UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres amplified ceasefire demands today, saying Gaza is becoming a “graveyard for children,” as Palestinian health authorities said the death toll from Israeli strikes had exceeded 10,000.

Both Israel and the Hamas militants who control Gaza have rebuffed mounting international pressure for a ceasefire. Israel says hostages taken by Hamas should be released first; Hamas says it will not free them or stop fighting while Gaza is under attack.

Liberals, Bloc defeat Conservative motion to extend carbon price exemption to all home heating

Liberal and Bloc Québécois MPs defeated a Conservative motion to expand the federal government’s carbon price exemption to all forms of home heating today, as the country’s premiers banded together to demand fairness under Ottawa’s climate policies.

Why the U.S. economy is booming while Canada’s economy stalls

The Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve both began raising interest rates in March, 2022. Both tightened monetary policy at the quickest pace in decades. In Canada, that’s pushed the economy to the edge of a recession. South of the border, the U.S. economy is defying gravity.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Pay transparency: Ontario plans to require employers to include salary ranges in job postings and disclose if artificial intelligence is used during the hiring process. The Labour Minister said the province is also considering banning the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence.

Trump’s day in court: Donald Trump was repeatedly scolded today by the judge presiding over his civil fraud trial, who reminded him that “this is not a political rally,” as the former U.S. president testified in a lawsuit accusing him of dramatically inflating his net worth.

Rogers: In a new court filing, Rogers says it has “rational” and “justifiable” reasons for withholding some board information from two of its directors, Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers, who are sisters. Last month, the two women launched a legal challenge to obtain the documents, reigniting a long-standing feud between warring factions of the family that controls the telecom giant.

Fire in Nigeria: Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says two people died in an explosion today at Canada’s high commission in Nigeria. As of 2022, there were 12 Canadian diplomats posted in the city of Abuja and 32 locally hired staff.

Airbnb: New legislation that would restrict B.C. residents from listing their investment properties on Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms may already have led to an increase in sale listings for these properties in Victoria, according to an analysis by a long-time housing market observer. This could be a sign that investors who bought homes with the intention to rent them to visitors are now trying to get out of the business before having to register with the province under potential new rules.

Dental care: A new dentistry clinic in Toronto is only offering basic procedures and streamlining administrative work online – a model being hailed for providing better access to lower-income people but also being questioned for its viability in the for-profit sector.

Holiday shopping: Financially stressed customers are watching their budgets more closely than ever, and as a result, retailers are expecting a drop in holiday spending.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index ended lower today as resource shares fell, but optimism that long-term borrowing costs have peaked helped to cap losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 80.91 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 19,743.94, after five straight days of gains.

The S&P 500 gained 7.64 points, or 0.18 per cent, to end at 4,365.98 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 40.50 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 13,518.78. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.54 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 34,095.86.

TALKING POINTS

All Justin Trudeau needs is a little luck and a time machine

“It sure feels like just a few years ago, Mr. Trudeau’s wily political strategists would have been quicker to grasp a storm was coming, and chart a way through it. The small inner circle of veteran Trudeau operatives seems to be showing signs of exhaustion from years of managing potential disaster, and this time, they made it worse.” - Campbell Clark

The UCP base’s push on divisive social issues is a dilemma for Danielle Smith

“The Premier is going to face immense pressure from those party members. At the AGM itself, one old-school conservative told me that while PC members had the mindset of doing what they could to support the leader against external political rivals, the newer UCP members are more likely to ask, ‘What have you done for me lately?’” - Kelly Cryderman

We cannot give up on the dream of nuclear disarmament

“Despite the heartening embrace today by world leaders of the dictum that ‘a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,’ we continue to plan for nuclear war. This is the source of our peril.” - John Polanyi

Twitter was once a valuable business tool; X is now a mess

“A lot of long-term users have been quick to eulogize the worlds they built on the erstwhile Twitter, rushing to replicate them on similar apps. But filling voids of community and conversation is one thing, and replacing professional opportunities is another entirely.” - Rob Csernyik

LIVING BETTER

No appetite as you get older? Here’s how to get the nutrients you need

Open this photo in gallery: Changes to taste, smell and vision, senses that allow us to enjoy food, can also blunt appetite. So can certain medications, low mood and loneliness.Anchiy/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

People older than 60 might experience a decline in appetite, feeling less hungry and unable to eat as much food as they did when younger. This gradual decrease in appetite is often considered a normal part of aging. However, eating smaller meals can make it challenging to get the proper nutrition your body requires.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Unearthing climate history frozen in time

Open this photo in gallery: Combatant Col, a saddle of snow and ice between Mount Waddington and Mount Combatant in British Columbia's Coast Mountains, lies 300 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.Bastian Fleury/Handout

Deep ice samples extracted from a glacier in British Columbia could help explain the string of climate-related events buffeting Western Canada. One expert has been working to extract an ice core there since 2004, hoping for hundreds of years of valuable climate records. The Globe and Mail is following this project from the icefield to the laboratory.

