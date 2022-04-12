Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Major-General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service, says that a report that Russia had used chemical weapons, while unverified, was an expected development now that Russia’s conventional offensive had stalled. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, he added that Russia had suffered a major “strategic failure” and was forced to withdraw from territory captured around Kyiv and in the north of Ukraine.

Budanov said Russian President Vladimir Putin is still trying to capture all of Ukraine, and that Russia had already shown in Syria’s civil war that it condones the use of chemical weapons.

On Monday, a unit of Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol said three people had suffered breathing problems after a mysterious substance was dispersed from a Russian drone.

Also:

The World Bank is preparing a $1.5-billion support package for war-torn Ukraine and plans to aid developing countries struggling to keep up with surging food and energy prices.

Ukraine’s security services said they had arrested pro-Russian politician and Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk.

U.S. inflation soared 8.5% in past year; Bank of Canada is expected to raise rate tomorrow

The U.S. Labor Department said that its consumer price index jumped 8.5 per cent in March from 12 months earlier, the sharpest year-over-year increase since 1981. Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Here at home, the Bank of Canada is expected to raise its interest rate by half a percentage point Wednesday in response to rising inflation rates. It would be the largest rate hike in two decades. Here’s everything we know so far ahead of the announcement.

Urban gunfire

Toronto police say they have arrested a man who they believe was choosing his victims at random. Richard Jonathan Edwin, aged 39, faces two counts of first-degree murder. A gunman killed Kartik Vasudev, a 21-year-old college student from India, last Thursday at Toronto’s Sherbourne subway station. On Saturday there was another fatal shooting at Dundas Street. Elijah Eleazar Mahepath, 35, was out running errands when he was killed. The suspect was likely planning more attacks, police said.

Meanwhile, police in New York are still searching for a gunman who opened fire on passengers of a subway train at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Station, during the morning rush earlier today. Investigators believe the gunman deployed a smoke device before opening fire.

Increased transit patrols on TTC in light of New York subway shooting

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Ontario renters fall through the cracks as landlord complaint hearings move online

Ontario’s Landlord and Tenant Board, the body charged with resolving rental disputes, went virtual in March, 2020, and ever since, legal hearings have become an obstacle for renters seeking recourse in landlord-tenant disputes, especially those who have limited access to technology. And while computers and cellphones allow participants to log in from anywhere, problems ranging from glitchy software and no internet connection to confusion and mistaken identities abound.

Migrants flee South Africa as anti-foreigner hostility worsens

Increasing anti-immigrant rhetoric in South Africa has triggered a wave of raids on African migrants in their homes and shops. The country has gone through cycles of anti-foreigner violence in the past, but this time the migrants are facing increasingly hostile language and policies of mainstream politicians and community leaders.

Boris Johnson and British finance minister to be fined over lockdown parties

The U.K. Prime Minister and his finance minister Rishi Sunak will be fined for breaking Britain’s strict coronavirus lockdown rules, provoking calls for their resignations. Boris Johnson apologized but defied calls to resign. Police have been investigating 12 gatherings at Johnson’s Downing Street office and the Cabinet Office after an internal inquiry found his staff had enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties that were not permitted.

Shanghai eases two-week COVID-19 shutdown, allowing some residents to leave their homes

Some residents of Shanghai were allowed out of their homes as the city eased a two-week-old shutdown after a video showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket. About 6.6 million people can go outdoors, but some must stay in their own neighbourhoods. Some markets and pharmacies would reopen.

Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on earlier today making it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The bill, which takes effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns next month, makes an exception only for an abortion performed to save the life of the mother. Its passage comes as the conservative U.S. Supreme Court considers ratcheting back abortion rights that have been in place for nearly 50 years.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street turned rally to sell-off, reversing earlier gains as impending monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve once again pulled growth stocks back into red territory. The Canadian stock market tracked that action, one day ahead of a widely expected rate hike by the Bank of Canada, and ended down 0.34% - although energy stocks rallied on a jump in crude oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87.72 points, or 0.26%, to 34,220.36, the S&P 500 lost 15.08 points, or 0.34%, to 4,397.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.38 points, or 0.3%, to 13,371.57.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 75.08 points to 21,715.41. The loonie traded for 79.26 U.S. cents.

TALKING POINTS

Pierre Poilievre is preparing to upend Canadian politics

Gary Mason: “He’s exploiting people’s fears and vulnerabilities, just as Mr. Trump did. Does Mr. Poilievre present the same danger to this country?”

Paying people to buy an electric car is a really expensive way to cut emissions

Editorial: “Getting there by offering big subsidies to a small number of new car purchasers is highly inefficient – ecologically, economically and fiscally.”

LIVING BETTER

Tips for becoming a green thumb in your retirement years

Fresh air, physical activity, the chance to grow your own healthy and economical food alternatives. It’s no wonder gardening has proven immensely popular through the pandemic, and with retirees in particular. Four Canadian green thumbs offer advice for seniors on how to dig in.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Zosia Bielski examines the challenges faced by LGBTQ Ukrainians, as Russian troops advance and homophobic Russian policies loom. They face discrimination in all places of refuge: in shelters at home and amid the rampant anti-LGBTQ hostility in neighbouring countries. In response, advocacy groups in and beyond Ukraine call for focused support from governments and humanitarian organizations.

