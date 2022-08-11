Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

U.S. Attorney-General Merrick Garland confirmed on Thursday that federal agents had searched former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate to probe whether he illegally removed records from the White House as he was leaving office.

Garland, the top U.S. law enforcement official, said he had personally approved the decision to search Trump’s home.

He said the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal a search warrant filed as part of the investigation due to “substantial public interest.”

Read more:

U.S. Attorney-General Merrick Garland speaks about the FBI's search warrant served at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida during a statement at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington, U.S., Aug. 11, 2022.EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Reuters

Russia turns to recruiting prisoners as it struggles to replenish troops

The prisoners at the penal colony in St. Petersburg were expecting a visit by officials, thinking it would be some sort of inspection. Instead, men in uniform arrived and offered them amnesty – if they agreed to fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.

Over the following days, about a dozen or so left the prison, according to a woman whose boyfriend is serving a sentence there. Speaking on condition of anonymity because she feared reprisals, she said her boyfriend wasn’t among the volunteers, although with years left on his sentence, he “couldn’t not think about it.”

Devastation at Russian airbase in Crimea

Satellite pictures released on Thursday showed devastation at a Russian airbase in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war.

Images from independent satellite firm Planet Labs showed three near-identical craters where buildings at Russia’s Saki airbase had been struck with apparent precision. The base, on the southwest coast of Crimea, suffered extensive fire damage with the burnt-out husks of at least eight destroyed warplanes clearly visible.

Russia has denied aircraft were damaged and said explosions at the base on Tuesday were accidental. Ukraine has not publicly claimed responsibility for the attack or said exactly how it was carried out.

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows destroyed Russian aircraft at Saki Air Base after an explosion Aug. 9, 2022.Planet Labs PBC/The Associated Press

Access to care through OHIP cards ‘is never going to change,’ Ontario Health Minister says

Ontario’s Health Minister is emphasizing today that people in the province will always be able to access health care without paying out of pocket, a day after she came under fire for refusing to rule out further privatization in the system.

Interim NDP Leader Peter Tabuns asked Health Minister Sylvia Jones in Question Period today if the minister thinks patients should start paying for care they now receive as of right.

She responded by saying access to health-care through OHIP cards “is never going to change.” However, she did not rule out – when asked – more of a role for private corporations to deliver public services, which already happens in Ontario’s system.

Read more:

Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health takes her oath at the swearing-in ceremony at Queen’s Park in Toronto on June 24, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Power outage affecting Toronto’s downtown core, cause still unknown: A large swath of Toronto’s downtown core lost power on Thursday afternoon, leaving many office buildings, a major mall and a university campus with no electricity in the middle of the day.

U.S. climate bill sets stage for trade fight with Canada over digital sales taxes: When the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act earlier this week, Canadian political and industry leaders were elated by the legislation’s climate provisions, which seem likely to provide a boost to this country’s electric vehicle industry. But other major changes in the bill set the stage for a trade standoff between the two countries over digital sales taxes.

How to check if you have an uncashed CRA cheque – and get your money: Here’s everything you need to know about seeing if you’re eligible for uncashed cheques, and more importantly, how to receive that money sooner. After all, we could all use a little extra cash during these inflationary times.

Canadian Tire profit falls 30% even as sales gain despite high inflation: Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. profits fell by more than 30 per cent in the second quarter even amid increased sales, as the company incurred costs related to an operational efficiency program and to pulling its Helly Hansen business out of Russia, and hiked its expected credit loss provision for loans in its financial services segment.

BRP Inc. to resume production at Quebec site in coming days after cyberattack; other operations to remain suspended: BRP Inc. plans to bring its snowmobile factory in Valcourt, Que., back online in the coming days but the rest of its operations remain suspended after the company was hit by a cyberattack earlier this week.

An economic oddity: Why aren’t more Canadians switching jobs?: It is a strange aspect of Canada’s pandemic recovery: With a tight labour market and loads of available jobs, why aren’t more people jumping ship to new positions or companies?

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index posted another day of triple-digit gains and U.S. markets were mixed Thursday against the backdrop of mounting evidence that inflation may be beginning to ease.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 105.94 points at 19,991.88. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.16 points at 33,336.67.

