry, and the first week of its public proceedings began on Tuesday with plenty of drama.

A couple pays their respects at a roadblock in Portapique, N.S. on April 22, 2020.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Banks have unfrozen most convoy protesters’ accounts, but some are still suspended under court orders, CBA says: Canada’s banks have unfrozen most accounts belonging to customers who were linked to illegal blockades, an industry group said, restoring access to financial services that was cut off for dozens of people under emergency powers last week as a tool to pressure protesters to leave downtown Ottawa.

Ontario’s COVID-19 pandemic job recovery sharply uneven, report shows: Ontario’s job market charted a very uneven recovery over the course of 2021, with employment in low-wage industries remaining woefully below pre-pandemic levels, while the number of people employed in higher-wage white-collar jobs soared to levels not seen before in years.

Jean Charest inclined to seek the federal Conservative leadership, but final decision depends on rules: Former Quebec premier Jean Charest is inclined to seek the leadership of the federal Conservative party but is waiting to see the rules of the race before he makes a final decision, says a source close to Mr. Charest.

Wildfires getting worse globally, governments unprepared, UN says: A warming planet and changes to land-use patterns mean more wildfires will scorch large parts of the globe in coming decades, causing spikes in unhealthy smoke pollution and other problems that governments are ill prepared to confront, according to a UN report released Wednesday.

The case of the magician, rapper and stolen bitcoin: Is crypto heading for more oversight?: A millennial husband and wife duo in New York were arrested earlier this month for allegedly conspiring to launder US$4.5-billion worth of bitcoin. One is described as a “cringe rapper” who calls herself Razzlekhan because, in her own words, she is like Genghis Khan but with more pizzazz. The other is an occasional magician.

MARKET WATCH

Investors around the world lost their appetite for risk on Wednesday with stocks selling off and the U.S. dollar gaining ground as Ukraine declared a state of emergency amid intensifying fears of a full-scale Russian invasion.

Trading in both riskier and safe-haven assets has been volatile since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s dispatch of troops earlier this week into parts of Ukraine, which in turn triggered sanctions from Western countries and the threat of more to come if Moscow advances further.

Oil futures, which whipsawed during the session between supply concerns and uncertainty, settled well below their session highs. U.S. Treasury yields, while staying above Tuesday’s close, were also volatile.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index lost 163.65 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 20,744.17. It rose to a high of 20,996.07 in early trading before sliding through the session.

The heavyweight financial sector lost 1.3 per cent a day before earnings season for the country’s big bank begins. Energy stocks finished up 0.3%, while the materials sector closed 0.4 per cent higher. Wall Street indexes also ended sharply lower. Nasdaq led the day’s decline, while the information technology sector was the biggest drag on the S&P 500.

TALKING POINTS

Our shared reality – and the knowledge that undergirds it – is being assaulted

“We are discovering for ourselves what until now we had observed at second-hand: large numbers of our fellow citizens can be made to believe almost anything. This is a challenge to our democracy orders of magnitude greater than the disruptive possibilities of a few strategically placed trucks.” – Andrew Coyne

Western deterrence has failed in Ukraine

“Gone are the promises of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, when Kyiv was persuaded to give up the third-largest nuclear arsenal in the world in exchange for guarantees for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Now, although Mr. Putin has not taken over Ukraine outright, he appears confident about acquiring it on an instalment plan.” – Aurel Braun

The ‘anti-vax’ label is a problem, and it needs to be retired

“We are all tired of COVID-19 and want to move on, but let’s take an inclusive path forward that maximizes understanding around personal and public safety without the burden of opposition. So maybe it’s time to get rid of the term “anti-vax” in favour of shared understanding, meaningful conversation, and an approach based in evidence.” – Latif Murji and Eric Nelson

Our new national disgrace: harassing TV journalists

“It’s a particularly vile type of bullying. TV reporters working at a protest are very vulnerable. Trying to concentrate on reporting live, and with a camera operator concentrating on the camera, the reporters are exposed, unguarded and easy prey for those who want to terrorize them.” – John Doyle

LIVING BETTER

How to keep your tattoos looking good as you age

Tattoos, like the skin they’re in, are subject to the sands of time. If the customer is no longer happy with the design, an artist may be able to design a new tattoo that covers the original, he says.

In cases when neither of those will do, there is laser removal. A laser delivers high-temperature pulses at rapid speed that breaks up the ink particles in the skin. Once broken up, the ink particles are flushed naturally out of the system while the surrounding skin is undamaged.

While laser treatments are available widely, the Canadian Dermatology Association would prefer directed-energy dermatology devices – including tattoo and hair removal laser systems – be offered by physicians or physician-designated staff.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Everything, has big plans for Canada’s economic future

Minister of everything, Chrystia Freeland has taken on some of the toughest challenges of the Liberal government, including ensuring the economy emerges from the pandemic stronger than ever, Feb. 23, 2022.Alexa Mazzarello/The Globe and Mail

In an alternate universe, you would know Chrystia Freeland only as a writer and journalist, as an eminent authority on Vladimir Putin and the oligarchs who feed off him, perhaps eventually as the editor-in-chief of this newspaper or the Financial Times.

You would see her on talk shows, on the lecture circuit, publishing another award-winning book examining the ways of wealth and power. That was the train she was on in 2013, when she decided to jump the track and enter national politics.

Since being elected in 2015, she’s become known as Justin Trudeau’s Everything Minister, his one sure bet, parachuted into critical jobs at crucial junctures – minister of international trade, of foreign affairs, of intergovernmental affairs, deputy prime minister and, lately, minister of finance.

In every job, she has delivered. Her next assignment is a federal budget that will carve a path forward for a nation facing multiple challenges. She spoke to Trevor Cole from Ottawa, in front of a quartet of Canadian flags.

