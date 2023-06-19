Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken in Beijing on Monday, as the two superpowers seek to put relations back on track after they were derailed by a Chinese spy balloon earlier this year.

Ahead of Blinken’s visit to the Chinese capital, the first by a U.S. secretary of state since 2018, Washington had been keen to downplay expectations, with officials saying that any talks would be progress enough.

Xi said “the two sides made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues.” Blinken told reporters in Beijing that the two had “made progress” and are “moving forward,” while acknowledging that disagreements and challenges remain. He said he looked forward to more visits by senior U.S. officials to China in the coming months, as well as hosting Chinese officials in Washington.

Manitoba to review deadly intersection, bring in experts if needed, Premier says

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the province will bring in experts if necessary as part of a review to ensure safety at an intersection where 15 seniors were killed in a crash. The RCMP continue to investigate Thursday’s crash on the Trans-Canada Highway between a semi-trailer truck and a minibus taking seniors on a day trip to a casino at Carberry, west of Winnipeg.

Stefanson says the province will make the appropriate checks but for now are letting the police investigation unfold.

“We don’t want to rush through this,” Stefanson told a news conference in Winnipeg on Monday. Ten people remain in hospital and one of the six in critical condition has been upgraded.

B.C.’s Donnie Creek wildfire is now the largest in the province’s history

B.C. Wildfire Service lists the Donnie Creek wildfire as out of control, noting that it is highly visible and may pose a threat to public safety. The fire, which is burning south of Fort Nelson in northeastern B.C., is now estimated at more than 5,343 square kilometres in size, and expected to grow throughout the summer.

The Plateau fire that charred 5,210 square kilometres northwest of Williams Lake in 2017 was previously considered the province’s largest fire.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Submarine missing: A search was underway Monday off the coast of Newfoundland for a small submersible reported missing near the wreck of the Titanic. Miawpukek Chief Mi’sel Joe, part owner of the ship, could not say how many people were on board the submersible, which can seat up to five people.

By-elections: Canadians went to the polls Monday to elect four new MPs to the House of Commons. Here’s what to watch for.

Temple shooting: The president of a Sikh gurdwara who was accused of terrorism and conspiracy to murder in India has been shot dead outside his temple in Surrey, B.C.

Russia: Russian politician Alexei Navalny announced the start of a new mass campaign against President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine on Monday as he began his latest trial in prison, facing a potential sentence of several decades more behind bars.

Ukraine: Ukraine said on Monday it had driven Russian forces out of an eighth village in its two-week-old counteroffensive. The reported capture of the villages reflects the incremental nature of the gains so far for Ukraine along lines Moscow has spent months strengthening.

Secret Canada: The Globe sent requests to 253 entities across the country, seeking access to data from each institution’s 2021 internal FOI request tracking systems. The Globe’s audit found that from coast to coast to coast, jurisdictions are overusing redactions and violating their statutory timeframes for how long they have to respond to requests.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index closed slightly lower on Monday as industrial and consumer discretionary shares fell, while investors awaited further clues on the interest rate outlook.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 41.16 points at 19,934.21. U.S. stock markets were closed for the Juneteenth federal holiday in the United States.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.72 cents US compared with 75.77 cents US on Friday.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

The definition of death is a deadly serious matter

“Even physicians struggle with these distinctions, to the point where there have long been two distinct forms of death: Brain death and cardiac death. The definitions can also vary, even from province to province. But newly published Canadian guidelines aim to end the confusion, making clear that in the end, the functioning of one organ – the brain – matters more than any other.” – Andre Picard

Forced psychiatry is expanding – at society’s peril

“During the research for my book, I interviewed hundreds of ordinary, intelligent people like Ms. Soros who have experienced forced psychiatric treatment – overstretched single parents, struggling university students, war refugees, sexual assault victims, and those who’d recently lost spouses or jobs – and many of them shared similar stories and perspectives.” – Rob Wipond

LIVING BETTER

It’s time to stop picking sides in the cardio vs. weightlifting debate

Data suggests there’s a middle ground in the long-standing debate over the benefits of cardio and weightlifting.

At the American College of Sports Medicine’s annual conference, held earlier this month in Denver, a comparison of the health benefits of aerobic and muscle-strengthening physical activity was selected as one of the top papers of the year. Its conclusions, in brief, are that each form of exercise is good and both is better.

The Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology’s 24-Hour Movement Guidelines, for example, suggest accumulating at least 150 minutes per week of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity, along with muscle-strengthening activity at least twice a week.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Pervasive sales culture at Canadian banks designed to push customers into high-fee products

Jane Bolstad, who spent two decades working for the big banks as a financial planner, says she’s uncomfortable with the sales culture that now permeates through the banking system.

Branch-based financial planners are typically paid on a 100-per-cent commission basis, which means they’re rewarded for selling products that make the bank more money, rather than what best suits their clients. Financial planners are selling Canadians products that don’t necessarily best meet their needs, as a result.

More and more people have started looking for financial advice since the start of COVID-19. In response, banks have pushed their advice services more aggressively, promoting themselves as trustworthy confidantes. Trust has become key to the public image of big banks, despite the sales culture at its centre.

Evening Update is written by Anna Stafford. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.