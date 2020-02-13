Evening Update: U.S. adds charges against Huawei; Ontario to probe suicide of First Nations teen Devon Freeman

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

U.S. adds charges to its case against Huawei

The U.S. government has filed a superseding indictment against Huawei Technologies, charging the Chinese smartphone maker with conspiring to violate racketeering laws and to steal trade secrets from six U.S. technology companies.

In the earlier indictment, Huawei and executive Meng Wanzhou are accused of conspiring to defraud HSBC and other banks by misrepresenting Huawei’s relationship with a company that operated in Iran. There are no new charges against Meng in the superseding indictment. Huawei declined to comment.

Meng was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of U.S. authorities. The judge presiding over her extradition proceedings reserved judgment last month. Shortly after Meng’s arrest, two Canadians - former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor - were detained in apparent retaliation, and remain incarcerated amid fraught relations between Ottawa and Beijing.

Ontario inquest to examine suicide of First Nations teen Devon Freeman

The death of Devon Freeman, an Indigenous teen who died by suicide just steps from the back door of his Ontario group home, will be the subject of an inquest, the Hamilton regional coroner’s office says.

He was last seen in early October, 2017. His body was discovered about seven months later, not by police or group home staff but accidentally by another resident.

The coroner’s office originally decided against an inquest, but his family and community, the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation, made a formal request. Their lawyers argued that it would shed light on any oversights and failures that may have led to Devon’s death and help prevent similar tragedies.

Background: How Devon Freeman died: An Ontario teen’s suicide raises hard questions about child welfare and Indigenous youth

Twelve Canadians quarantined on cruise ship have contracted coronavirus

Twelve Canadians on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship near Tokyo have contracted coronavirus, according to Japanese authorities, who may soon allow people to disembark and finish out isolation on land.

The Globe in China: Officials face the conflicting demands of halting the coronavirus and reviving the economy

Federal minister, B.C. Premier working on meetings with Indigenous leaders over blockades

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and B.C. Premier John Horgan are working to arrange meetings with Indigenous leaders in an effort to halt blockades of rail lines that have threatened Canada’s economy.

Blockade organizers across Canada have said they’re acting in solidarity with those opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en Nation.

Opinion: A protest is a constitutionally protected right. A railway blockade isn’t - Globe editorial

Read more: Portrait of a protest in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in support of the Wet’suwet’en

Bombardier exits commercial aviation business

Bombardier is pulling out of its commercial aerospace joint venture with Airbus in a bid to save cash, as it reported a US$1.7-billion net loss for its latest quarter. The venture builds the A220 single-aisle jet, formerly C Series airliner developed by Bombardier.

Airbus will pay Bombardier about US$600-million to increase its share in the venture to 75 per cent. The Quebec government will boost its share in the venture to 25 per cent for no cash consideration.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Supreme Court to hear appeals on solitary: The Supreme Court of Canada will revisit the decisions of courts in British Columbia and Ontario that said the federal law allowing prolonged solitary confinement in prison was unconstitutional.

Trump blasts Kelly: U.S. president Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter at former White House chief of staff John Kelly for being disloyal after he came to the defence of Alexander Vindman, a former national security aide who offered key testimony in the impeachment inquiry.

Hicks returns to White House: Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump’s most trusted and longest-serving aides, is returning to the White House, sources say, as counsellor to the President as his re-election campaign moves into high gear.

Kaepernick adds author, publisher résumé: Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the U.S. anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality, has announced he’s writing a memoir through his own publishing company.

MARKET WATCH

Global equity markets slumped today after a new methodology that boosted the death toll in China from the coronavirus unnerved investors, putting the brakes on a rally that had lifted North American and European stocks to record peaks.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.82 points to 29,423.60, the S&P 500 lost 5.37 points to close at 3,374.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.99 points to 9,711.97.

Canada’s main stock index fell slightly for the first time in four sessions. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 11.68 points at 17,821.17.

TALKING POINTS

Christie Blatchford was a complex force in the world of sports writing

“In the sports-writing trade, we say of something that is particularly cunning that it’s a ‘veteran move.’ All of Blatch’s moves were veteran because no one had seen more, done more, been at more or written the bejesus out of more than she had.” - Cathal Kelly

Can Michael Bloomberg save the Democrats from disaster?

“After emerging dazed from the Iowa caucuses and confused after the New Hampshire primary, discouraged Democrats are suddenly praying that a billionaire New Yorker with a history of autocratic and sexist behaviour can buy his way to victory on Super Tuesday.” ­– Konrad Yakabuski

Dear Lin-Manuel Miranda: Hamilton was worth waiting for, but why you gotta disrespect Toronto?

“It can’t be denied that the particular way this once-in-a-generation smash has arrived in Toronto – in the form of a tour full of American performers, arriving years after smaller markets south of the border got to see it (Schenectady, even!) – feels like a diss.” - J. Kelly Nestruck

LIVING BETTER

Dealing with the February blahs? Wine critic Christopher Waters recommends these hearty reds to brighten grey days. They include malbec selections from Argentina, shiraz from South Africa, plus Canadian and Australian cabernet sauvignons.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

How much food and money can you save if you trust your gut instead of the best before label?

I was cleaning out my fridge recently, feeling more and more guilty about every rotted piece of fruit and item past its “best before” date. Everything I was throwing out was wasted money and adding to a landfill somewhere. But mid-purge, I realized I wasn’t sure if I actually had to toss a lot of what I was pitching in a garbage bag. The mouldy strawberries obviously had to go. But did I really have to throw out the ground beef just because its best before date was two days ago?

“Consumers interpret ‘best before’ to mean ‘bad after’ or ‘dangerous after’ when ‘best before’ is merely a conservative guide to at what point these foods may or may not be past their best quality,” says Martin Gooch, one of Canada’s leading experts on food waste. Throwing out food because it is past its best before date even though it may still be perfectly edible is “the largest single contributor to avoidable waste of all foods along the entire chain,” he says.

If we want to save money and help the environment, we should ignore those labels and start listening to our senses. That said, learning what to watch for and changing habits can be a challenge – and a wrong decision could cause illness. Trusting yourself is the first step. Read Dave McGinn’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian.