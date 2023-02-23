Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

When Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began back in 2022, military veteran Dmytro Klymenko rejoined the Ukrainian army and is now serving as a lieuntenant-colonel near Kharkiv. His wife Ludmila fled to Poland with their children. Like millions of Ukrainian families during this year of war, the Klymenkos have been living apart for the past year, keeping in touch through phone calls and texts, not knowing when they’ll be reunited for good. The Globe’s Paul Waldie and Mark Mackinnon tell the story of the Klymenko family, divided by war.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the international community should respond to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s use of “nuclear blackmail” by imposing sanctions on Russia’s nuclear industry. He said Rosatom, the state-controlled nuclear energy company, should be added to the list of entities under Western sanctions after Putin threatened to restart the nuclear weapons race.

Earlier this week, Putin declared that Russia was suspending its participation in a key nuclear arms control treaty that governs the number of warheads the United States and Russia can possess. And today, he said that Russia would build up its nuclear deterrent by deploying a long-delayed intercontinental ballistic missile, rolling out hypersonic missiles and adding new nuclear submarines.

Ottawa reaches agreements in principle with five provinces for federal health-care funding

The federal government has reached health care funding deals with Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island, cementing the spending plan Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced two weeks ago.

Deals with the eight other provinces and territories remain outstanding but the federal government has made it clear that it will not offer more money than what Trudeau released on Feb. 7 at a meeting with the premiers in Ottawa.

Details of the agreements in principle have so far only been released for three of the provinces. Ontario will receive $8.4-billion in new funding through a 10-year bilateral deal that is supposed to target priority areas in health care like primary care. PEI will receive $288-million in its bilateral deal, and Nova Scotia will receive $1.01-billion through its individual deal.

Federal outsourcing on pace to reach record $21.4-billion this year

Federal outsourcing is on pace to set another record this year – $21.4-billion – and the growing expense faces increasing public scrutiny over whether the billions spent each year on outside help is providing good value for taxpayers.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux highlighted the increase in a report Thursday that analyzes the federal government’s final round of spending plans presented to Parliament for the current fiscal year that ends March 31.

The PBO report notes that spending on outsourcing – officially described as professional and special services – has increased by more than a third since the 2017-18 fiscal year. Meanwhile, the size of the public service climbed to 335,957 employees in 2022, up from 262,696 in 2017, a 28-per-cent increase.

Loblaw says grocery prices to keep rising, as grocer reports profit increase amid inflation

Loblaw executives expect food prices to keep rising through the first half of this year, as cost pressures remain throughout the sector – bad news for customers who are looking for relief on their grocery bills during a time of high inflation.

“We still have over 1,000 supplier requests on our desks for significant cost increases,” Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston said on a conference call Thursday to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter earnings. “We continue to believe that these inflationary pressures are temporary and that they will ease with time. But predicting how long that will take is proving extremely challenging.”

Grocers have come under fire for not doing enough to combat food inflation, which has outpaced general inflation for 13 months in a row. Loblaw reported Thursday that its internal food inflation measures were “generally in line” with the Consumer Price Index in the fourth quarter.

Rob Carrick: Wealthy households fuel the inflation that makes life unaffordable for others

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Freeland rings national-security alarm about founders of Canadian bank: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is raising national-security concerns about Wealth One Bank of Canada, telling three of its founding shareholders that they could be susceptible to Chinese government coercion, according to two sources.

Gaza rockets, Israeli strikes follow deadly West Bank raid: Palestinian militants in Gaza launched rockets at southern Israel and Israeli aircraft struck targets in the coastal enclave early Thursday after a deadly gunbattle with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank killed 10 Palestinians.

Reducing social media improves body image: A study found teens and young adults felt better about their appearance and body weight after they cut their use of social media by 50 per cent for three weeks.

Toronto to hold important by-election: The city clerk says a mayoral by-election to replace John Tory is planned for June 26.

Rental housing construction impacted by ban on foreign buyers: Canada’s ban on foreign purchases of residential property is creating barriers to construction of new rental housing.

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison: A Los Angeles judge on Thursday sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 16 years in prison after a jury convicted him of the 2013 rape and sexual assault of an Italian actor and model.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street ended a topsy-turvy Thursday in positive territory, as investors grappled with how interest rate policy might affect the U.S. economy. The S&P/TSX composite index ended slightly lower, down 5.14 points at 20,188.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 108.82 points at 33,153.91. The S&P 500 index was up 21.27 points at 4,012.32, while the Nasdaq composite was up 83.33 points at 11,590.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.81 cents US, compared with 73.84 cents US on Wednesday.

TALKING POINTS

The best job in politics? Quitting as soon as you start

“To become a politician, one simply has to become a candidate. ... After that, the only rational move is to resign at the same press conference/media availability/coffee klatch where you’ve announced your foray into politics.” – Vicky Mochama

More offensive than Roald Dahl’s works is the cleansing of them by his estate

“Literature is more than distinguishing good from evil. Indeed, moral indoctrination tends to deflate a story, puncturing all magic, turning wordy daydreams into wordy preaching.” – Tom Rachman

The ‘15-minute city’ controversy is based on bunk. The fear behind it is worth considering

“I don’t believe that the purpose of the 15-minute city is to do anything other than create more vibrant and walkable communities – a laudable goal. But if another pandemic did hit, would I have faith in our governments not to, say, erect physical barriers to limit movement and demand vaccination papers at neighbourhood checkpoints?” – Jen Gerson

Let’s get politicians to tell us how they would close Roxham Road, not why

“But Canadian politicians who don’t tell us how they would do it are avoiding the talk about costs, or the potential for border breaches to proliferate, or locking people up, or toughening the system.” – Campbell Clark

LIVING BETTER

Nine wines to enjoy during the countdown to spring

Tasting a fresh and zesty sauvignon blanc might not match the mood if there’s an April blizzard swirling outside your door, but as a harbinger of brighter days ahead, it’s hard to beat, writes Christopher Waters. Read his recommendations for four white wines perfect for spring, offering a range in styles, from a classic expression of pinot grigio to richer and rounder offerings from two exciting Canadian wineries and a venerable Australian estate.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Eugene Levy tackles his own insecurities for The Reluctant Traveler

Eugene Levy visits Venice in “The Reluctant Traveler,” premiering Friday, February 24 on Apple TV+.APPLE TV+

Actor Eugene Levy admits he’s never been a curious person or boasted a sense of adventure. He doesn’t enjoy travelling, but when he does visit another city, you’ll catch him hanging at his hotel or sipping a cappuccino at a café, watching other people do touristy stuff.

That trepidation over leaving his comfort zone was why the performer politely declined – twice – when Apple TV+ and London-based production company Twofour called him up with the idea of hosting a travel show. After highlighting all the reasons they had the wrong guy, Levy hung up and executive producer David Brindley immediately knew the actor’s reluctance was a great hook.

Thus, The Reluctant Traveler took flight. Over eight episodes, the show features Levy meeting people around the globe and partaking in local adventures.

