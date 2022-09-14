Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Ukrainians hide out in Kharkiv’s basements and subway stations, still wary after being liberated from Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the city of Izyum, which until last week was a major Russian military hub, to officially raise the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag once more over the city centre.

“Today we, and especially the people in the temporarily occupied territories, looking up, are looking for only one thing – the flag of our state. This means the heroes are here. This means the enemy is gone, they have fled,” Zelensky said.

But for the people who still live in this war-battered region, the trauma is also far from over, reports The Globe’s Mark MacKinnon. In Kharkiv, where the city has been under steady attack since the first hours of the invasion on Feb. 24, there are many like Natalya Afanasenko, who say they won’t come out of their shelters until the war is over.

EU seeks more than $140-billion to insulate consumers from energy crisis

Queen Elizabeth lies in state at Westminster Hall after thousands attend procession

Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace for the last time on Wednesday, with her casket resting on top of a horse-drawn gun carriage.

Hundreds of thousands of people lined the carriage route and some camped out overnight to get a prime spot. Others began queueing for the lying in state as early as Monday. Officials estimated that more than 400,000 people would likely pass through the hall. The queue could stretch for as long as five kilometres at times, and mourners have been warned that they may have to wait up to 30 hours.

Read more:

Canada’s banks to remain open on Sept. 19 as federal government plans holiday for Queen’s funeral

Staff for King Charles at Clarence House told during mourning they could lose jobs

Omer Aziz: Queen Elizabeth, for all her grace, could not redeem a disgraceful legacy

In photos: Thousands watch Queen Elizabeth's final journey to Westminster Hall

Ontario long-term care patients can be transferred up to 150 kilometres away under new rules

Ontario hospitals will be able to temporarily enroll patients awaiting long-term care homes into facilities they did not choose up to 150 kilometres away, while charging those who refuse to leave a $400-a-day fee.

The details are outlined in new regulations the government released on Wednesday and are meant to give force to the province’s recently fast-tracked legislation, Bill 7. Ontario says the measures, which will affect elderly patients whose doctors say no longer need hospital care, is needed to ease pressure on Ontario’s overcrowded hospitals.

Canadian-owned mining company, executives found guilty of involuntary homicide after Burkina Faso flood disaster

A Canadian-owned mining company and two executives at its zinc mine in Burkina Faso have been convicted of involuntary homicide in connection with a flooding disaster that killed eight miners.

Workers were trapped underground after a sudden torrential rainfall caused flooding, leading to a 66-day search that eventually found them dead, after millions of litres of water had been pumped out of the mine, report The Globe’s Geoffrey York and Niall McGee.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Hajdu discusses First Nation policing after Saskatchewan stabbings: Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says Ottawa is committed to working with James Smith Cree Nation on issues such as community policing and a new treatment centre, which would offer treatment for addictions and culturally appropriate mental health programs.

RCMP apprehension unit wasn’t searching for Saskatchewan stabbing suspect before rampage

Suspect in GTHA shootings had a long criminal history, documents indicate: The suspected gunman in a string of shootings that killed a Toronto police officer and an auto shop owner had an extensive criminal record, including a history of robbery, drug trafficking and weapon possession, Parole Board of Canada documents show.

Hockey Canada says 2019 e-mail does not reflect organization’s ‘direction’: The national federation says the e-mail detailing its desire to self-govern its safe-sport cases isn’t reflective of the organization’s response to complaints, pointing to the creation of an “independent third-party complaint process.”

End of pandemic ‘is in sight,’ WHO chief says: The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the UN agency’s Director-General, while warning of the possibility of future waves of the virus.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street ended a directionless session higher on Wednesday as an on-target inflation report largely stanched the flow of Tuesday’s sell-off and investors pressed the “pause” button.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.12 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 31,135.09, the S&P 500 gained 13.32 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 3,946.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 86.10 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 11,719.68.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.74 points, closing the trading day at 19,726.14.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.95 cents US compared with 76.28 cents US on Tuesday.

TALKING POINTS

It’s the Pierre Poilievre party now: completely different, and yet completely the same

“New members or old, what unites Conservatives in their present mood is a desire to be represented by a pugilist, someone who will not back down or apologize but take the fight to the hated Liberals. After 18 years in the political trenches, Mr. Poilievre has certainly earned that reputation. His was a campaign designed to make Conservatives feel good about themselves. Where Erin O’Toole admonished the party that it needed to ‘change and grow,’ Mr. Poilievre’s message was that everything was just fine with the party as it was.” - Andrew Coyne

Alberta’s legal aid system is being starved

“For as long as the provincial government resists increasing legal aid funding in a substantial and immediate way, individuals in the justice system, and ultimately our democracy, will suffer. The financial cut-offs for eligibility are so low that some of the most needy and vulnerable individuals are denied representation. This is unconscionable.” - Deborah R. Hatch

LIVING BETTER

Budgeting 101: How to pick the app or template to track your spending

Getting ahead financially is difficult until you make a habit of spending less than you learn. That’s the most basic rule of personal finance, says Globe columnist Rob Carrick. And yet, it’s the one that many of us struggle to follow.

For those who really don’t enjoy keeping tracking of their spending, the first step is to be honest about what kind of budgeting solution will be right for you. Are you a spreadsheet or an app person? Are you likely to stick to regularly checking in with your budget, or are you better off doing a lot of organizing in the beginning to make everything happen automatically?

TODAY’S LONG READ

Inside the home of a Queen Elizabeth superfan as she mourns the monarch

Margaret Tyler, who has branded herself as Britain's 'most loyalist royalist,' has covered most of her house's main floor and front wall in monarchy memorabilia.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail

There are royal fans, superfans and then there’s Margaret Tyler.

Ms. Tyler’s house in north London is nothing short of a shrine to the Queen and the Royal Family.

Almost every inch of the four rooms on the main floor is covered in mugs, plates, books, magazines, life-sized cut-outs, photographs and odd trinkets including slippers and masks. There are unopened bottles of royal barbecue sauce and gin – “I’m a teetotaller.” There’s even a framed display of every member of the Royal Family’s name written in Scrabble tiles. Read the full story by Paul Waldie.

