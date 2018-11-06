Evening Update: U.S. voters head to the polls in midterms; Canada, Western nations condemn China at UN

Good evening,

U.S. midterm elections 2018: Voters head to polls, face long lines, rain and tech failures

Despite the rain and lines, Americans headed to the polls today for the U.S. midterm elections on what some have called a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency. Will a blue wave put the Democrats in control of the House of Representatives and split the Congress, or will a red tide prevail? Check back here for the latest coverage and results throughout the evening.

For what could happen, what’s at stake and why they matter, check out The Globe’s guide.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter.

Canada, Western nations condemn China at UN for repression of Muslims

Canada has publicly accused China of repressing Muslims amid a “deterioration of human rights,” Nathan VanderKlippe writes. China must “end prosecution and persecution on the basis of religion or belief,” Tamara Mawhinney, Canada’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said today before the UN Human Rights Council.

Canada, she said, is “deeply concerned by credible reports of the mass detention, repression and surveillance of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang,” referring to the region in western China where, western scholars have estimated, hundreds of thousands of Muslims have been incarcerated in centres for political indoctrination and skills training. The U.S. also urged China to “abolish all forms of arbitrary detention, including internment camps in Xinjiang.”

Surrey council unanimously passes motion to drop RCMP and launch new police force

The new mayor and council in Surrey, B.C.'s second-largest city, have passed a motion to oust the RCMP and launch their own new force within two years, Ian Bailey writes. Shortly after being sworn in last night, Mayor Doug McCallum and all eight councillors unanimously endorsed the motion that will see the creation of the Surrey Police Department.

During the recent campaign, Mr. McCallum and his Safe Surrey Coalition team made the argument that Surrey would get better policing from their own force. Assistant RCMP Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commander for the Mounties in Surrey, said the city is well within its rights to end their relationship with the force.

Ottawa to save money with new veterans' pension plan, despite saying it will cost billions

The federal government will save nearly $500-million over five years as a result of its move away from lump-sum payments to monthly pension payments for life for disabled veterans, Gloria Galloway writes. But Ottawa is not committing to using those savings to close gaps so that all former military personnel are compensated equally.

The lifetime pensions, a Liberal campaign promise, have been targeted by critics who say they fail to bring equality to a system in which veterans who applied for benefits in 2006 or later get less compensation than those who applied in earlier years.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street’s major indexes closed higher today as voters went to the polls in U.S. midterm Congressional elections and investors hoped the outcome would provide some relief for stocks after prolonged uncertainty.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 173.31 points to 25,635.01, the S&P 500 gained 17.14 points to 2,755.45, and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.11 points to close at 7,375.96.

Canada’s main stock index also rose, driven by gains in shares of healthcare and material companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index closed higher 75.01 points at 15,292.71.

Toronto woman found not criminally responsible in fatal stabbing

Rohinie Bisesar has been found not criminally responsible for the stabbing death of Rosemarie Junor, a complete stranger, at a drugstore in Toronto’s financial district in December, 2015. A forensic psychiatrist testified Ms. Bisesar was in the throes of a psychiatric breakdown due to untreated schizophrenia at the time of the attack.

Dennis Oland’s retrial delayed by ‘unexpected legal issue’

The second-degree murder trial of Dennis Oland has been postponed for at least a day while lawyers address unspecified issues behind closed doors. Mr. Oland had earlier been found guilty on charges related to the bludgeoning death of his multimillionaire father Richard in 2011, but the verdict was overturned on appeal and a new trial ordered.

Read more: Beer, money, sex and murder: How the Oland business dynasty was shaken to its core (for subscribers)

Former Quebec premier Bernard Landry dies at 81

Former Quebec premier and longtime Parti Québécois stalwart Bernard Landry died today at 81. Before becoming premier in 2001, the ardent sovereigntist held many prominent government posts including deputy premier and finance minister.

Government grants to small business – a.k.a. free money – go unused

When Erin Bury wants to hire an intern or offer extra employee training at her communications firm, one of the first checks she does is to see whether there’s a grant for it, Brenda Bouw writes. Her company has tapped into about $100,000 in government grants over the past five years. “I’m not sure why more people don’t use grants,” says Ms. Bury, managing director of Eighty-Eight. “It’s free money.”

There are about 4,500 grants and incentives programs for businesses and other organizations valued at about $26-billion a year in Canada. Ottawa provides a comprehensive list on its business grants and financing website. Still, experts say many companies are unaware of the numerous programs they’re eligible for, or they simply don’t take the time to research them and apply.

Staring into the abyss: Midterm madness on U.S. news networks

“If you limit yourself to CNN, as many Canadians do, you’re really not getting a full, vivid picture of the tribalism, partisanship and calumny matched with delirium that is part of all-news cable TV coverage in the United States. But even news junkies must be exhausted at his point. The wearying fact is that Trump-era politics have infested almost everything on TV. It is literally difficult to escape from it, even in the arenas of sports and entertainment. The upshot is this: The dystopia has arrived.” - John Doyle (for subscribers)

Why Statscan should have access to our banking data

“There is a very real trade-off between privacy and public good. And the way that Parliament has mediated this trade-off is embodied in legislation, especially the Statistics Act and the Privacy Act. The result is that Statistics Canada is the Fort Knox of data in Canada. Under the legislation, neither the courts, the RCMP, Canada Revenue Agency nor Canadian Security Intelligence Service can access the data.” - Michael Wolfson, former assistant chief statistician at Statistics Canada

Chances are, you need to boost your intake of at least one or two nutrients, Leslie Beck writes. You can take supplements, but by adding whole foods to your diet, you get fibre, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory phytochemicals along with vitamins and minerals. For vitamin A, think the colour orange: carrots, sweet potatoes and pumpkin. Go beyond citrus for vitamin C: consider red and green bell peppers, cantaloupe and broccoli. Excellent sources of magnesium: pulses, leafy greens and bran cereal.

Trees descended from Vimy Ridge oaks living on in Canada

In April 1917, a Canadian soldier standing on a war-ravaged battlefield in France pocketed a souvenir to send home: a handful of acorns from a downed oak tree at Vimy Ridge.

Now, a century after the First World War ended, oaks descended from those acorns have begun growing at parks and cenotaphs across Canada. And the Vimy oaks have made the journey back to France, where they will grow in a new centennial park beside the Canadian National Vimy Memorial. The park is set to be to inaugurated Friday in advance of the centennial of the war’s end.

The project is possible thanks to the late Lt. Leslie Miller, who gathered the acorns from the denuded site of the 1917 battle and planted them on his farm in Scarborough, Ont. They thrived in their new habitat, where 10 are still standing on land that now belongs to the Scarborough Chinese Baptist Church.

Open this photo in gallery Months after Montreal inaugurated Place de Vimy in a west-end park in 2017, many of the park's trees were destroyed in a fierce summer windstorm. Now, as the city replants, it will include oaks descended from acorns brought back from Vimy by a Canadian soldier. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Saudis sent expert team to remove Khashoggi evidence under guise of helping with investigation, Turkish official says

More than a month after Saudi agents assassinated the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, officials in Turkey continue to drip out sensational new details in a killing that has caused an international uproar.

The latest twist in the case that has drawn heavy global criticism of Saudi Arabia: The kingdom sent an expert team to clean up evidence of the crime under the guise of helping with the investigation, a senior Turkish official said on Monday.

The senior Turkish official confirmed the main details of the report and said the Saudi team was sent with the knowledge of top Saudi officials. The two men travelled to Turkey for the sole purpose of covering up evidence of the killing before Turkish police were allowed to search the premises, the official said in comments relayed by electronic message.

Evening Update is written by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.