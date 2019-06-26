Evening Update: Vice-Admiral Mark Norman to retire from the military; China unlikely to resume Canadian meat imports until political issues resolved, industry expert says

Good evening,
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Vice-Admiral Mark Norman to retire from the military
Vice-Admiral Mark Norman is set to retire from the Canadian Armed Forces.
Lawyers for Norman and the Canadian government have reached a mutually accepted agreement, and the senior naval officer has decided not to return to his former post, according to a joint statement today.
The announcement comes more than a month after the end of a grueling legal battle over allegations that Norman leaked information on a naval supply vessel program. Federal prosecutors dropped breach of trust charges after determining his actions were “inappropriate," but not criminal.
China unlikely to resume Canadian meat imports until political issues resolved, industry expert says
While Canada’s meat industry has pinned its hopes on a quick end to Beijing’s suspension of imports, an industry expert has warned that resolving the problem may depend on improving the strained relations between the two countries.
Yesterday, the Chinese government halted imports of Canadian beef and pork, citing counterfeit veterinary health certificates for meat that contained ractopamine, a feed additive banned in China.
The office of Canada’s Minister of Agriculture confirmed the problem but called it a “technical” issue, while the BC Cattlemen’s Association said it is optimistic the problem is a “blip.”
But the import suspension comes amid a deepening dispute over the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States. Within that context, it’s difficult to imagine how Canadian authorities could persuade their Chinese counterparts to resume imports, said Lin Rongquan, a Chinese veterinary health expert.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford facing calls for outside review of appointments in wake of patronage scandal
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing calls from opposition parties to allow an outside review of his government’s appointments in the wake of a patronage scandal involving former chief of staff Dean French.
Ford’s office yesterday vowed to review all “pending appointments” as well as some past ones, including the chair of a committee that helps choose justices of the peace because of his connections to French, who resigned last week.
But the NDP and Liberals both say Ford’s staff members should not be in charge of reviewing the appointments.
Canada adds two far-right groups to its list of terrorist organizations
The federal government has added two far-right groups to its list of terrorist entities, signalling the growing risk of violence posed by neo-Nazi and other extremist organizations in Canada.
Who they are:
- Blood & Honour was founded in Britain. Its members participated in the 1998 murder of two homeless men in Florida and the firebombing of a building occupied by Romani families in the Czech Republic in 2012.
- Combat 18, the “armed branch” of Blood & Honour, has “carried out violent actions, including murders and bombings,” Ottawa says.
Also: Three Iran-backed Shia groups – Al-Ashtar Brigades, Fatemiyoun Division and Haraka al-Sabireen – have been added to the list as well.
WHAT ELSE IS ON OUR RADAR
Roberto Luongo announces retirement: Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, a long-time net minder for the Vancouver Canucks, has decided to retire after 19 seasons in the NHL.
Ottawa, California team up on clean transportation: The Canadian government is allying itself with California to advance regulations for vehicle fuel efficiency as the state battles the Trump administration over its plan to roll back existing rules.
Kellyanne Conway subpoenaed: The U.S. House Oversight Committee has approved a subpoena to force White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway to appear before the panel as it looks into allegations that she repeatedly violated a federal law that limits political activity by government workers.
Canadian trash coming home: Containers of Canadian trash that festered in the Philippines for years are set to arrive at the Port of Vancouver this Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m.
Bitcoin reaches 18-month high: Bitcoin jumped to an 18-month high today, a surge analysts said was caused in part by expectations that Facebook’s Libra could turn cryptocurrencies mainstream.
U.S. Democratic debates begin tonight: A historically large slate of 25 candidates is vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, with most set to take the stage in Miami tonight and tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know about the debates.
MARKET WATCH
Canada’s main stock index slid today, despite a jump in energy shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 59.06 points at 16,312.22.
Wall Street stocks fluctuated as investors parsed mixed messages regarding the state of ongoing U.S.-China trade talks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.40 points to 26,536.82, the S&P 500 lost 3.56 points to end at 2,913.78and the Nasdaq Composite rose 25.25 points to 7,909.97.
TALKING POINTS
Disillusioned voters are electing clowns – literally. Can’t we do better?
“Watching Justin Trudeau dress up like a Bollywood extra for his tour of India, or looking on as Andrew Scheer guzzles milk in an attempt to placate the powerful dairy lobby, offers fresh evidence that vaudeville isn’t dead. What has turned politicians into such a hapless lot?” - Ian McGugan
Americans are fighting for migrant children – and their own humanity
“The answer here is not to make what’s essentially prison for children more comfy. What’s needed is widespread, unrelenting insistence that no babies – no people – be put in these terrible conditions at all.” - Denise Balkissoon
Yes, to national pharmacare – because we already paid for it
“We are paying, in effect, three times: through federal research grants, through disease-focused charities, and then at the pharmacy. A national pharmacare program could change this if – a radical idea – the cost of a drug over the life of its patent was calculated to recognize the public support its development received.” - Tom Koch, gerontologist
LIVING BETTER
The long weekend ahead is the perfect time to tuck into The Globe’s giant summer crossword puzzle. You can download a PDF version of the clues - and the solutions - here. Or you can e-mail to yourself to print out later. You can share your progress using #GlobeCrossword on Twitter and Instagram.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
How queer Muslims are rewriting their stories
To celebrate the overlap between the start of Pride month and the first day of Eid, the Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, the queer-inclusive al-Rabia mosque in Chicago sent out a “PrEid Mubarak” online greeting. It featured a drawing of two veiled women in a romantic embrace, while a supporting cast of every conceivable skin tone, gender identity and fashion sense looks set to party or to pray. Perhaps both.
Twenty years ago, the message and image would have been inconceivable. Ten years later, they would have been considered an outlier. Today, al-Rabia is part of an expanding network of progressive mosques and Islamic centres in North America, Europe and Australia that give Muslim women, trans and queer people a space not just to belong but to lead.
The grand narratives we tell about ourselves and assume about others, I learned as I got older, are meant to be interrogated, and the one touching on the queer-Muslim divide is being rewritten. Change is slow, incremental but is happening – certainly among Muslim communities in Western democracies. Conversely, the gay liberation movement has expanded to include bisexual, trans, genderfluid, two-spirited and questioning, and moved away from mostly white and male stories to a rainbow of tales. It’s not a utopian world yet, and I’m not ignoring the many fault lines ... but I choose to highlight the positive, the possible. Read Kamal Al-Solaylee’s full story here.