The S&P 500 index was down 2.97 points at 4,207.27, while the Nasdaq composite was down 74.90 points at 12,779.91. The Canadian dollar traded for 78.41 cents US compared with 78.19 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude contract was up US$2.41 at US$94.34 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 67 cents at US$8.87.

The December gold contract was down US$6.50 at US$1,807.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up six cents at US$3.71 a pound.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

The next Land Back battleground will be north of Lake Superior, as chiefs say no to nuclear waste on their traditional lands

“The next battleground is to the north and west of Lake Superior, on the traditional territories of Treaty 9, Treaty 3 and the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850. It is here, in an area many Indigenous people share, where the waters of Turtle Island split and either flow north to Hudson Bay or south to urban cities. It is also the spot where the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, or NWMO, wants to send truckloads of radioactive material to be buried 500 metres deep into the Canadian Shield.” – Tanya Talaga

The Mar-a-Lago raid brings the United States a step closer to civil war

“An ex-president in jail is an entirely plausible scenario at this point. But even people who have craved that comeuppance since the moment Mr. Trump descended an elevator to the applause of a hired audience should take a deep breath and ask themselves: What will the fallout be? Is it worth it?” – Stephen Marche

The Great Resignation has arrived in Canada

“The exodus is most pronounced among those between 55 and the traditional retirement age of 65 – in other words, early retirements. Nearly 150,000 people in this age group opted for the proverbial gold watch in the past 12 months – up nearly 50 per cent from last summer, when early retirements had sagged to their lowest levels since 2013.” – David Parkinson

MLB’s Field of Dreams game is another example of baseball’s history of mythmaking

“Last year’s inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams game saw the Chicago White Sox come from behind in dramatic fashion to defeat the New York Yankees 9-8. This week’s contest pits the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds. The game, however, is another product of classic American mythmaking: equal parts fiction, fantasy, romance and nostalgia, with history looking on from somewhere in the distant bleachers.” – Larry Cornies

LIVING BETTER

Tips on keeping your marriage together in retirement

When it comes to retirement, most couples plan for the places they’ll go and the people they’ll see, but don’t spend enough time thinking about how they’ll pass the rest of the time with their spouse.

“People have conversations about things like, ‘where are we going to travel’ [but] they don’t really get into the day-to-day of life,” says Amy D’Aprix, founder and chief executive of Toronto-based consulting firm Life Transitions by Dr. Amy.

Failing to communicate how to handle a major life transition like retirement can test even the most solid relationships, especially if each person’s vision of how to spend their days is different.

“Even a positive change like retirement puts stress on a relationship,” says Saunia Ahmad, director and clinical psychologist at the Toronto Psychology Clinic.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Anand Rajaram brings an element of play to Shakespeare in High Park

This summer’s Shakespeare in High Park production of As You Like it by director Anand Rajaram.Dahlia Katz/Handout

As he was getting ready to direct Canadian Stage’s production of the beloved Shakespearean pastoral comedy As You Like It, Anand Rajaram had a brainwave. He arrived at a workshop for the production wearing a costume that made it appear he was riding a giant turkey. He finished the look with a crown, and asked a colleague to make an announcement: Everybody please rise for His Royal Highness Anand Rajaram.

“People were baffled and confused, some of them were laughing,” Rajaram says. “But the whimsy was clear.”

He continues “People, with Shakespeare, tend to get very precious, and tend to get very intense about it. … So it is just a reminder to not take everything so seriously.”

When he started directing rehearsals for the play – part of Toronto’s Dream in High Park series this summer – he asked Roxanne Ignatius, one of the production designers, to turn the turkey into a peacock. He turned up in it regularly. Once, he added a fanfare to his entrance. The idea was to set the tone for the production. “Fundamentally, I just think it’s funny,” he says.

Rajaram is making his debut as a director with this production, but he’s a multi-faceted artist with a long career in acting. His credits include Dora-award-winning performances in Buffoon by Anosh Irani and Mustard by Kat Sandler; film and television appearances; voiceover work for video games and cartoons; as well as occasional stints on CBC Radio’s comedic news quiz Because News.

Evening Update is written by Emerald Bensadoun. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.