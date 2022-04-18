Good evening, let’s start with the latest developments in Ukraine:

“Mariupol is 75 per cent gone,” Tatiana Kitskay told The Globe and Mail’s Mark MacKinnon after she and her husband Andrey had finally reached the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia after a harrowing five-day journey, which in prewar times was a three-hour drive.

The city, which has been under siege since shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24, is still not entirely under Russian control. An unknown number of Ukrainian fighters are still holding out in the Azovstal steel factory.

As Russia sought to crush the last pockets of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, it also launched a wave of new attacks targeting cities across Ukraine. The most dramatic strike in the western city of Lviv, where seven people were killed by a barrage of cruise missiles, was launched from about 2,000 kilometres away in southern Russia. It destroyed a car repair shop and damaged the railway line in a city that is the busiest hub for refugees fleeing to other parts of Europe.

Lviv has also become a gateway for weapons supplied by Western governments to the Ukrainian military.

The Decibel podcast: When your country is invaded, how do you keep your family’s spirits up? In besieged Kharkiv, Ukraine, Natalie Slyusar focused on trying to give her son a regular 16th birthday. Here she recounts what it’s like for a family to cope with an invasion.

Where is the COVID-19 data? Reduced reporting is hindering Canada’s response to sixth wave and new variants, experts say

The decision by provincial and territorial governments to scale back COVID-19 data collection and reporting has left Canadians to navigate what some experts are calling the most uncertain wave of the pandemic to date.

Most jurisdictions have stopped testing broadly and are now limiting or consolidating data, such as hospitalization indicators. Many have also reduced public reporting frequency from daily to weekly.

Those who have worked to prepare Canadians for what may lie ahead say they are now flying blind as the last remaining public-health measures are lifted and the Omicron subvariant BA.2 fuels a resurgence of cases.

Opinion: We can reduce the threat of COVID-19 without more lockdowns - Mustafa Hirji

Real estate sector gears up to battle Liberal government’s proposal to ban “blind bidding” for houses

Ottawa’s April 7 budget proposed to end blind bidding, in which competing buyers in a multiple-bid situation do not know what others are offering to pay for a home. It has taken some of the blame for out-of-control competition during the pandemic’s real estate boom.

But Canada’s national real estate association and other powerful industry groups oppose the federal plan, saying that ending blind bidding would not bring down prices and would deprive homeowners of the choice of how they want to sell their homes.

Real estate laws are governed by the provinces and territories, so Ottawa cannot unilaterally ban the practice. Instead, the budget proposed that the federal Housing Minister work with his provincial counterparts to implement the new law.

Canadian veterans group gives up Afghan rescue efforts, citing burnout and Ottawa’s bureaucratic roadblocks

The Veterans Transition Network, which says it raised $3.6-million and helped rescue 2,061 Afghans since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, 2021, is refocusing on its main priority of helping Canadian veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental-health problems.

Oliver Thorne, VTN executive director, said onerous government paperwork, lack of federal funding and the difficulty of finding safe routes out of Afghanistan forced the charitable organization to give up its efforts to evacuate Afghans who supported Ottawa’s military and diplomatic mission in the country.

Raptors’ playoff game tonight: Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia as the Toronto Raptors face the 76ers for Game 2 of the playoff series, looking to make adjustments after losing the first game Saturday night. They will be without rookie Scottie Barnes, who has a sprained ankle. And here is everything you need to know about the Raptors 2022 playoff run. Opinion: Saturday night was the wrong way for the Raptors to lose. If they lose again, they risk a world of hurt they don’t want to contemplate - Cathal Kelly

U.S. transportation mask mandate ruled unlawful: A federal judge in Florida said today a U.S. mask mandate on public transportation is unlawful, overturning a Biden administration effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Alex Jones’s Infowars files for Chapter 11: Infowars is seeking bankruptcy protection as the website’s founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks closed lower today after flip-flopping throughout afternoon trading, as investors contrasted Bank of America’s positive earnings with surging bond yields ahead of further earnings cues this week. Canada’s main stock index ended with a modest gain, aided by a rally in energy stocks as oil and natural gas prices rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.54 points or 0.11 per cent to 34,411.69, the S&P 500 slipped 0.90 points or 0.02 per cent to 4,391.69, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 18.72 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 13,332.36.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 22.71 points or 0.1 per cent to 21,878.41. The loonie traded for 79.25 U.S. cents.

TALKING POINTS

The moral and societal imperative to fix long-term care

“The situation in nursing homes was dire before COVID-19. What the pandemic did was lift the veil on long-standing systemic failings and remind us that the solutions required are systemic.” - André Picard

Can Canada really afford the ships and jets that the military has bought?

“Any level of funding can be an appropriate level – just as long as it supports the government’s clear articulation of the role and mission it prescribes for Canada’s military. That has been a missing piece for years.” - Alan Williams, former assistant deputy minister of materiel at the Department of National Defence

LIVING BETTER

Bone broth became popular in recent years because of the Paleo diet, and is now so fashionable it’s a key ingredient in weight loss plans. But is it a superfood or just superhyped? Here’s what we know about bone broth – and what we don’t. Bone broth’s health claims are largely untested and, therefore, unfounded.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Stained glass window in little-known Ottawa church is a masterpiece hidden in plain sight

Stained glass window at St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church on April 13, 2022 in Ottawa.Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

There are many ways you could describe the astonishing stained-glass window that stands over the altar of Ottawa’s St. Bartholomew’s Anglican Church, a few steps from the grounds of Rideau Hall. Rector Rev. David Clunie puts it like this: hidden in plain sight.

Shirley Ann Brown, a professor of art history at York University and a recognized expert on stained glass art, says the First World War-era window “is significant in the world of stained glass for two reasons: as the work of the artist, Wilhelmina Geddes, and because of its artistic style and qualities.” The colourful window depicts slain soldiers rising to heaven and being welcomed by saints, kings, famous soldiers – and even mythical figures.

Geddes herself is significant as she was among the first women to forge a career in a traditionally male-dominated profession, with her pioneering work emerging around 1910. “Her artistry,” Brown says, “was personal and idiosyncratic – unlike anything seen in her contemporaries.” Read Roy MacGregor’s full story here.

