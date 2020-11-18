Evening Update: Vancouver proposes decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs; Canada names China, Russia as key cybercrime threats

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Vancouver proposes decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs

Vancouver is proposing to become the first Canadian city to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of illicit drugs. Mayor Kennedy Stewart says it would allow the city to fully embrace a health-focused approach to substance use.

He will introduce the motion Tuesday. If approved by council, the city and Vancouver Coastal Health will submit a formal request to the federal ministers of Health and Public Safety and to Justice Minister and Attorney-General David Lametti.

Under Section 56 of the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the Minister of Health can exempt from provisions of the act “any person or class of persons … if, in the opinion of the Minister, the exemption is necessary for a medical or scientific purpose or is otherwise in the public interest.”

This exemption has been used to allow for the operation of supervised drug-use sites and to conduct research or clinical trials that involve controlled substances.

The latest in coronavirus news: Pfizer vaccine results, Ontario not extending winter break and more

Pfizer will seek emergency U.S. approval for its COVID-19 vaccine within days after final trial results showed its shot had a 95 per cent success rate and no serious side effects, the drugmaker says. The efficacy of the vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech, was found to be consistent across different ages and ethnicities.

The final trial analysis comes a week after initial results showed the vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective, and Moderna’s release on Monday of preliminary data for its vaccine, showing 94.5 per cent effectiveness.

In Ontario, Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government will not extend the winter break for its two million students, even as the province continues to report new cases in the quadruple digits. In a statement, he said he consulted with Chief Medical Officer of Health David Williams among others, and they determined it was not necessary. Ontario reported 1,417 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Separately, Premier Doug Ford says he will announce new restrictions for COVID-19 hot spots on Friday, saying the case counts in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are concerning and he will take “targeted” action.

In other developments, actor Richard Schiff, who appears on the Vancouver-filmed TV series The Good Doctor, has been hospitalized with COVID-19, three weeks after testing positive for the virus.. He said on Twitter that he’s being treated with the remdesivir, oxygen and steroids.

Opinion:

With vaccines on the horizon, lockdown suddenly becomes more palatable - Robyn Urback

A COVID-19 vaccine would only be the beginning of the end of the pandemic - Bob Bell, former CEO of the University Health Network

Read more:

Boeing 737 Max to stay grounded in Canada for now despite U.S. clearance

The Boeing 737 Max aircraft has gained U.S. approval to carry passengers but will not fly in Canadian airspace until it receives the okay from Transport Canada.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says Canadian officials are examining Boeing’s proposed safety changes and are expected to require different flight deck procedures and training than those allowed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

The Max was grounded worldwide in March, 2019, after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people in five months. The crashes were linked to control problems stemming from the plane’s software.

China, Russia among countries that pose greatest “strategic threat,” cyberspy agency says

Canada’s electronic spy agency for the first time named countries such as China and Russia as the greatest “strategic threat” to this country, warning that they are developing cybercapabilities to disrupt critical infrastructure.

The Communications Security Establishment (CSE) released its annual threat-assessment report today, also identifying North Korea and Iran as the most active countries attempting to steal technology or create divisions within Canadian society.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, large medical and biopharmaceutical companies in Canada and abroad have been targeted by state-sponsored cyberthreat actors attempting to steal intellectual property related to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines,” CSE said.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

AIMCo CEO stepping down: Kevin Uebelein, chief executive of Alberta’s $119-billion, government-owned fund manager, is departing in the wake of a $2.1-billion loss this year that was traced to flaws in the Crown corporation’s risk management and corporate culture.

Tories’ Bergan okay with MPs hiring in-laws: Deputy Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says she sees no problem with MPs using their taxpayer-funded office budgets to hire their in-laws. That contrasts leader Erin O’Toole’s comments earlier this week and reveals a divide within party ranks on where the House of Commons ethical bar should sit.

People’s Sexiest Man Alive named: After buzz around Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy’s inclusion on People’s Sexiest Man Alive list, it was revealed that actor Michael B. Jordan claimed the top spot.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks lost substantial ground at the close of a see-saw session today as investors weighed encouraging vaccine developments against surging COVID-19 infections and lockdowns. The TSX also ended lower, but losses were capped in Canada by gains in the energy sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 344.93 points or 1.16 per cent, to 29,438.42, the S&P 500 lost 41.74 points or 1.16 per cent to end at 3,567.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 97.74 points or 0.82 per cent to 11,801.60.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped 58.24 points or 0.34 per cent to 16,889.82.

TALKING POINTS

Will Biden fall into Trump’s foreign policy traps?

“The new president will inevitably find himself torn between his soft-power preferences and the exercise of hard power that is often required to protect the national security interests of the United States and its allies.” - Konrad Yakabuski

Biden thinks he can be the unity president. But so did Obama

“Having spent eight years at [Barack] Obama’s side, the president-elect is all too familiar with the vehement opposition he faced in his quest for unity. He knows it is even fiercer now.” - Lawrence Martin

LIVING BETTER

Credit scores compress your whole life as a borrower into one number. But what’s a “good” credit score, and how can you improve a bad one? Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick returns with editor Roma Luciw for the second season of the Stress Test podcast, in this episode covering everything you need to know about credit scores.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Stepping Up: Real-life Wonder Woman flies humanitarian aid into remote Indigenous towns

Open this photo in gallery Teara Fraser, CEO and founder of Iskwew Air DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

There are lots of reasons people think of Teara Fraser as a wonder woman. She was a single mom struggling to make ends meet when she decided she wanted more from her life. Now she owns the first female-run Indigenous airline, pilots her plane to remote communities in support of the emerging Indigenous tourism market, actively supports other women and Indigenous entrepreneurs, is working on her PhD in Human Development and, during the pandemic, has begun airlifting essential supplies to Northern communities isolated by COVID-19.

Fraser’s journey from working entry-level jobs to launching an airline that runs humanitarian flights is the kind of triumphant story that superhero comics are written about. In fact, it’s one of 18 featured in a coming graphic novel anthology by DC Comics called Wonderful Women of History, scheduled to be released in 2021. Fraser says seeing her story chronicled alongside those of women like the late U.S. Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, musician Beyoncé and tennis superstar Serena Williams has left her in awe.

“Being included in that list of change makers – women who are dismantling oppressive systems … I’m still struggling to find words,” she says. Read Diane Selkirk’s full story here.

This is part of Stepping Up, a series introducing Canadians to new sources of inspiration and leadership.

