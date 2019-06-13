Evening Update: U.S. blames Iran for tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman; Freeland dismisses Chrétien proposal to cancel Meng extradition

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Suspected attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman fuel security concerns; U.S. blames Iran

Attacks on two oil tankers today off the coast of Iran left both adrift, a month after four tankers were damaged in the same area. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an afternoon news conference that American intelligence points to Iran as responsible – but did not provide hard evidence. Tehran has not yet responded to the accusation, besides Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeting that the incident was “suspicious.”

About 30 per cent of the world’s seaborne crude oil passes through this passageway, fuelling the post-attack global anxiety over the safety of the waters and driving up oil prices as much as 4 per cent today.

Iran has repeatedly warned it would block the Strait of Hormuz – near where the attacks happened – if it cannot sell its oil, a direct response to sanctions U.S. President Donald Trump put on the country. Catch up with The Globe’s timeline of the escalating U.S.-Iran tensions here. (for subscribers)

Freeland rejects Chrétien’s idea to cancel Meng’s extradition case

After reports surfaced last week that the former Prime Minister was prepared to visit Beijing to assist in negotiating for the release of two Canadian detainees, Jean Chrétien has suggested dropping senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s U.S. extradition to show that Canada is willing to ease tense relations between the two countries. He proposed that Canada’s Justice Minister exercise his legal authority to stop the U.S. extradition (for subscribers).

Chrystia Freeland dismissed the suggestion today, and said that it would be “dangerous” for Canada to cave to Chinese pressure and convey the message that arbitrary detentions are an acceptable manner of conducting foreign relations with Canada. “When we think about the implications of setting such a precedent, we could easily find ourselves in a situation where, by acting in a single, specific case, we could actually make all Canadians around the world less safe,” she said. “That is a responsibility I take very seriously.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House this week, ahead of the G20 summit where both leaders will be attempting to negotiate with China (for subscribers).

Meanwhile, U.S. senators are urging Trump not to use Huawei as a bargaining chip in his trade talks with China, warning that the potential harm to American national security would far outweigh any benefits.

Ottawa to impose carbon tax on Alberta in January, environment minister says

The federal government will impose its broad-based carbon tax on Albertans starting next January following Premier Jason Kenney’s move to kill the previous provincial levy. The plan hinges on Liberal re-election this fall.

This comes as the Parliamentary Budget Office released an estimate today that the federal carbon tax will need to be twice as high – and apply in all provinces – if Canada is going to meet its international climate-change commitments through the use of carbon pricing alone.

At the moment Canada is expected to fall short of its pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

The carbon tax is a key issue in the upcoming election campaign, The Globe’s Shawn McCarthy reports.

Raptors have another shot at the championship going into Game 6 tonight

After a nail-biting Game 5 loss, the Toronto Raptors will face off against the Golden State Warriors tonight in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, away from their home turf. This will be the final game the Warriors play in their beloved Oracle Arena, which the team has called home since the 1971-72 season.

Sarah McLachlan will start the game off with the Canadian national anthem. The Juno and Grammy winner has a history of singing O Canada to usher in historic sports moments, including for the BC Lions’ first game back at their newly refurbished home stadium in 2011 and the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks home opener in 2013.

Check back with GlobeSports.com tonight for the score and highlights.

Open this photo in gallery (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press) Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

WHAT ELSE IS ON OUR RADAR

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave White House: U.S. President Donald Trump announced today that his White House Press Secretary will step down at the end of the month. He urged Sanders to run for governor of Arkansas in a tweet.

Number of homeless people in Vancouver at a new high: Vancouver’s homeless population has reached a peak in 2019, with preliminary figures showing a rise of 2 per cent from 2018 levels to 2,223 people. Despite hundreds of new temporary modular housing units being built in the city over the past two years, the results underscore a continuing housing crunch in the city.

U.S. federal watchdog agency recommends firing of White House aide Kellyanne Conway: The U.S. Office of Special Counsel has recommended that Conway be fired for repeatedly violating a law that limits certain political activities of federal employees, by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity. Conway told reporters, “I have no reaction.”

Federal government releases latest quarterly numbers on opioids deaths: One person died every two hours of an opioid-related overdose in Canada last year, with the highly toxic fentanyl accounting for more than 70 per cent of the deaths, according to new national figures. (for subscribers)

Ecuador approves same-sex marriage: As part of what LGBTQ groups are hailing as a landmark week, Ecuador has ruled to allow same-sex marriage alongside Botswana’s decriminalization of gay sex and Bhutan’s steps towards doing so. However, advocates warn that significant global challenges persist; there are close to 70 nations where same-sex relations remain illegal.

Dominican police arrest six people in connection with David Ortiz attack: Six suspects have been detained in the shooting of the former Red Sox slugger commonly known as “Big Papi.” The co-ordinator of the attack was reportedly offered $10,350 to carry out the shooting, for motives still unknown. Ortiz is recuperating at Massachusetts General Hospital after undergoing surgery.

Bell follows Rogers ‘unlimited’ data in promotion plans: Bell has responded to a new Rogers wireless data pricing strategy by offering promotions – albeit for a limited time only – that also don’t charge overage fees. Telus has announced a promotion that is more cost-effective on data but will still charge overage fees (for subscribers).

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index finished slightly higher today, lifted by the heavy-weight energy sector as crude prices rallied following a suspected tanker attack near Iran. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 12.02 points at 16,239.26.

Wall Street’s major stock indexes climbed after falling for two days as investors regained their appetite for risk assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.94 points to 26,106.77, the S&P 500 gained 11.80 points to end at 2,891.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.41 points to 7,837.13.

TALKING POINTS

Repealing Ontario lawyers’ statement of principles is not a principled stand

“The denial of the existence of racism gaslights the lived experiences of racialized lawyers such as myself.” – Atrisha Lewis, Law Society of Ontario and McCarthy Tétrault LLP

Five decades in the making, our national pharmacare still has a long way to go

"To truly promote innovation, Canada’s purchasing system for medicines should send clear signals through what it buys and how much it spends that it will reward high-value medicines, but will not pay high prices across the board for generics and so on.” – Colleen Flood, the University of Ottawa

LIVING BETTER

It’s a buyers’ market for antiques, thanks to millennials

Now might be the best time to buy antiques – which is why young people probably aren’t going to. (for subscribers)

Millennials are characterized by impermanence, whether that be a lack of job security or little financial stability. Antiques aren’t high on the shopping list of someone who, even if they have moved out of their parents’ house, is banking on ping-ponging between rentals for the foreseeable future. Add an aging population putting more material on the market, and prices on quality antiques are lower than ever.

“We’re seeing fewer stores, and more competition online. It’s really separating the wheat from the chaff,” said Ernest Johnson, an Ottawa-based dealer.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

From castoff to Cup winner: Jordan Binnington’s Cinderella story gets a happy ending

Toronto native Jordan Binnington went from fourth-stringer to starting goalie through the same sort of fast-paced whirlwind that the St. Louis Blues traversed to go from bottom of the NHL to Stanley Cup winners this season. The 25-year-old rookie led the Blues to their first championship; during last night’s Game 7 he stopped an impressive 32 shots, only allowing the Boston Bruins a single goal.

Stunned to be holding the Stanley Cup not long after the 4-1 victory, Binnington wondered aloud, “I can’t believe we’re here now?” Known for his steady, even demeanour and quiet confidence, coaches and teammates credit Binnington with not just his saves but his ability to rally the troops before a big night on the ice.

“Stuff’s going to happen,” he said. “You’re going to go through adversity, right? And that’s how you handle it.”

